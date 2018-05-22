N-Butanol Report 2018-2022: Global $5.58 Bn Market Driven by Growing Construction Industry in Emerging Economies

The n-Butanol market is estimated at USD 4.18 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 5.58 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 5.9% between 2017 and 2022.

The market growth is fueled by the increasing demand for n-Butanol as a solvent and intermediate from end-use industries, such as construction, automotive, textile, agrochemical, and pharmaceuticals. Increasing population, growing urbanization, rising GDP, improving standards of living, and the increasing number of agreements, joint ventures, expansions, and other development activities by leading market players have also contributed to the growth of the global n-Butanol market.

On the other hand, low economies of scale for small capacity plants and volatility in raw material prices pose a challenge to the market growth. Propylene and syngas are the primary raw materials used for manufacturing n-Butanol. As a fossil fuel-derived raw material, propylene is subjected to frequent price changes as per market conditions. Similarly, syngas is also derived from hydrocarbon base, which is facing volatility in prices. Therefore, continues price fluctuations in global petroleum products hamper the n-Butanol market as well.



However, the increasing use of n-Butanol as a bio-fuel and growing automotive and textile industries are expected to create enormous opportunities for the n-Butanol manufacturers during the forecast period.



Based on application, the butyl acrylate segment is projected to be the largest market for n-Butanol throughout the forecast period, in terms of both value and volume. More than one-thirds of the n-Butanol produced is consumed for the production for butyl acrylate. Therefore, the growing demand for butyl acrylate is also drives the consumption of n-Butanol, globally.

As butyl acrylate enhances the flexibility, softness, and durability of coating resins, it is largely used in surface coatings, textiles, adhesives, inks, and several other applications. Butyl acrylate is used to make homopolymers and copolymers for use in water-based industrial and architectural paints. It is also used in cleaning products, antioxidants, enamels, adhesives, textiles, and seals and paper finishes.



The Middle East & Africa (MEA) region is projected to be the fastest-growing market for n-Butanol during the forecast period, in terms of both value and volume. The construction industry of MEA countries such as Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and South Africa is witnessing a robust growth rate owing to the rapid urbanization and growing population. Rising living standards have also enhanced the food and personal care industries in the region. Moreover, the pharmaceutical industry in this region is also growing, augmented by the increasing disposable income, aging population, varied demographics, and diverse disease portfolio. All these factors are collectively expected to boost the consumption of n-Butanol in the region during the forecast period.

Anticipating the market potential, certain petrochemical companies in this region have adopted strategic partnerships to form a cluster to supply and use each other's products. This is one of the key factors boosting the production and consumption of n-Butanol in the Middle East region. For instance, Saudi Butanol Company (SABUCO) has established the world's largest n-Butanol production facility in Saudi Arabia. This n-Butanol can be used to manufacture glacial acrylic acid by Saudi Marketing Company (SAMCO) which will be then used to produce super-absorbent polymer by Saudi Acrylic Polymers Company (SAPCO). Therefore, SPC has planned its group structure in order to become a vertically integrated unit, which will be able to deliver synergies from its multiple projects.



