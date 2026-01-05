MySmile Debunks Teeth-Whitening Myths With Clinically Proven, USA-Made Whitening Technology

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MySmile, a leader in at-home oral beauty, is proud to unveil new evidence-backed insights into teeth whitening while introducing the enhanced formulas behind its bestselling MySmile Teeth Whitening Kit (5X LED) and the advanced MySmile Pro Teeth Whitening Kit (28X LED). With millions of happy customers worldwide, MySmile continues its mission to make professional-grade whitening safe, accessible, and affordable for everyone.

Whiter Teeth in Just 10 Minutes: Science Over Myth

A common misconception is that whitening treatments are either damaging or ineffective at home. MySmile's clinically developed whitening gel proves the opposite.

The enhanced non-sensitive formula uses sustained peroxide release to powerfully lift stains in just 10 minutes per session. It effectively erases discoloration from coffee, wine, soda, tea, and smoking, making it the ultimate at-home solution for fast, visible results.

"Consumers deserve whitening that's effective without compromising safety. MySmile delivers both — real results backed by science," says Bobby Jacobs, Oral Care Expert.

Premium USA-Made Formula From Industry Leaders

All MySmile whitening gels are expertly crafted in the USA by Oratech LLC, a pioneer in whitening innovation for over 40 years and a trusted partner to 25,000+ dental offices worldwide. This professional heritage ensures every MySmile product meets the highest quality and performance standards.

Clinically Verified for Safety & Effectiveness

MySmile's whitening gel undergoes rigorous laboratory testing and is clinically verified by Intertek Lab for safety, purity, and proven whitening performance. These findings reinforce MySmile's commitment to transparency and trustworthy oral care.

Gentle, Enamel-Safe & Designed for Sensitivity-Free Whitening

Contrary to the myth that whitening damages enamel, MySmile formulas are specifically engineered to be gentle and enamel-safe. The gel is gluten-free, kosher, and sweetened with Xylitol, which helps reduce the risk of tooth decay while delivering a more comfortable whitening experience — even for sensitive teeth.

Advanced LED Technology: 5X & 28X Power Options

MySmile's whitening kits pair the professional-grade gel with powerful LED accelerators:

Original Teeth Whitening Kit — Ideal for everyday whitening and maintenance





— Ideal for everyday whitening and maintenance Pro Teeth Whitening Kit — A high-performance option for deeper stains and faster results

Both systems enhance the gel's effectiveness, offering noticeable whitening without the cost or inconvenience of in-office treatments.

Millions of Smiles, One Mission

With millions of satisfied customers worldwide, MySmile continues to transform the at-home whitening experience through innovation, education, and safe, effective formulas.

About MySmile

MySmile is a global leader in at-home oral care, offering premium teeth whitening kits, natural toothpaste, non-sensitive whitening strips, professional-grade water flossers, and more. With millions of users worldwide, MySmile is committed to delivering safe, effective, and confidence-boosting solutions that make oral care enjoyable, accessible, and transformative.

For Media Contact:

Contact Winnie, Digital Marketing Manager at [email protected]

SOURCE MySmile Oral Care Inc.