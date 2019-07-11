Mytonomy Wins 11 Telly Awards for Microlearning Patient Education Videos, Announces Opening of New Film Studio

BETHESDA, Md., July 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mytonomy announced today its microlearning patient education videos have been selected for 11 honors in the 40th Annual Telly Awards. The Telly Awards honors excellence in video and television across all screens and is judged by leaders from video platforms, television, streaming networks, production companies and including Vice, Vimeo, Hearst Digital Media, BuzzFeed and A&E Networks.

The company also announced the opening of its new in-house production film studio at its Bethesda, Maryland, headquarters, optimized to produce short-form video content that is highly engaging and entertaining for patients and their families.

"We are proud that Mytonomy's microlearning videos have been recognized by the Telly Awards," said Anjali Kataria, Mytonomy CEO and co-founder. "Short-form high-production-quality videos are driving extraordinary patient engagement rates, allowing patients to understand and be more involved in caring for themselves at home. With the opening of our new production studio, we will continue to grow our microlearning patient education video libraries."

Microlearning allows for content to be delivered in short chunks, that are easily digestible on mobile phones and tablets, at any time of day, anywhere. "On Mytonomy, patients exhibit binge-watching behavior as seen on other platforms," said Kataria.

"Healthcare is not immune to the battle for consumer attention," said Mytonomy President and co-founder Vinay Bhargava. "With every major content producer in entertainment investing in short-form streaming video that is optimized for mobile, the average consumer will have their expectations shaped by their experience on platforms like Netflix. When they become sick, they'll expect the healthcare system to meet them where they are," he said.

Mytonomy videos received four Gold Medals in the 2019 Telly Awards:

Non-Broadcast General-Corporate Image for "What is Microlearning?"

Non-Broadcast Craft-Editing for "I Am Vaccinated"

Non-Broadcast Craft-Directing and Non-Broadcast Craft-Videography / Cinematography for "Changing the Conversation," about combating disrespectful language for patients living with diabetes

Mytonomy also received four Silver and three Bronze awards. A full list of the awards and videos is available here. Other winners in this year's Telly's include ESPN Films, Netflix, CNN Presents, Viacom, HBO, National Geographic and PBS Digital Studios.

About Mytonomy:

Mytonomy is a pioneer in delivering virtual care models through our new cloud-based platform — the "Netflix meets YouTube for Healthcare" — optimized to stream mobile, high-production-value, short-form content, called microlearning, for patients and families to live healthier, happier and longer lives. Through a rich data model, Mytonomy patients experience a highly tailored experience. Clinical staff uses the system to perform at the top of their license and save valuable time in procedures and appointments. Mytonomy enables health systems to shift the cost of care to lower-cost sites and drive greater consistency in care while improving patient and staff satisfaction scores. Mytonomy has the most extensive collection of original microlearning education for healthcare. www.mytonomy.com

Media Contact:

Vinay Bhargava

Phone: 301-941-4020

Email: pr@mytonomy.com

Related Links

Mytonomy Home Page

Telly Awards - Mytonomy

Related Video

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ghNI4yk_vdA

SOURCE Mytonomy Inc.

Related Links

https://www.mytonomy.com

