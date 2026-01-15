MySavant.ai Launches an AI-Powered Nearshore Workforce Model Focused on Measurable Operational Performance

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla., Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MySavant.ai today announced its official launch, introducing an AI-powered nearshore workforce model designed to help logistics and supply chain organizations scale operations with greater efficiency, visibility, and control.

Founded by experienced logistics operators with deep backgrounds in nearshoring and BPO delivery, MySavant.ai was created to address a persistent industry challenge: workforce scaling that relies on linear headcount growth rather than operational intelligence. Traditional nearshore models often expand by adding people, increasing cost and complexity without improving outcomes.

MySavant.ai was built on an established global operating foundation. For more than eight years, Savant International—led by industry veteran Juan Baena—has delivered international BPO and technology services at scale. MySavant.ai extends that proven execution model into the U.S. logistics market through an AI-enabled nearshore workforce designed for transportation and supply chain operations.

"We built MySavant.ai based on what we experienced firsthand," said Hunter Bell, Founder and CEO of MySavant.ai. "Nearshoring works—but it breaks down when growth depends on continuously adding people. Our vision was to combine AI and human teams in a way that improves productivity, reduces friction, and allows companies to grow without losing operational discipline."

A Partner-Led, Intelligence-Driven Workforce Model

MySavant.ai partners with clients to deliver operational execution through AI-enabled human teams designed to operate faster, more consistently, and with greater productivity. Rather than relying on static staffing models, MySavant.ai equips its nearshore teams with AI tools that reduce friction from repetitive, high-volume tasks, allowing people to focus on work that requires judgment, coordination, and accountability.

AI is embedded into daily operations to support execution in real time, handling repetitive workflows, guiding task prioritization, and continuously monitoring output and quality. This includes AI-driven automation across voice, digital, and back-office interactions, allowing nearshore teams to move faster, handle higher volumes, and focus on work that requires human judgment and accountability.

This proactive approach enables MySavant.ai to identify performance risks, bottlenecks, and improvement opportunities early, allowing teams to ramp faster and deliver higher output per person across critical logistics workflows.

As operations evolve, these insights allow MySavant.ai to anticipate capacity needs and guide growth with foresight, preserving productivity, predictability, and service levels as demand changes. The result is a workforce model built around proactive execution and measurable outcomes, not reactive staffing or manual oversight.

AI and Human Teams, Designed to Work Together

AI is embedded throughout the MySavant.ai operating model to strengthen human performance and workforce reliability. The company leverages multiple AI technologies alongside proprietary workforce intelligence systems to accelerate recruiting, reduce time to hire, shorten training cycles, and monitor execution quality in real time.

This AI-enhanced approach enables teams to achieve the same operational outcomes with fewer resources, reduces attrition through better workload balance and performance visibility, and allows organizations to scale without linear increases in headcount.

"AI gives us the ability to see what's happening inside operations as work is being performed," said Mike Foy, President of MySavant.ai. "That visibility allows teams to ramp faster, operate more consistently, and deliver higher productivity per person—without adding management burden for our clients."

Measured Results, Flexible Commercial Models

By improving productivity, accelerating ramp-up, and aligning capacity to real operational demand, MySavant.ai clients typically experience faster cycle times, improved throughput, and operating cost reductions of up to 25% compared to traditional U.S. hiring and legacy BPO models.

In addition to disciplined seat-based delivery, MySavant.ai offers outcome-based pricing models for repeatable, measurable workflows, allowing clients to align cost directly with completed tasks, service levels, and operational outcomes, providing a clear alternative to traditional headcount-based outsourcing.

Financial governance and scalability are led by Raoul Quijada, Chief Financial Officer, ensuring enterprise-grade controls as the company grows.

Redefining Nearshoring Through Partnership

MySavant.ai is designed to operate as a long-term partner, not a transactional staffing provider. The company's model emphasizes transparency, shared accountability, and continuous optimization, giving clients confidence as their operational needs evolve.

"Nearshoring doesn't fail because of people," Bell added. "It fails when growth is managed without insight. MySavant.ai exists to combine AI and human execution in a way that delivers better outcomes, faster scaling, and sustainable efficiency."

About MySavant.ai

MySavant.ai is an AI-powered nearshore workforce company serving logistics and supply chain organizations. By combining dedicated human teams with AI-enabled recruiting, training, performance monitoring, workforce intelligence, and automation, MySavant.ai helps clients scale operations with precision, improving productivity, reducing friction, and aligning workforce growth to real operational demand.

