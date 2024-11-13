myTomorrows Appoints Vanessa Lemarié as Chief Operating Officer

Previously COO at leading health technology company Ada Health, Lemarié is an award-winning strategist whose expertise will further myTomorrows' mission of broadening worldwide access to clinical trials and Expanded Access Programs

AMSTERDAM, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- myTomorrows, a global health technology company connecting patients with all possible treatment options, today announced the appointment of Vanessa Lemarié as its new Chief Operating Officer (COO). As COO, Lemarié will be responsible for all operational aspects of myTomorrows, including overseeing the company's engagements with patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies.

Lemarié joins myTomorrows after having served as COO of health technology company Ada Health, the world's most popular symptom assessment and care navigation app. Previously, Lemarié worked for over 15 years at Bayer Pharmaceuticals, where she led marketing and commercial teams with a global reach. In 2023, Lemarié was ranked third on The Healthcare Technology Report's annual list of The Top 25 Healthcare Technology COOs. Lemarié studied economics and political science at Stellenbosch University and holds a Drs./MS in International Business from Maastricht University.

Lemarié's appointment marks myTomorrows' second executive hire within the past few months, following the appointment of Marshall van Beurden as Chief Technology Officer in June. Lemarié joins the company at an exciting time in its development trajectory, amidst numerous new partnerships with patient advocacy groups and expansion into new international markets. Through its self-service AI-powered platform, myTomorrows has helped more than 11,000 patients and 2,000 physicians in over 40 countries discover and access pre-approval treatment options. Lemarié will strategically lead the company's worldwide operations as it embarks on further growth.

"myTomorrows is a mission-driven company spearheading the use of the latest technologies to inform patients and physicians about different investigative treatment options and ultimately achieve better outcomes for patients." said Vanessa Lemarié, COO, myTomorrows. "I am particularly passionate about taking innovative approaches to improve outcomes for people with rare, under-researched, or underserved diseases, which is why joining the myTomorrows team represented a natural next step in my career. I'm hugely excited to play a leading role in helping the company utilize its talent, experience, and extensive assets to cement its position as the leading platform for access to investigative treatments."

"We are delighted to welcome an experienced industry executive like Vanessa to our team," said Michel van Harten, MD, CEO of myTomorrows. "Vanessa's background and skill set combined with a deep-seated personal passion for applying technology to solve the healthcare industry's most pressing challenges is a perfect match for myTomorrows. With her institutional and operational know-how, I'm confident she will instill lasting strategic change across our business, utilizing her experience to help the company scale its operations as we enter a new phase of growth. Vanessa is an outstanding leader and will be a vital resource for the myTomorrows team in building out our product suite and expanding our activities across multiple domains and geographies."

About myTomorrows:

myTomorrows is a global healthtech company dedicated to breaking down barriers for patients seeking treatment options. To make this a reality, the company has built powerful technology that enables a comprehensive search of clinical trial registries worldwide, efficiently connecting patients, physicians, trial sites and BioPharma to support straightforward and transparent access to drugs in development. Headquartered in Amsterdam with an office in New York City, myTomorrows has helped more than 11,000 patients and 2,000 physicians in over 40 countries.

www.mytomorrows.com

myTomorrows Media Contact:

Ben Crome

Headline Media

[email protected]

+1 914 336 4922

SOURCE myTomorrows