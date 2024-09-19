Myriad Venture Partners Announces Executive Advisory Board

Myriad further expands its strategic network by welcoming industry leaders to drive innovation in AI, B2B Software, and Clean-Tech

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Myriad Venture Partners ("Myriad") – an early-stage venture firm focused on the future of business solutions shaped by AI, B2B software and clean technology – today announced the formation of its Executive Advisory Board, welcoming distinguished leaders across technology, operations, go-to-market, legal, venture capital and corporate innovation. The Board is a unique, core facet of Myriad's investment model, serving as a key advisor and collaborator on business intelligence and to provide strategic support to Myriad's visionary portfolio companies.

The Board will be an integral element of Myriad's extensive corporate network to provide early access to critical insights and emerging trends, shaping strategic roadmaps and fostering valuable commercial partnerships. This exclusive insight empowers startups and corporate partners to thrive in a rapidly changing tech landscape.

Executive Advisory Board members include:

Louie Pastor, Executive Vice President, Chief Administrative & Transformation Officer at Xerox Holdings Corporation

Paul Holland, General Partner (Emeritus) at Foundation Capital, Managing Director & VC-in-residence at Mach49

Tolga Kurtoglu, Chief Technology Officer of Lenovo, Former CTO of HP Inc. & CEO at Xerox PARC

Kris Meulen, Chief Development Officer at The Hershey Company

Linda Yates, Founder & Chief Executive Officer at Mach49

Kshitij (KK) Kumar, Former Chief Data Officer at Haleon

Yuka Yu, VP of Global Business Operations, Devices & Services at Google

Daryl Cromer, VP of Global Innovation & Research and Chief Product Security Officer at Lenovo

Jimmy Cheng, Head of TIC at the Office of the CEO, Former Chief of Staff at Synopsys

Brandon Batt, Chief People and Transformation Officer at Quadient

"Our Executive Advisory Board is a critical element to how we create value for our portfolio companies," said Chris Fisher, Founder of Myriad Venture Partners. "These leaders bring a wealth of experience that directly enhances our ability to drive innovation and foster meaningful partnerships. Their expertise is invaluable as we guide startups and support emerging industries. I'm grateful for their commitment to helping us elevate the next generation of business leaders."

The Executive Advisory Board is a core component supporting Myriad's investment model, which includes a robust network of corporate and financial partners to support and develop the future of business solutions, and foster growth and long-term value for both corporate leaders and visionary founders alike. Myriad's approach prioritizes financial returns and delivers strategic benefits across its network, for startups, founders and corporate partners. By investing in innovative business solutions, Myriad actively supports those leading market transformations and addressing future challenges.

The Myriad Model has garnered significant traction—consistently delivering substantial value to our partners. In the past six months, we have facilitated more than 152 highly curated commercial introductions between 134 corporations and 93 startups, which has led to 36 proof-of-concept arrangements (POCs) and 10 commercial contract engagements for companies in our network. Over a 24-month collaboration with a Strategic Advisory Board member, Myriad arranged more than 175 corporate introductions to startups. This effort resulted in 60 POCs and 11 commercial contracts, which generated millions in value to both startups and corporate partners.

"Myriad is doing something truly different from the typical Silicon Valley venture model," said Paul Holland. "Their focus on deep, lasting innovation over quick fixes is refreshing and provides startups with a unique opportunity to better understand product market fit, and land corporations as customers."

"Working with Myriad is critical to informing how corporations should integrate innovation and emerging technologies, especially AI, into their strategic roadmap," said Kshitij (KK) Kumar. "As enterprises increasingly adopt new AI and data systems to transform their operations and decision-making processes, Myriad shares insights that help corporations stay ahead in this rapidly evolving landscape and provide key introductions to new technology. It's not just about funding—it's about building long-term, strategic growth."

"The Myriad Model is unlike any investment approach I've seen," said Veerbhan Kheterpal, founder & CEO of Quadric. "They understand the unique challenges startups face and provide the network and expertise needed to support our growth. With Myriad, we're accelerating a foundation for success."

Recently, Myriad led the funding rounds for Pyte, a secure computation and collaboration platform, and Climatize, an impact investing platform that allows investors to fund renewable energy projects. Other recent investments include Anvilogic, Sentra, LimaCharlie and Li Industries. For more information, visit www.myriadventures.com.

About Myriad Venture Partners

Myriad Venture Partners is an early-stage venture firm defining the future of business solutions. Investing in visionary AI, clean technology, and B2B software leaders, Myriad brings decades of expertise and a robust corporate and financial partnership network. By connecting entrepreneurs, corporate partners, industry leaders, and co-investors, Myriad is changing the ways businesses operate, compete, and create value.

