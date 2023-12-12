NaaS Technology and GAC Energy Collaborate on Establishment of a Connected Charging Service Network

News provided by

NaaS Technology Inc.

12 Dec, 2023, 05:28 ET

BEIJING, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, NaaS, the first U.S. listed EV charging service company in China (NASDAQ: NAAS), together with its strategic partner Kuaidian, has entered into cooperation with GAC Energy Technology Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as GAC Energy), a subsidiary of GAC Group. The parties will, focused on charging service, pool together and share charging station data resources, further improve respective charging service network and provide more convenient charging service to GAC EV owners.

As agreed, NaaS and Kuaidian will offer GAC EV owners a host of charging piles and a national charging service network. Cooperation is now underway in smart charging and energy supply, encompassing facets of charging piles connectivity, order data, payment service, etc. In consequence, GAC EV owners will have access to easy charging service via GAC Energy app and mini program, or Aiony/Hyper/Trumpchi app. Besides, Kuaidian app offers "online navigation", "pile search map", "one-click charging" and other features that streamline pile search and charging, alongside a clear view of charging stations nearby.

GAC Group defines charging as one of core concerns of EV purchase, and openness, sharing and connectivity as the inevitable path to new energy development. Teaming up with NaaS in building an easy and efficient charging network for users, the auto manufacturer hopes to push sales of EVs of its brands to new heights with better GAC EV charging service experience.

According to NaaS, the "open-source" auto energy supply network is taking over from a closed one, which is an unstoppable industry trend, A sound charging service network is the foundation for EV expansion. A public charging network with broad coverage and high stability jointly established with GAC Group is intended to instill confidence and convenience into EV owners, based on which, the parties will delve into more charging service patterns.

Since earlier this year, GAC Group, adopting "EV+XEV" two-wheel drive approach, has spurred the "duo" of GAC Aiony and GAC Trumpchi into making great strides. GAC Aiony, structured around Hyper and Aiony, takes the top three spot of EV sales rankings, with over 500,000 units made and sold annually. Lately in the public gaze are a lineup of limousine Hyper models launched since this July: GT, SSR and HT. Hyper GT, the 20,000,000th EV rolled off assembly line, is a landmark of the brand. GAC Trumpchi is also proud to introduce the new tech brand Trumpchi i-GTEC, an integration of advanced technologies such as high-end electronic and electrical architecture, high-performance intelligent driving, and emotion-sensitive intelligent cockpit, along with the collective debut of three EV models – E9, ES9, and E8. GAC Energy plays an instrumental role in the strategic plans of GAC Group in the context of clean energy revolution and era of going electric. It serves to create value for green mobility and life by constructing an integrated PV-storage-charging-swapping energy supply network and battery recycling ecosystem with "power + battery" at the core.

As a new energy asset operator, NaaS was listed on NASDAQ on June 13, 2022. It provides one-stop new energy industry chain services, including charging station siting consultation, procurement of software and hardware, EPC, operation & maintenance, energy storage, PV and autonomous charging robots, among others, to boost industrial efficiency by leveraging digital technologies and AI. As of September 30, 2023, NaaS has connected 73,000 charging stations and 767,000 chargers. In Q3 2023, the charging volume of NaaS reached 1,383 GWh, representing 21.8% of the public charging volume in China. So far, NaaS has already been a charging service provider of EV makers, including NIO, XPeng, Li Auto, AITO, Zeekr, Voyah, ARCFOX, HiPhi, Karry, etc.

Media Contact: 
Sabrina Wang
+86-18610722511
[email protected] 

SOURCE NaaS Technology Inc.

Also from this source

NaaS and CANGO Jointly Release the "Initiative on Sustainability of Enterprise-Community Integration in the Middle East"

In the era of globalization, companies play an important role in helping solving social problems, and promoting social progress and sustainability...

NaaS Technology Inc. Announces Termination of Proposed Charge Amps Acquisition

NaaS Technology Inc. ("NaaS" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: NAAS), the first U.S. listed EV charging service company in China, today announced that the...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Automotive

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Image1

Utilities

Image1

Green Technology

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.