MySwaddle and Penfield Children's Center Take Milwaukee's Maternal Health Story to a National Stage

Milwaukee Partnership Bringing Proven Maternal Health Outcomes to a National Audience

MILWAUKEE, May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MySwaddle, a digital maternal health platform built to support pregnant women and new mothers from pregnancy through 12 months postpartum, and Penfield Children's Center, a Milwaukee-based leader in child development and family services, will be featured together on Health Uncensored with Dr. Drew on Fox Business on Sunday, May 17, at 5:00 PM ET.

Penfield Children's Center Health Uncensored

MySwaddle President and Co-Founder Kate Grohall and Vice President of Business Development Kia Hussain will join Dr. Drew Pinsky alongside representatives from Penfield Children's Center to discuss the state of maternal health in America, what happens when community organizations and digital health infrastructure work in tandem, and what proven outcomes look like when expectant mothers receive coordinated, continuous support.

The United States has one of the highest maternal mortality rates among high-income nations, a crisis that falls disproportionately on Medicaid populations and communities of color. The MySwaddle and Penfield partnership exists at the intersection of those realities. Together, the organizations operate the Growing Together program, which delivers group prenatal care to pregnant women across 12 high-risk ZIP codes in Milwaukee, wrapping clinical care around peer support, education, and social services.

The results from the program's first year speak for themselves. Among Growing Together participants, 93% began prenatal care before 13 weeks gestation, compared to 53% in the surrounding high-risk areas. Ninety-two percent delivered full-term babies. Eighty-eight percent had healthy birth weights. The program recorded zero cases of maternal or infant death, in a ZIP code where the infant mortality rate stands at 29 per 1,000 live births.

"Maternal health has been treated as a niche policy issue for too long," said Kate Grohall, President and Co-Founder of MySwaddle. "It is a public health emergency, and it is preventable. We are grateful for the opportunity to bring this conversation to a national audience and to show what is actually possible when women get the right support, at the right time."

"The Growing Together program reflects what we know to be true at Penfield: when you meet families where they are and wrap real support around them, outcomes change," said Polina Makievsky, CEO of Penfield Children's Center. "We are proud to share this work on a national stage and to show what community-driven, technology-supported care can accomplish."

MySwaddle's platform is HITRUST Certified and aligned with CMS's Transforming Maternal Health (TMaH) model across all three pillars: Access and Infrastructure, Quality and Safety, and Whole-Person Care. The platform is designed as a turnkey solution for health plans, hospital systems, and state Medicaid programs, enabling organizations to deploy TMaH-compliant infrastructure without extended custom development timelines. MySwaddle is actively working with partners across Wisconsin and North Carolina.

Tune In Health Uncensored with Dr. Drew airs Sunday, May 17, at 5:00 PM ET on Fox Business. Check your local listings or stream via the Fox Business app.

For health plans, hospital systems, or state Medicaid programs interested in learning more about MySwaddle, visit myswaddle.com.

MySwaddle is a digital maternal health platform that supports women from pregnancy through 12 months postpartum. Built by Holista Health, the platform partners with health plans, hospital systems, and state Medicaid programs to improve birth outcomes, reduce costs, and close persistent care gaps in underserved communities. Learn more at myswaddle.com.

Penfield Children's Center has been a leader in child development in Milwaukee for over 55 years, providing educational opportunities, behavioral health and therapy services, special care nursing services, and an extensive network of community partners to support all aspects of early childhood needs. The organization's mission is to ensure children have positive early experiences from pregnancy through age 5. Penfield's Growing Together program provides group pregnancy care to women in Milwaukee's highest-risk communities, combining peer support, medical care, and education in a shared, cohort-based model. Learn more at penfieldchildren.org.

Health Uncensored with Dr. Drew is a groundbreaking health and wellness program hosted by Dr. Drew Pinsky, a board-certified physician in Internal and Addiction Medicine, as well as a renowned television host, author, and public speaker. Dr. Drew engages with a diverse range of experts, thought leaders, celebrities, and everyday people to provide viewers with practical advice, evidence-based information, and unfiltered discussions about wellness, mental health, and the importance of proactive health management. With a commitment to empowering audiences through education and open dialogue, Health Uncensored aims to explore the complex landscape of health, addresses pressing medical issues, implements better lifestyle choices, and shares the latest in medical research with candor and insight. Learn more at healthuncensoredtv.com/.

SOURCE Holista