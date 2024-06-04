N2K CyberWire and Proofpoint Team Up to Launch Only Malware in the Building, the Newest Show on the CyberWire Daily Podcast

FULTON, Md. and SUNNYVALE, Calif., June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- N2K, a leader in strategic cyber workforce intelligence, and Proofpoint, a leading cybersecurity and compliance company, today announced the launch of their new monthly show, "Only Malware in the Building." The monthly show will air on the CyberWire Daily podcast on the N2K CyberWire network, exploring the mysteries around today's most intriguing cyber threats.

"Only Malware in the Building" will be co-hosted by the experienced podcast trio of Selena Larson , Proofpoint staff threat researcher and host of their DISCARDED podcast; Rick Howard , host of N2K's CSO Perspectives podcast; and Dave Bittner , host of N2K's CyberWire Daily podcast and co-host of the Hacking Humans podcast. Each month the hosts will tackle a new mini-mystery where they will gather clues, analyze the evidence, consult experts, and uncover the stories behind some of the most notable cyberattacks.

"Cybersecurity tends to take itself too seriously," said Brandon Karpf, Vice President of Programming at N2K and Executive Editor of N2K CyberWire. "Only Malware in the Building was born from an honest conversation amongst friends around "how can we make this cybersecurity thing more approachable and not so terrifyingly breathless?" We're thrilled to combine comedy with real security insights, to deliver this show that both educates and entertains."

"I'm delighted to combine my two favorite things, malware and murder mysteries, in this new N2K podcast," said Selena Larson, staff threat researcher at Proofpoint. "Dave and Rick bring years of cybersecurity expertise and also very bad jokes to a podcast that brings humor and whodunnit vibes to cyberattacks. There are so many wonderful malware stories lurking behind every door, and I'm looking forward to sharing them with listeners."

The first episode launches today, with new episodes airing monthly on the first Tuesday of the month. To hear the latest Only Malware in the Building episodes, listen and subscribe wherever you get your favorite shows, or visit the N2K CyberWire website for more information.

About N2K Networks

N2K Networks is a leader in strategic cyber workforce intelligence. The news to knowledge network is a trusted source of Industry Insights delivered through our media network, home of the CyberWire Daily podcast and daily briefing, CSO Perspectives, and Hacking Humans, which provides concise intelligence-driven news and commentary to cybersecurity professionals. Global enterprise organizations, including those in the Fortune 100, partner with N2K to gain actionable cyber workforce insights through our Talent Insights and Talent Development capabilities that help organizations build and maintain high-performing teams, rapidly climb the knowledge curve, and stay a step ahead in a constantly changing industry. Learn more at N2K.com .

About Proofpoint, Inc.

Proofpoint, Inc. is a leading cybersecurity and compliance company that protects organizations' greatest assets and biggest risks: their people. With an integrated suite of cloud-based solutions, Proofpoint helps companies around the world stop targeted threats, safeguard their data, and make their users more resilient against cyber attacks. Leading organizations of all sizes, including 85 percent of the Fortune 100, rely on Proofpoint for people-centric security and compliance solutions that mitigate their most critical risks across email, the cloud, social media, and the web. More information is available at www.proofpoint.com .

