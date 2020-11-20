Myrtle Beach, South Carolina Offering Exclusive Black Friday & Cyber Monday Travel Deals

"We're excited to partner with our local businesses in offering those dreaming of a Myrtle Beach getaway a ray of sunshine and exclusive savings that make for the perfect way to check off their holiday gift list," said Karen Riordan, president and CEO of Visit Myrtle Beach. "While Black Friday and Cyber Monday have evolved this year, there has never been a more perfect time to take advantage of our special pricing and give the much-needed gift of a trip to Myrtle Beach to yourself or a loved one."

Whether you are seeking a respite away from an endless holiday to-do list or looking to escape cold temperatures, the Grand Strand is ready to safely welcome travelers this winter season. To make travel planning easier than ever, check out a full list of deals from Visit Myrtle Beach at VisitMyrtleBeach.com/blackfriday. Additional offers and details for each will be added to this page as they get announced.

Here are a few highlights of the not-to-miss deals available in Myrtle Beach:

The Caravelle Resort : Save 45 percent off a condo reservation when booking a seven night stay from November 16, 2020 – October 17, 2021 .

Save 45 percent off a condo reservation when booking a seven night stay from – . The Palms Resort : Book a stay at The Palms Resort through October 17, 2021 and save up to 45 percent. In addition to the lodging discount, guests may also add the attraction tickets including

Book a stay at The Palms Resort through and save up to 45 percent. In addition to the lodging discount, guests may also add the attraction tickets including WonderWorks, a 50 percent savings;



Medieval Times, discounted tickets and royalty upgrade;



Duplin Winery, tasting tickets at a 25 percent savings; and more.

Palmetto Vacation Rentals : Enjoy memorable Thanksgiving at the beach with 25 percent off a stay at Palmetto Vacation Rentals with code THANKS. This offer runs from November 1 – 28, 2020.

Enjoy memorable Thanksgiving at the beach with 25 percent off a stay at Palmetto Vacation Rentals with code THANKS. This offer runs from – 28, 2020. Grande Shores Ocean Resort : In addition to a new "Risk-Free Vacation Guarantee," Grande Shores Ocean Resort is offering a 30 percent off discount when booking a Myrtle Beach vacation getaway. The sale starts at midnight on Black Friday.

In addition to a new "Risk-Free Vacation Guarantee," Grande Shores Ocean Resort is offering a 30 percent off discount when booking a vacation getaway. The sale starts at midnight on Black Friday. Broadway Grand Prix : Take advantage of a Black Friday-only sale with a discount on all 2021 season tickets. The Race Pass will be $79.99 and the Double Splash Pass will be $124.98 .

Take advantage of a Black Friday-only sale with a discount on all 2021 season tickets. The Race Pass will be and the Double Splash Pass will be . Wild Water & Wheels: This Black Friday-only sale includes a discount on a Double Splash Pass for $49.99 and a Race & Double Splash Pass for $124.98 . These passes include unlimited admission during the 2021 operating season.

About Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Stretching from Little River to Pawleys Island and comprising 14 distinct communities, the Myrtle Beach area is home to 60 miles of sandy beaches, an assortment of entertainment and family attractions and world-class golf. Popularly known as the Grand Strand, the Myrtle Beach area presents the quintessential vacation experience peppered with plenty of Southern hospitality. For additional information on the Myrtle Beach area, visit www.visitmyrtlebeach.com or call (888) Myrtle-1.

SOURCE Visit Myrtle Beach