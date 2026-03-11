Myriad Venture Partners Expands Executive Advisory Board as Enterprise AI Moves Into Production

Executive Advisory Board now includes more than 30 senior leaders from Fortune 500 and global enterprises

NEW YORK, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Myriad Venture Partners ("Myriad"), an early-stage venture capital firm focused on defining the future of business solutions in enterprise AI, enterprise B2B software, and industrial transformation, today announced the expansion of its Executive Advisory Board, bringing the Board to more than 30 C-suite leaders from Fortune 500 and global enterprises. New executives joining the Board include leaders from GSK, Mastercard, Harley-Davidson, Meta, Oracle, and other global companies, further strengthening Myriad's hands-on model and deepening its ties to enterprises that are shaping how AI is deployed at scale.

"Our Executive Advisory Board is not a traditional advisory group – it is an extension of our operating model," said Chris Fisher, Founder and Managing Partner of Myriad Venture Partners. "The executives joining us have led technology, go-to-market, and operations inside some of the world's largest enterprises. Their experience helps our founders build products that meet enterprise requirements from day one, while giving our corporate partners earlier visibility into the companies defining the future of enterprise AI and B2B software."

With more than 30 senior operators across financial services, healthcare, technology, and professional services, Myriad's Executive Advisory Board is one of the most active enterprise operator networks supporting early-stage enterprise AI companies.

Alongside Myriad's Strategic Advisory Board, consisting of four public companies, the Executive Advisory Board is central to the Myriad model, which integrates enterprise executives directly into sourcing, technical diligence, product feedback, enterprise commercial introductions, and proof-of-concept designs. Executive Advisory Board members actively engage with founders to support product design, enterprise introductions, and real-world deployments within their organizations and networks.

The expansion builds upon momentum since inception, where Myriad's enterprise network translated directly into measurable portfolio growth:

900+ commercial introductions between startups and enterprises

between startups and enterprises 70 proof-of-concept (POC) engagements , resulting in 24 commercial contracts

, resulting in 119 Fortune 500 companies now using technology developed by Myriad-backed startups

now using technology developed by Myriad-backed startups $932M+ raised by portfolio companies since inception, including $223M in 2025 alone

Recent investments include CVector's $5M seed round to scale its industrial AI optimization platform for manufacturing and plant production, and OpenHands' $18.8M Series A to expand its enterprise-secure cloud agent platform for governed deployment. Myriad portfolio company Patlytics – which builds AI software that helps enterprises and law firms draft, analyze, and manage patents and patent portfolios – was recently featured by Business Insider among the early-stage startups most likely to become tech's next unicorn.

In addition to the newly announced members, the full list of Executive Advisory Board members is available here.

