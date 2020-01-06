DUBLIN, Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "NA and EU Sensor Data Fusion Strategies for ADAS and AD Systems, Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The study focuses on the sensor data fusion strategies for ADAS and AD systems in the NA and EU regions, with forecasts running up until 2025. This report has highlighted the key strategies of sensor data fusion and its influence on the key design elements of E/E architecture and sourcing AD software to achieve L3 and above autonomy. The study discusses the major trends observed in the market and explains the impact scenarios, along with use cases.



Key Issues Addressed

What is the need for sensor data fusion?

What are the different types of sensor data fusion strategies in the market?

What is the optimum sensor data fusion strategy for various vehicle segments?

What are the key OEM strategies influenced by sensor data fusion to accelerate the development of autonomous driving?

What does the autonomous vehicle value chain look like?

How are the key sensors in autonomous vehicles evolving and what are their capabilities?

How are the sensor requirements changing with the level of autonomy?

How is the vehicle E/E architecture evolving and what are the key topologies?

What are the business models adopted by the autonomous software developers?

The evolution in autonomy and increase in the adoption of driver assistance systems have generated a need to sense and perceive the surrounding environment of a vehicle entirely and accurately. The fusion of forward-looking sensor data has given OEMs and Tier-I suppliers opportunities to offer multiple ADAS applications at low costs, while providing high redundancy and reliability in perceiving vehicle surroundings.



The use of multiple sensors and sensor data fusion and an increase in the number of ADAS applications have elevated the amount of in-vehicle data exchange to a few gigabytes, which is expected to rise further, as the level of vehicle autonomy goes up. This will generate the need to increase the speed of data transfers within the vehicle communication network and the use of high-powered control and processing units, which will, in turn, increase the complexity of the vehicle E/E architecture.



The evolution of Connected Autonomous Shared and Electric (CASE) in today's vehicles has urged OEMs to redesign product development ground up. OEMs are developing new vehicle platforms or changing the design of the existing ones, thereby altering the internal wiring and communication protocols to accommodate electric powertrains, connectivity features, and autonomous applications, including the embedded and decision-making software in existing and future vehicles.

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary

Key Questions this Study will Answer

Sensor Data Fusion Strategies

Influence of Sensor Data Fusion Strategies on Vehicle Technologies

Vehicle E/E Architecture Strategies

AD Sourcing Software Strategies

Highlights

2. Research Scope, Aims, and Objective

Research Scope

Research Aims and Objectives

3. Sensor Suite Evolution

Technology Evolution - Radar Module

Technology Evolution - LiDAR Module

Technology Evolution - Forward Camera Module

Rise in Sensor Requirements with Levels of Autonomy

Individual Sensor Performance Capabilities

Need for Sensor Fusion in AD

4. Sensor Data Fusion Strategies

Strategy 1 - Distributed Architecture

Strategy 2 - Centralized Architecture

Strategy 3 - Hybrid Architecture

5. Sensor Data Fusion Performance Capabilities

Role of Sensor Data Fusion by SAE Level of Automation

Sensor Data Fusion Market Trends and Analysis - 2019

ADAS Sensor Data Fusion Market Penetration

Optimum Sensor Data Fusion Strategy Based on Vehicle Segment

6. Industry-wide Best Practices - Sensor Fusion Suppliers Approach

Use Case - AEye and Cartica

Use Case - Continental LiDAR Camera Fusion

Use Case - Valeo and Mobileye

7. Industry-wide Best Practices - Sensor Fusion OEM Approach

Tesla Autopilot

Audi AI

8. Influence of Sensor Data Fusion on Key Vehicle Technologies

Influence of Sensor Data Fusion Strategies on Vehicle Technologies

Vehicle E/E Architecture Topologies for Automated Driving

9. E/E Architecture Evolution

Challenges with Existing E/E Architecture

Evolution of E/E Architecture

Vehicle E/E Architecture Strategies

10. Industry-wide Best Practices - E/E Architecture OEM Approach

GM Digital Vehicle Platform

Volkswagen - The Digital Transformation

11. Industry-wide Best Practices - E/E Architecture Supplier Approach

Aptiv - Smart Vehicle Architecture (SVA)

12. AD Sourcing Software Strategies

Key In-vehicle Software Enabling AD

ADAS/AD Sourcing Software Business Models

AD Software Platforms

Value Chain - AD Software and Technology

13. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

Growth Opportunity - Investments and Partnerships From OEMs/TSPs

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

14. Key Conclusions

Companies Mentioned



AEye

Aptiv

Audi

Cartica

GM

Mobileye

Tesla

Valeo

Volkswagen

