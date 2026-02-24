MySavant.ai Brings Proven Operators Together to Redefine Nearshore Operations for Transportation and Logistics

Seasoned executives from FedEx, Lean Solutions, ITG, Maersk, and global nearshore delivery unite to bring AI-enabled visibility, accountability, and cost efficiency to logistics operations.

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla., Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MySavant.ai today announced the leadership team behind its nearshore workforce solution for transportation and logistics organizations, powered by AI-enabled processes. The team brings together proven operators with decades of experience across global logistics, enterprise services, and nearshore delivery, united by a shared mission to restore visibility, accountability, and control to scaled operations.

MySavant.ai Leadership Team

MySavant.ai was founded to address a persistent challenge in traditional nearshore delivery models: as teams scale and headcount grows, transparency declines. Manual oversight increases. Data fragments. Leadership teams lose real-time control over performance and outcomes.

Founder and CEO Hunter Bell encountered these challenges firsthand while working within large-scale nearshore delivery models supporting logistics operations, including experience at Lean Solutions Group, one of the industry's leading logistics-focused BPO providers. As nearshore organizations across the market scaled rapidly, he observed recurring structural challenges: headcount growth outpacing visibility, limited real-time accountability, and operational blind spots that made performance harder to manage at scale.

MySavant.ai was built to close those gaps.

Rather than treating AI as a standalone product, the company integrates AI across hiring, training, execution, and performance management to create a single, transparent operating model for nearshore teams. Customers using the AI workforce model report up to 25% faster hiring timelines and approximately 25% lower total workforce costs, driven by standardized execution, transparent pricing, and real-time performance visibility.

"Nearshoring has always been about people," said Bell. "But too often, leadership teams are flying blind. We built MySavant.ai around experienced operators and AI-enabled processes that give customers real visibility and control, without disrupting human-led delivery."

Leadership Built for Operational Scale

As Founder and CEO, Bell leads MySavant.ai's vision, strategy, and go-to-market execution, bringing a disciplined, data-driven approach to building scalable, outcome-based delivery models.

Operational execution is led by Mike Foy, President of MySavant.ai, who brings more than 35 years of leadership experience across operations, finance, IT, and sales. Foy has held senior roles at UPS, FedEx, and Maersk, and previously led a top-50 LTL and truckload brokerage through growth, operational transformation, and a successful sale. At MySavant.ai, he oversees service delivery, operational rigor, and organizational scalability.

Financial leadership is provided by Raoul Quijada, Chief Financial Officer, a veteran finance executive with more than 25 years of experience across high-growth and private equity-backed organizations. Quijada leads financial strategy, forecasting, capital planning, and the development of scalable finance infrastructure to support disciplined growth and transparent, outcome-based delivery.

As President, Forwarding & Drayage, Dan Kopp brings firsthand experience leading high-growth freight brokerage operations. Most recently President of ITG Transportation Services, Kopp guided the company through rapid expansion, technology modernization, and a successful acquisition, experience that now supports MySavant.ai's expansion across forwarding and drayage operations.

Proven Nearshore Execution Infrastructure

MySavant.ai's nearshore delivery model is supported by the established execution infrastructure of Savant International, founded by Juan Baena.

Since 2016, Savant International has built and operated nearshore delivery teams across the United States, Europe, APAC, and Latin America.

Through this long-standing operational foundation, MySavant.ai integrates AI-enabled hiring, training, and performance systems into proven delivery environments, combining experienced nearshore talent with a structured, transparent operating model designed for scale.

Commercial and Vertical Leadership

MySavant.ai's leadership team is further strengthened by experienced commercial and vertical leaders focused on growth and industry-specific execution.

Tyler Crowe, Vice President of Sales, brings seven years of experience driving growth across nearshore staffing and BPO solutions for transportation, logistics, and enterprise services. He partners with executive teams to modernize operations and deliver measurable efficiency through technology-enabled talent.

David Ballen, Vice President of Growth, specializes in scaling AI-enabled nearshore platforms by aligning automation, analytics, and specialized talent. He brings nearly a decade of experience across nearshore and BPO growth initiatives.

Nearshore Footprint

Today, MySavant.ai operates delivery centers across Colombia — Bogotá, Medellín, and Barranquilla — and Guatemala City. These locations integrate logistics-focused nearshore teams directly into client workflows, supported by AI-enabled management processes that ensure service quality, consistency, and measurable results as operations scale.

About MySavant.ai

MySavant.ai is a nearshore operations company serving transportation, logistics, and supply chain organizations. By combining dedicated human teams with AI-enabled recruiting, training, performance monitoring, and workforce intelligence, MySavant.ai helps clients scale operations with precision, improving productivity, reducing friction, and aligning workforce growth to real operational demand.

For more information, visit www.mysavant.ai .

