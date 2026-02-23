Myriad360 Acquires Advizex Technologies to Form $900M Global AI and Enterprise Infrastructure Platform

Strategic acquisition forms a scaled, growth-led global platform spanning infrastructure, AI activation, managed services, and enterprise delivery.

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Myriad360, a global solutions and systems integrator specializing in cybersecurity, modern infrastructure, cloud, and artificial intelligence, today announced the acquisition of Advizex Technologies, a nationally recognized technology solutions provider with deep expertise in hybrid infrastructure, data engineering, AI platforms, and managed services.

As enterprise demand accelerates for AI-ready infrastructure, data platform modernization, and lifecycle managed services, this acquisition forms a scaled enterprise platform representing over $900 million in annual run-rate gross revenue. The integrated organization expands technical depth, geographic reach, and managed services capability across the full AI lifecycle, from AI-ready infrastructure and accelerated compute environments to data activation, platform integration, AI/ML operations, and long-term managed support.

Together, Myriad360 and Advizex bring highly complementary capabilities across infrastructure, cloud, data, artificial intelligence, security, and managed services. Advizex contributes strong enterprise relationships, managed services scale, and presence in markets where Myriad360 has limited footprint. Myriad360 adds differentiated strength in infrastructure integration, networking, data center deployment, cybersecurity, and AI-ready environments. The result is broader end-to-end capability delivered with continuity for existing client relationships.

"This is about building a platform positioned for where the market is going," said Jay Miley, CEO of Myriad360. "Our priority is continuity for clients and expanded opportunities for our teams. People buy from people they know and trust, and that remains unchanged. What expands is the capability, scale, and reach behind those relationships. Together, we are positioned to serve clients across the AI and enterprise infrastructure spectrum, from foundation to activation to ongoing operations."

"Advizex has built long-standing client relationships grounded in trust, accountability, and performance," said C.R. Howdyshell, CEO of Advizex Technologies. "Joining Myriad360 expands what we can deliver while preserving who we are. Our clients will continue working with the same trusted leaders and engineers, now supported by a broader platform."

The acquisition strengthens recurring revenue potential across managed services, cloud, and AI-driven environments, positioning the combined company to accelerate cross-selling, deepen enterprise engagement, and expand lifecycle service delivery. Client relationship ownership and go-to-market execution are expected to remain consistent throughout 2026 as a deliberate integration roadmap is developed.

Advizex will operate as Advizex, a Myriad360 company, as the organizations focus first on stability, revenue growth, and collaborative integration planning.

"Culture is foundational in a relationship-driven business," said Andrew Fisher, Founder and Chief Culture Officer of Myriad360. "Both organizations have earned trust the same way, by putting clients first, investing in their people, and delivering with accountability. When aligned cultures and complementary capabilities come together, you don't dilute strength, you amplify it."

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Myriad360

Myriad360 is a global solutions and systems integrator delivering agile, high-performance technology solutions across cybersecurity, modern infrastructure and networking, cloud, and artificial intelligence. The company empowers leading enterprises through strategic IT acceleration, deep engineering expertise, and operational execution at scale. Through personalized service, strategic partnerships, and unbiased technical guidance, Myriad360 helps organizations optimize investments, accelerate innovation, and build lasting competitive advantage.

About Advizex Technologies

Advizex Technologies is a technology solutions provider specializing in infrastructure, cloud, data, artificial intelligence, and managed services. For nearly five decades, Advizex has served as a trusted advisor to thousands of organizations across diverse industries. With more than 800 technical certifications and a robust partner ecosystem, Advizex delivers scalable, consumption-based IT solutions designed to modernize, optimize, and transform enterprise environments. The company is guided by its long-standing commitment to building "Customers for Life."

SOURCE Myriad360