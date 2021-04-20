MyTelemedicine Receives Inc. 5000 Texas 2021 Award

MCKINNEY, Texas, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MyTelemedicine has earned a spot on the second annual Inc. 5000 Regional Awards list, ranking in the top 50 fastest-growing private companies in Texas. As other companies were forced to scale back during the COVID-19 pandemic, the innovative telehealth service provider continues to expand its footprint in the virtual healthcare industry.

Inc. 5000

The regional list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the Texas economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. The companies that made the Inc. 5000 Texas 2021 Awards set a high bar, demonstrating leadership and strategic expansion that put them head and shoulders above their industry peers.

"We are honored to receive the Texas 2021 Award and be recognized for our achievements in the past year," says Rey Colon, founder and CEO of MyTelemedicine. Colon conceived the vision for the technology-driven venture in 2014, long before the pandemic gave birth to a bevy of telehealth newcomers. In less than five years, MyTelemedicine grew from a small start-up to one of the most prominent players in the industry, earning a string of awards along the way.

The company's success was built on its state-of-the-art virtual health technology platform that connects healthcare providers with patients remotely using encrypted, cloud-based technology. Hundreds of hospitals and practitioners nationwide have integrated MyTelemedicine's API into their patient management systems to offer a customized telemedicine experience. Today, the company's flagship technology is used to service more than 3 million members with access to a proprietary nationwide network of physicians for primary and specialized care. The same platform also powers access to remote healthcare solutions through brands like Access A Doctor®, Zeally Health, and GoLexi.

"Just as important as our technology and customers are our people," says Colon. "We have worked hard to build a diverse, open, and collaborative environment, where creative and talented people contribute to solutions and services that truly matter."

The focus on hiring and developing top quality employees continues to pay off for the telehealth pioneer. MyTelemedicine recently moved its headquarters to a new office space in McKinney, Texas, growing from 5,000 to over 13,000 square feet, and plans to double its workforce from 50 to 100 staff members over the next 12 months, while continuing to expand its office space to accommodate social distancing.

Like MyTelemedicine, the companies earning the Inc. 5000 Texas 2021 Award showed stunning rates of growth across all industries in Texas. Between 2017 and 2019, these 250 private companies had an average growth rate of 210 percent. Moreover, in 2019 alone, they employed more than 44,000 people and added more than $9 billion to the Texas economy.

"This list proves the power of companies in Texas, no matter the industry," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "The impressive revenues and growth rates prove the insight and diligence of CEOs and that these businesses are here to stay."

About MyTelemedicine

MyTelemedicine is a virtual health platform, powering access to modern remote healthcare technologies through brands like Access a Doctor & Zeally Health. Through its clinically driven solutions, cutting edge technologies & extensive API suite, healthcare providers can manage their patients virtually for common acute illnesses, specialty care & chronic conditions. Currently, MyTelemedicine's flagship brand, Access a Doctor, services over 3 million members nationwide with access to physicians for primary & specialized care. For more information, please visit www.mytelemedicine.com.

About Inc. 5000

Inc. magazine's prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the Inc. 5000 gives founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent.

Media Contact:

Kelley Kramer

Ph: 469-640-9829

[email protected]

SOURCE MyTelemedicine, Inc