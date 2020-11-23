Mytheresa Announces Confidential Submission Of Draft Registration Statement For Proposed Initial Public Offering

MUNICH, Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., the parent company of the Mytheresa Group GmbH, today announced that it has confidentially submitted a draft Registration Statement on Form F-1 to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") relating to the proposed initial public offering of American Depositary Shares representing its ordinary shares. The number of American Depositary Shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. The initial public offering is expected to take place after the SEC completes its review process, subject to market and other conditions.

This announcement is being made pursuant to, and in accordance with, Rule 135 under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act").

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities. Any offers, solicitations or offers to buy, or any sales of securities will be made in accordance with the registration requirements of the Securities Act.

Media Contacts for public relations Media Contacts for business press



Mytheresa.com GmbH Edelman USA Sandra Romano Ted McHugh mobile: +49 152 54725178 phone: +1 201 341-0211 phone: +49 89 127695-236 email: [email protected] email: [email protected]



Edelman Germany, Austria, Switzerland

Ruediger Assion

mobile: +49 162 4909624

phone: +49 221 8282 8111

email: [email protected]

SOURCE Mytheresa