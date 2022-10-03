n2y Provides Pathway for Independent Learning Through New Academic Intervention Curriculum Solution, Inspire

The Inspire intervention curriculum targets skills and accelerates growth through all-in-one active learning solution based on general education standards

HURON, Ohio, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- n2y, provider of comprehensive, technology-powered solutions for students with unique learning challenges, today launches Inspire , a new academic intervention curriculum that guides struggling and at-risk students from teacher-led instruction to independent learning as they acquire the skills they need for success in school and life.

The new solution equips educators with research-based instructional strategies that support the development of key academic, critical-thinking and generalization skills that will ultimately help to close learning gaps. Inspire gives teachers efficient assessments to pinpoint the skill gaps, along with lesson plans, explicit instructional resources and interactive activities to address them.

Inspire is aligned with key standards in English language arts and math for kindergarten through second grade, where research shows the greatest area of need. Resources for grades K-2 are available now with grades 3-5 available in January 2023.

"Inspire proves that struggling and at-risk students can make tremendous gains with the right support," said n2y Chief Innovation Officer, Alli Vice. "It provides a pathway for students to build confidence as teachers gradually give learners more control - from explicit instruction to guided practice and independent learning."

Inspire is aligned to general education standards and can be used across the school — from special education classrooms and resource rooms to those receiving RTI intervention in general education classrooms. It improves student engagement by extending learning beyond the classroom setting and across subject areas, and serves the needs of all students, regardless of their strengths and areas for growth.

It also saves teachers time by creating detailed reports showing student progress and growth for students with individualized education programs (IEP), and can help monitor progress for response to intervention (RTI). And because Inspire offers instruction, assessment and reporting capabilities, schools no longer invest time and resources on multiple solutions.

Through Inspire:

Students achieve meaningful outcomes through an evidence-based active learning approach that supports generalization.

Teachers meet the needs of every learner with highly efficient assessments that pinpoint skill gaps, facilitate differentiated intervention and provide critical performance data.

Administrators demonstrate RTI success and IEP compliance with progress monitoring tools and reports that convey student progress and growth across a school or district.

"Inspire was designed to reach the needs of students who are struggling and require extra, focused support to learn," Ed Holmes, CEO said. "We can't wait to empower educators with this solution so they can close the learning gaps and get students back on track."

