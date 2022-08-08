MyWhiteBoards.com Proudly Introduces Opti-MagPrime Magnetic Receptive Primer

Opti-MagPrime Will Transform Any Wall into a Magnetic Receptive Surface

SHREWSBURY, Mass., Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MyWhiteBoards.com, one of the Internet's premier whiteboard merchants since opening in 2001, is proud to introduce its newest innovative product, Opti-MagPrime magnetic receptive primer.

Opti-MagPrime™ Magnetic Receptive Primer

"No matter the surface – primed wood, masonry, drywall, metal, and more – Opti-MagPrime will make any wall in your home or workplace magnet-ready in no time," says Christopher Klimavich, Chief Operating Officer. "Unlike similar products on the market, this unique formulation doesn't settle or separate, ensuring uniform magnetic receptive coverage with every brush stroke. Just two coats, and you're good to go."

Opti-MagPrime can be topped with any standard latex paint and can be used with any of MyWhiteBoards.com's custom printed magnets. And because it's water-based, Opti-MagPrime is safe and easy to clean in the event of a spill.

Available in gallons, quarts, and cups, Opti-MagPrime makes it easy for anyone to create a magnetic receptive wall in just a few hours.

To learn more or place an order, please visit MyWhiteBoards.com.

About MyWhiteBoards.com

Owned and operated by OptiMA Inc, MyWhiteBoards.com was envisioned as the leading provider of unique, quality dry erase products, focusing on integrity, innovation, fair prices, and on-time deliveries.

We are the Dry Erase Experts! MyWhiteBoards.com has introduced more new products into the dry erase market than any other website in the sector. Our sales team has an abundance of product knowledge and years of experience with every product we sell. When you're in doubt, they'll direct you, with absolute certainty, to the perfect product for your application or needs.

OptiMA Inc. is a registered, Woman-Owned, Small Business that believes in the Buy American Initiative. We strive to ensure that most dry erase products sold through MyWhiteBoards.com are manufactured in the U.S.A.

