Mythics, Inc. to Help Modernize Enterprises at Oracle CloudWorld 2022

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mythics, Inc.™, an award-winning Oracle systems integrator located in Virginia Beach, VA and a member of Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN), will be attending Oracle CloudWorld from October 17–20, 2022 at Caesars Forum and The Venetian in Las Vegas as a Gold level sponsor. With more than 20 years of Oracle experience, Mythics has guided hundreds of organizations in public sector, higher education, healthcare, and commercial industries to their ideal cloud-based environment.

"More and more government and educational organizations are moving to Oracle Cloud to consolidate and modernize their legacy apps, eliminate IT silos, and accelerate digital transformation," said Paul Seifert, Mythics Sector President. "We're excited to be able to showcase how Mythics can support your cloud modernization journey at this year's Oracle CloudWorld Event."

During the event, Mythics will be represented during a handful of speaking sessions, including:

LIT2795 - Top 10 Things Public Sector Customers Need to Know When Moving to the Cloud | October 19, 2022 | 02:20 PM PDT

LIT2801 - How Mythics Moved to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure | October 19, 2022 | 04:20 PM PD

"We're grateful for the opportunity to share how we are helping organizations with moves to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure and Oracle Cloud Applications and integration into their multi-cloud environments," said Doug Altamura Mythics Sector President. "Our Infrastructure and Applications experts can walk customers through their journey with confidence, from assessing current technology and business outlook, to migrating apps and data, to implementing and adopting cloud solutions."

To learn more about how Mythics can help you modernize your enterprise cloud environment, email [email protected] or if you plan on attending Oracle CloudWorld, visit us at booth # 211.

