MyWhiteBoards.com Launches Newest Innovative Product, Custom-Printed Glass Dry Erase Boards

MyWhiteBoards.com's Custom-Printed Glass Dry Erase Boards Combine the Rugged Durability of a Custom-Printed Whiteboard With a Beautiful Glass Surface.

SHREWSBURY, Mass. , July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MyWhiteBoards.com, one of the Internet's premier whiteboard merchants since opening in 2001, is proud to announce the launch of its newest innovative product, Custom-Printed Glass Dry Erase Boards .

"Our Custom-Printed Glass Dry Erase Boards combine the rugged durability of our popular custom-printed whiteboards with a beautiful glass surface," says Christopher Klimavich, Chief Operating Officer. "The custom-printing dye sublimation process presses the ink directly into the glass and prevents fading, chipping, or peeling."

Custom Printed Glass Dry Erase Board Example

MyWhiteBoards.com's Custom-Printed Glass Dry Erase Boards are available in either portrait or landscape orientations and come in three sizes: 20" X 30", 16" X 24", or 12" X 18". Each one is crafted from thick tempered glass that's both dry and wet erase friendly and comes with a set of sleek stainless-steel edge-grip standoffs for simple and easy hanging.

Durable enough to withstand daily use, every custom-printed glass board is easily cleaned with any cleaning solution and disinfected using industrial cleaning methods, making them ideal for hospitals and other healthcare settings, hotels, restaurants, and more.

To learn more or place an order, please visit MyWhiteBoards.

About MyWhiteBoards.com

Owned and operated by OptiMA Inc, MyWhiteBoards.com was envisioned as the leading provider of unique, quality dry erase products, focusing on integrity, innovation, fair prices, and on-time deliveries.

We are the Dry Erase Experts! MyWhiteboards.com has introduced more new products into the dry erase market than any other website in the sector. Our sales team has an abundance of product knowledge and years of experience with every product we sell. When you're in doubt, they'll direct you, with absolute certainty, to the perfect product for your application or needs.

OptiMA Inc. is a registered, Woman-Owned, Small Business that believes in the Buy American Initiative. We strive to ensure that most dry erase products sold through MyWhiteBoards.com are manufactured in the U.S.A.

Media Contact:

OptiMA Inc. / MyWhiteboards.com

Emma Bulakites

Hills Farm Industrial Park

220 Cherry Street

Shrewsbury, MA 01545

866-366-1500 x27

[email protected]

SOURCE MyWhiteBoards.com