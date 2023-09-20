MySize's Naiz Fit Smart Catalogue Uses AI to Solve Major Challenge of Fit in the Jeans Industry

Salsa Jeans, a leading Portugal -based jeans brand leverages Smart Catalogue to improve fit and size merchandizing

Smart Catalogue powers brand design teams to solve sizes problems before they arise—at the design phase

AIRPORT CITY, Israel, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MySize , Inc. (Nasdaq: MYSZ) (TASE: MYSZ.TA) ("MySize" or the "Company"), an omnichannel e-commerce platform and provider of AI-driven measurement solutions to drive revenue growth and reduce costs for its business clients, today announced results from a pilot implementation of Smart Catalogue with Naiz Fit's customer, Salsa Jeans, a global apparel brand whose jeans are sold through 190 stores across 40 countries.

Smart Catalog is an innovative software-as-a-service (SaaS) based solution that helps fashion designers create patterns that optimize fit, with the aim of reducing unsold items, improving economics for fashion brands and retailers.

Inconsistent sizing in the apparel industry is known to lead to higher returns and greater waste, with 40% of women saying they have problems finding the right size. Brands are also challenged in knowing how much of which size to manufacture and stock in each store. Local demographics can significantly impact size demand. Implementing the right data-driven tools may help alleviate a major problem in the apparel industry: 30% of all clothing manufactured is never sold.

Salsa Jeans used Smart Catalogue to validate its jeans collection's size consistency across several factors including testing for consistency with a customer's stated size, consistency across Salsa's numerous styles, and across all 6 of the leg cut shapes offered by the brand. A total of 342 tests done were done with 31 patterns on 32 people of different body morphologies matching the brand's target customer of women between 30-50 years of age. AI tools including ChatGPT were used for data capture and analysis of test results and comments.

Smart Catalogue determined the need for Salsa Jeans to adjust sizing to optimize size-appropriate fit. Patterns with the highest deviation between intended and actual fit were identified. The specific data generated by Smart Catalogue provided suggestions on the corrective actions to be taken. Insights were also provided on which size ranges to offer at different brick and mortar shops based on demographics.

This data becomes a valuable asset for Salsa Jeans' future collection and the brand's continued international expansion. Salsa plans to use Smart Catalogue in the future for ecommerce sales to gather more insights and data and to build AI models to help the brand's design department create new collections powered by data.

"Smart Catalog is at the forefront of addressing a clear need in the market for data-driven solutions that address apparel fit issues at its very source, during the design phase. We're empowering and supporting the creatives in the fashion industry by informing their intuition with data," stated MySize Founder and CEO Ronen Luzon. "We were very pleased to work Salsa Jeans and to provide data that will inform their future designs, ultimately leading to even better brand loyalty for Salsa, fewer returns, and a cleaner environment for all."

