NaaS Technology and CCTEB Form Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Digitalization of Charging Infrastructure Network

The collaboration integrates NaaS' capabilities of energy assets addressing and data analytic with CCTEB's construction practices to charging station EPC, PV, battery storage upgrades and energy port upgrades, etc.

More convenient charging services and efficient energy assets operation are expected, leveraging NaaS' data analysis competence and broadening its connective charging ecosystem.

BEIJING, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 11, NaaS Technology (NASDAQ: NAAS), the first US listed EV charging service company in China, announced a strategic cooperation agreement with China Construction Third Engineering Bureau (CCTEB) in Wuhan. The collaboration will integrate NaaS' competence in energy assets addressing and digital operation with CCTEB's construction practices, to jointly expand the charging infrastructure networks as well as enhance the operational efficiency.

According to the agreement, CCTEB will work together with NaaS to implement projects in PV-charging-storage integration, energy ports, etc. Both parties will also seek opportunities in energy assets investment and operation, and make joint efforts on technology research to further accelerate the digitalization of charging infrastructure network.

Alex Wu, Co-founder, President and CFO of NaaS, stated on the signing ceremony, "As a new energy asset operator, NaaS is committed to improving industrial efficiency through digital technology and artificial intelligence. Our cooperation with CCTEB will bring us to better integrate resources and jointly promote the construction of new energy charging infrastructure, providing more convenient and efficient services for EV users."

Zheng Cheng, General Manager of Environmental Energy at CCTEB, emphasized the industry significance of the collaboration, saying, "CCTEB has deep technical expertise and rich project experience in the construction and infrastructure fields. In the era of new energy, we see tremendous potential in collaborating with NaaS. Through this partnership, we will explore new models for the construction of charging piles and integrated energy ports, not only improving the coverage and service quality of charging networks but also providing strong support for the development of the new energy industry."

This strategic partnership leverages the complementary advantages and integrated resources of both parties. NaaS will benefit from CCTEB's construction technology expertise, enhancing its engineering capabilities and construction quality of charging facilities. At the same time, CCTEB will gain experience in the new energy industry and digital asset operation capabilities. Together, they will accelerate charging networks deployment, to meet the growing market demand and provide more convenient and efficient charging services for the industry.

Media Enquiry:

Sabrina Wang

[email protected]

SOURCE NaaS Technology Inc.