Mythics Wins 2023 Oracle North America Cloud Technology Partner Award

Mythics

11 Oct, 2023, 08:30 ET

Award Announced at the 2023 Oracle CloudWorld Event

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mythics, an award-winning systems integrator, consulting firm, managed services provider and value-added reseller and member of Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN), has won the 2023 Oracle North America Cloud Technology Partner Award. The annual Oracle Partner Awards celebrate partners that have shown exceptional innovation, entrepreneurial success, and dedication to customers. Mythics won this award for the business impact of its Cloud Migration Platform that is helping organizations determine the best way to launch their journey into a cloud- based environment.

Mythics Oracle Partner
Mythics Oracle Partner
From left to right: Dale Weideling, Group Vice President, Oracle, Paul Hughes, Senior Vice President, Mythics, Nelle Doyle, Senior Vice President, Mythics, Doug Altamura, Chief Revenue Officer, Mythics, Paul Seifert, Chief Executive Officer, Mythics, Aaron Cornfeld, Chief Technology Officer, Mythics, Eric Seifert, Senior Vice President, Mythics, Randy Zewe, Vice President, Oracle
"Mythics is driven by our passion to deliver value and customer success in all that we do. Our Cloud Migration Platform is just one example of how we strive to provide innovative solutions that bring tangible benefits to our customers," said Paul Hughes, Senior Vice President, Mythics Managed Services and Digital Transformation. "We understand the challenges businesses face when it comes to transitioning to a cloud-based environment and our platform offers a standard, repeatable, and holistic framework to help them navigate this complex journey."

Criteria for this award was based on the partner's go-to-market approach, solution repeatability, ease of implementation and manageability, performance and ROI. Mythics' Cloud Migration Platform provides a standard, repeatable and holistic framework for Mythics to assess customer's workloads and current environment and determine the efficient path to migrating to Oracle Cloud.

"Receiving the 2023 Oracle North America Cloud Technology Partner Award is a testament to our dedication and success in helping organizations achieve their cloud transformation goals," said Doug Altamura, Chief Revenue Officer, Mythics. "Success is achieved through the collective expertise of our team and the unwavering commitment they place on client success. We are humbled and grateful for this recognition and we will continue to push the boundaries of innovation, driving value for our customers in every endeavor."

The award recipients were celebrated at the Oracle CloudWorld Partner Reception on September 20, 2023.

To learn more about Mythics and how our cloud migration assessment can kick-start your cloud journey, visit https://mythics.com/services/cloud-migration-assessment or reach out to our sales team at [email protected]

About Mythics, LLC.
Mythics is an award-winning Oracle systems integrator, consulting firm, managed services provider and member of the Oracle PartnerNetwork representing Oracle product lines across cloud, software, support, hardware, engineered systems and appliances. Mythics delivers technology solutions serving the Federal Government, State and Local Governments, Commercial, Higher Education, Utilities and Healthcare sectors and is a trusted partner to organizations worldwide. For more information or to place an order, contact Mythics at 866-698-4427; email [email protected] or visit https://www.mythics.com or @mythics on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Oracle PartnerNetwork 

Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) is Oracle's partner program designed to enable partners to accelerate the transition to cloud and drive superior customer business outcomes. The OPN program allows partners to engage with Oracle through track(s) aligned to how they go to market: Cloud Build for partners that provide products or services built on or integrated with Oracle Cloud; Cloud Sell for partners that resell Oracle Cloud technology; Cloud Service for partners that implement, deploy and manage Oracle Cloud Services; and License & Hardware for partners that build, service or sell Oracle software licenses or hardware products. Customers can expedite their business objectives with OPN partners who have achieved Expertise in a product family or cloud service. To learn more visit: http://www.oracle.com/partnernetwork  

Trademark 

Oracle, Java, MySQL and NetSuite are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation. NetSuite was the first cloud company—ushering in the new era of cloud computing.  

SOURCE Mythics

