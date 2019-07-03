Mythics Receives Oracle Channels Public Sector and Autonomous Technology MVP for Solution and Service Excellence

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., July 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mythics, Inc. an award-winning consulting firm, managed services provider and Platinum level member of the Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN), announced it was named Public Sector Technology MVP and Autonomous MVP by Oracle Channels for customer success and achievements in solution development in FY19. Mythics Cloud Solutions Sales Manager, Laura Scearce, was also named State and Local MVP by the Oracle Applications team.

The FY19 Partner Awards were announced during the Oracle North America FY20 Partner Sales Kickoff in Redwood Shores, CA. Mythics has been a member of Oracle PartnerNetwork since 2000, providing consulting, managed services, training and Oracle procurement services representing the entire Oracle product portfolio.

"Mythics is honored to be recognized by Oracle for our team's proficiency in delivering comprehensive cloud and enterprise modernization solutions to help our customers succeed," said Paul Seifert, Mythics Sector President. "The MVP designation is a testament to our goal of offering the most innovative cloud solutions that best fit our customer's business and technology requirements."

"The Autonomous MVP award is certainly an honor," said Brent Seaman, Mythics Vice President, Cloud Solutions. "Our team continues to tailor solutions to our client needs while staying abreast of the latest Oracle cloud services and implementation techniques. Assisting our clients to accelerated cloud database migration and adoption helps them quickly realize operational value with the move to cloud."

For more information about our Oracle Autonomous Database Solutions, visit https://www.mythics.com/consulting/database/oracle-autonomous-database-atp-rapid-success-solutions.

About Mythics

Mythics is an award-winning Oracle systems integrator, consulting firm, managed services provider and Platinum level member of Oracle PartnerNetwork representing Oracle product lines across cloud, software, support, hardware, engineered systems, and appliances. Mythics delivers technology solutions serving the Federal Government, State and Local Governments, Commercial, Higher Education, Utilities and Healthcare sectors and is a trusted partner to organizations worldwide. To learn more about Mythics's culture and career opportunities, visit https://www.mythics.com/careers or @mythics on LinkedIn and Twitter.

