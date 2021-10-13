MyTelemedicine Earns Top Rankings for Telehealth Customer Satisfaction in J.D. Power 2021 Study

MCKINNEY, Texas, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MyTelemedicine today announced that it was ranked in the top three direct-to-consumer telehealth providers nationwide by J.D. Power for telehealth customer satisfaction. The unexpected award is a testament to the company's fundamental commitment to deliver a great care experience across its user platforms.

"Receiving this honor from such a well-respected organization as J.D. Power is a notable feather in our cap," says Rey Colon, founder and CEO of MyTelemedicine. "I commend everyone on our team for making this possible, and I am grateful that the customers we serve recognize our dedication to exceptional service."

The J.D. Power 2021 U.S. Telehealth Satisfaction Study™ measures patient satisfaction with leading telemedicine providers, based on responses from nearly 4,700 individuals surveyed between June and July 2021, who used virtual health care services during the previous 12 months. The survey asked customers to rate their satisfaction based on four factors, in order of importance: customer service, consultation, enrollment, and billing and payment. MyTelemedicine designed its proprietary telehealth delivery platform to streamline the user experience in each of these areas and has helped foster the continued growth of telehealth solutions for urgent care, primary care, and behavioral health counseling, among other services.

Says MyTelemedicine co-founder and Chief Security Officer Alex Trican, "We've always positioned ourselves with technology being at the forefront of our efforts and we built our platform with modern technologies in mind. The recognition from J.D. Powers, which is based on organic customer feedback, speaks to the strength of our technology and our commitment to continually enhance the virtual care experience," he says.

MyTelemedicine's robust full-stack virtual care platform features a user-friendly interface to connect individuals and U.S.-licensed doctors, behavioral health professionals, veterinarians and dermatologists via phone or video for virtual consultations. The encrypted, cloud-based platform also offers more than 1200 API endpoints to allow for seamless integration with patient management tools, mobile applications, and medical devices for health care providers. Through its white label program, MyTelemedicine currently powers virtual care services for over 100 private label partners.

"Even though we leverage technology, one thing that really differentiates us is that we still believe in the power of personal connection," says CEO Rey Colon. "Our care navigators reach out to every patient post-consultation for a follow-up to ensure that they are on their way to feeling better. I believe that's how we are able to obtain such a high satisfaction ranking with customers," he says.

The use of telehealth services increased dramatically in 2020, as individuals and medical professionals embraced the idea of virtual consultations to reduce the risk of exposure to the Covid-19 virus. Patient access of telehealth services in the last year rose from only 7% in 2019 to 36% currently, J.D. Powers reports, with consumers citing convenience, speed, and safety as the primary reasons for choosing virtual health care.

For more information about the J.D. Power 2021 U.S. Telehealth Satisfaction Study, visit https://www.jdpower.com/business/healthcare/us-telehealth-satisfaction-study. To read the press release with details about the study results and top-ranking telehealth providers, go to https://www.jdpower.com/business/press-releases/2021-us-telehealth-satisfaction-study.

About MyTelemedicine

MyTelemedicine is a digital health care company built on a full-stack virtual care platform allowing healthcare providers to consult with patients remotely. Physicians can perform consultations with members via telephone or video and have prescriptions delivered to their home or pharmacy. More than 4 million members have used the MyTelemedicine platform through their Brands MyTelemedicine, Access a Doctor, GoLexi Pet Telehealth and Zeally Health brands. MyTelemedicine's advanced API technology allows third parties to integrate and offer a customized telehealth. For more information, visit www.mytelemedicine.com.

