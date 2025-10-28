MyRegistry.com Launches a Game-Changing Gift Registry and Gift List App Just in Time for the Holiday Season

Powered by its AI-driven growth strategy, the company unveils a revolutionary new app that combines a sleek, modern design with advanced AI search and personalization features, enabling seamless sharing and smarter gift discovery.

FORT LEE, N.J., Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MyRegistry.com announced the launch of its fully redesigned mobile application, built to deliver a next-generation gift registry and gift list experience ahead of the holiday shopping season. The new platform significantly enhances how users create, manage, and share gift lists while introducing an architecture optimized for AI-driven personalization, predictive insights, and scalable product innovation. This redesign positions MyRegistry.com to accelerate user engagement, data-driven growth, and continued leadership in the digital gifting ecosystem.

"Our AI-driven approach to development has resulted in an app that truly meets the needs of today's connected consumers and their expectations. We're determined to create the most intuitive and feature-rich gift registry and gift list experience possible," said Nancy Lee, President of MyRegistry.com.

Key Features of the MyRegistry App :

Improved User Interface : A completely redesigned and cutting-edge experience that prioritizes simplicity and functionality. Thus, making it intuitive for users to navigate and manage their registries & gift lists, with advanced sharing capabilities and AI-driven personalization. Additionally, the updated Friends Circle™ feature reimagines social gifting, allowing friends and family to connect and share each other's gift lists in one interactive space.

Browser Integration with Phone's Voice Command : Add gifts directly from any store in the world using your phone's voice commands. This voice-enabled gift-adding feature streamlines the registry experience. This allows for seamless gift list creation while browsing online, eliminating friction between product discovery and gift selection while staying within the respective retailer's website.

Advancing Personalization Through Intelligent Automation : MyRegistry.com is building a continuously evolving platform feature, one that will grow smarter, broader, and more integral to the user experience over time. This innovative new feature will allow users to utilize AI-powered search functionality to find gifts using natural language, making the discovery process more adaptive than ever. By interpreting keywords from user input, the system surfaces relevant products from multiple retailers, aggregates verified reviews, and organizes results so users can easily filter by price, rating, brand, or store. This advancement delivers a smarter, more personalized gifting experience powered by intelligent automation.

The MyRegistry.com app addresses the evolving needs of modern consumers who expect quick, highly responsive technology-enabled solutions for a superior gift-giving experience. With the holiday season approaching, the new app positions MyRegistry.com to be the best-in-class platform to serve millions of users seeking to make it easy for friends and family to get them the perfect gift!

Availability

The MyRegistry App is now available for free download on the App Store and Google Play.

About MyRegistry.com: As the leading technology innovator in the $400 billion gifting industry, MyRegistry.com redefines the art of giving. The platform's unparalleled flexibility and innovation enable users to effortlessly combine items from any store worldwide into one comprehensive registry. MyRegistry.com's advanced sync capability, which allows seamless integration of existing store registries, keeps gifts organized while preserving the benefits and perks of retailer-specific registries. MyRegistry.com streamlines the gifting process and transforms it into an expression of personal style and convenience. Whether for weddings, baby showers, or any special occasion, MyRegistry.com makes gift-giving simple and personal, ensuring each moment is cherished.



