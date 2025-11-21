MySmile Launches Biggest Black Friday Sale Ever: 25% Off Sitewide!

The biggest MySmile sale of the year is officially live, offering 25% off sitewide on top oral care gifts like whitening kits and electric toothbrushes.

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MySmile, a leader in at-home teeth whitening and modern oral-care solutions, has officially launched its biggest sale of the year. The 2025 Black Friday Sale is now live, offering 25% off sitewide across and more deals across other platforms. With holiday searches for self-care gifts, smile-care kits, and practical wellness presents hitting all-time highs, MySmile is in full sales mode to meet the demand.

A Message From MySmile Founder, Bobby Jacobs

"Our mission has always been to make confidence accessible," said Bobby Jacobs, Founder of MySmile. "A bright, healthy smile is one of the most meaningful gifts you can give. This year's Black Friday event is designed to bring premium oral care to every home—affordable, effective, and perfect for gifting."

Why Oral Care Is One of the Top Holiday Gifts in 2025

Holiday shoppers in 2025 are prioritizing practical, wellness-driven gifts that deliver real results. Searches for "self-care gifts," "teeth whitening kits," "beauty gifts," "stocking stuffers," and "oral care bundles" are all trending upward.

MySmile's curated lineup makes it easy to give a gift that's thoughtful, useful, and confidence-boosting.

2025 Holiday Bestsellers — What's Trending?

MySmile Teeth Whitening Kit with LED — 7 Days to a Brighter Holiday Smile

The most searched-for whitening kit of the season and MySmile's #1 best-seller.

Whitens in just 10 minutes a day

Full results in 7 days

Enamel-safe, dentist-approved formula

Gift-ready packaging for easy holiday gifting

Perfect for beauty lovers, teens, parents, and anyone wanting a holiday glow-up

MySmile Teeth Whitening Strips — Brightening On the Go

A top pick for stocking stuffers and travel-friendly gifting.

Flexible, comfortable, and sensitivity-friendly

Fast whitening results

Ideal for touch-ups during holiday events or winter travel

Nano-Hydroxyapatite Toothpaste + Sonic Electric Toothbrush — Must Have Daily Oral Care

The must-have pair for everyday brightness.

Whitening toothpaste beloved by customers for daily maintenance

Sonic Electric Toothbrush with 40,000 vibrations/min and 5 cleaning modes

One of the most gifted oral-care bundles of 2025

LP211 Water Flosser — Highly Recommended by Dentists

A standout this season and quickly becoming a customer favorite.

Dentist-recommended for deep, effective gum care

Powerful water pressure with multiple cleaning modes

Perfect for improving gum health, reducing plaque, and supporting overall oral hygiene

Sleek, portable, and ideal for families & daily home use

Black Friday Sale — 2025 Event

25% off EVERYTHING storewide

Discount applied automatically

More exclusive deals across all platforms

Limited-time holiday deal

Shop now at our website at www.mysmilesteeth.com!

MySmile is also available on Amazon, Target, Walmart, Macy's, Ulta, Best Buy, Kohl's and many more online marketplaces, shop there and get deals and rewards!

MySmile is dedicated to helping people achieve brighter, healthier smiles through safe, effective, and easy-to-use at-home oral-care products. Trusted by millions globally, MySmile continues to lead the category with innovative, confidence-boosting solutions that make every smile shine.

SOURCE MySmile Oral Care Inc.