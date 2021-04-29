N2Growth, a Top Executive Search Firm Appoints Daniel Bentle as Associate Partner

PHILADELPHIA, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- N2Growth, Inc., a global leadership consulting and executive search firm, announces the appointment of Dan Bentle as Associate Partner.

In this new role, Mr. Bentle will be responsible for expanding N2Growth's executive search practice supporting clients in higher education, agriculture technology, and social entrepreneurs. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Arts from Spring Arbor University and a Master's degree in Business Administration from Washington University in St. Louis.

"Dan Bentle is not only an exceptional teammate, but he's also an amazing human being. Dan is exactly the type of leader we want to build around. He not only makes those around him better, but he also does it with a sense of humility. I'm never surprised when clients call out Dan's remarkable capabilities," said Mike Myatt, Chairman at N2Growth.

Mr. Bentle added, "N2Growth's commitment to supporting our partners in creating a scalable culture of leadership is what drew me here. I could not be more pleased with the talent we continue to assemble - and the innovative approach we've taken - in support of that mission, and I'm thrilled to be a part of it."

Daniel's track record in executive recruitment includes working with public and private sector clients ranging in size from startup to Fortune 500. Dan is a pivotal part of the executive search practice at N2Growth, continuing to model the talent partner strategy the firm is founded on. In addition, his thoughtful approach to supporting client's talent strategies is always in tune with their culture and values.

About N2Growth

N2Growth is a global leadership consulting and executive search firm with practices serving all industries and functions. Ranked a top executive recruiting firm by Forbes, N2Growth serves more than 50 markets across the Americas, EMEA, and APAC. You can find out more about N2Growth at www.n2growth.com.

Media Inquiries:

Dan Evans

Chief Marketing Officer, N2Growth

[email protected]

Related Images

n2growth-executive-search-firm.png

N2Growth Executive Search Firm

N2Growth Executive Search Firm Logo

SOURCE N2Growth