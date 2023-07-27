N2K Cyber and Unit 42 by Palo Alto Networks collaborate to launch Unit 42 Threat Vector, the newest segment on The CyberWire Daily Podcast

FULTON, Md., July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- N2K Cyber, previously The CyberWire Network, and Palo Alto Networks® Unit 42® announced today the launch of their new bi-weekly segment, Threat Vector, on the CyberWire Daily podcast. The segment, hosted by David Moulton, Director Thought Leadership Unit 42, will feature insights from Unit 42 threat intelligence experts, incident responders, and proactive security consultants. By joining the industry's leading daily cybersecurity podcast, Unit 42 Threat Vector will unravel the complex and constantly evolving cybersecurity threat landscape through discussions, expert interviews, and insightful analysis.

Unit 42 Threat Vector is the compass in the world of cyberthreats. Follow the CyberWire Daily Podcast to hear about Unit 42's unique threat intelligence insights, new threat actor TTPs, real-world case studies, and learn how the team works together to discover these threats. Unit 42 will equip listeners with the knowledge and insight to proactively prepare and stay ahead in the ever-evolving threat landscape.

"We are thrilled to announce this collaboration between N2K Cyber and Unit 42," said Wendi Whitmore, SVP and head of Unit 42 at Palo Alto Networks. "This new segment will allow you to meet Unit 42's incredible team of cybersecurity experts and learn more about what we're seeing on a daily basis. I'm also thrilled to amplify our research and insights to provide organizations the tools to prepare for, and stay ahead of, the threats impacting their business."

"Palo Alto Networks' Unit 42 is an icon in the world of cybersecurity threat intelligence and it's exciting to be collaborating closely with our long-time partner on this new podcast segment," said Peter Kilpe, Chief Executive Officer of N2K Networks. "Bringing their intelligence-driven insights to our flagship CyberWire Daily on a regular schedule will be of incredible value to the security leaders, analysts, and operators that are tuning in every day."

The first segment launches today with new segments airing every two weeks on Thursdays. To hear the latest Unit 42 Threat Vector segment, listen and subscribe to the CyberWire Daily podcast wherever you get your favorite shows or visit the N2K Cyber website for more information.

About Unit 42
Palo Alto Networks Unit 42™ brings together world-renowned threat researchers, elite incident responders, and expert security consultants to create an intelligence-driven, response-ready organization that's passionate about helping you proactively manage cyber risk. Together, our team serves as your trusted advisor to help assess and test your security controls against the right threats, transform your security strategy with a threat-informed approach and respond to incidents in record time so that you get back to business faster. Visit paloaltonetworks.com/unit42.

About N2K Networks
N2K is a strategic workforce intelligence company, creating a world where workforce knowledge and skills can change as fast as technology. Our flagship podcast, the CyberWire Daily, is part of the daily intelligence routine of many of the most influential leaders and operators in the public and private sector, as well as the critical security teams supporting the Fortune 500 and many of the world's preeminent intelligence and law enforcement agencies. The CyberWire Daily separates the signal from the noise, along with the rest of the N2K Cyber library of industry intelligence. Or, to learn more about N2K's workforce intelligence enterprise capabilities that help organizations build and maintain high-performance teams, visit n2k.com.

