MySize Announces Integration of MySizeID for Turkish Designer Niyazi Erdogan Through the Shopify Platform

AIRPORT CITY, Israel, Dec. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- My Size, Inc . (the "Company" or "My Size") (NASDAQ: MYSZ) (TASE: MYSZ), the developer and creator of smartphone measurement solutions, today announced that Turkish Designer Niyazi Erdogan has integrated the MySizeID widget through the Shopify platform.

In partnership with Shopify, an e-commerce platform powering over one million business worldwide, fashion and apparel retailers are able to deploy the MySizeID solution through a simple integration of the MySizeID widget on their website. MySizeID is a turnkey solution that helps online shoppers choose the appropriate apparel size for a specific brand, based on the shopper's real-time body measurements.

Niyazi Erdogan, Designer, commented, "Given the overwhelmingly positive customer feedback following our collaboration with My Size at the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Istanbul in October, we decided to integrate MySizeID into our e-commerce platform. My Size's measurement technology also supports our global expansion plans by providing consistent sizing data that we can apply across international markets and diverse consumer demographics. By using the MySizeID widget, consumers can shop confidently and know they are purchasing the right fit, which enables them to have a seamless shopping experience."

Ronen Luzon, Chief Executive Officer of My Size, stated, "We have been able to attract retailers worldwide through the Shopify platform. Retailers are constantly looking for solutions that enhance the consumer's shopping experience. By integrating the MySizeID widget into their e-commerce platform, retailers can boost the shopper's confidence while also increasing their conversion rate and minimizing returns. We look forward to a successful partnership with Niyazi Erdogan."

About My Size, Inc.

My Size, Inc. (TASE: MYSZ) (NASDAQ: MYSZ) has developed a unique measurement technology based on sophisticated algorithms and cutting-edge technology with broad applications including the apparel, e-commerce, DIY, shipping and parcel delivery industries. This proprietary measurement technology is driven by several algorithms which are able to calculate and record measurements in a variety of novel ways. To learn more about My Size, please visit our website: www.mysizeid.com. We routinely post information that may be important to investors in the Investor Relations section of our website. Follow us on Facebook , LinkedIn , Instagram and Twitter .

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are identified by the use of the words "could," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "may," "continue," "predict," "potential," "project" and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Although we believe that our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that these plans, objectives, expectations or intentions will be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical experience and present expectations or projections. Actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements and the trading price for our common stock may fluctuate significantly. Forward-looking statements also are affected by the risk factors described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Israel Press Contact :

Yaniv Leibovich

Leibovich Media

yanivleib@gmail.com

+972-54-444-0326

U.S. Press Contact:

5W Public Relations

mysizeid@5wpr.com

IR Contact:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

Tel: +1 212-671-1020

Email: MYSZ@crescendo-ir.com

