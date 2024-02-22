NaaS Technology Awarded by CDP a Global Above-average ESG Performance Rating

BEIJING, Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Environmental Information Research Center CDP (formerly known as Carbon Disclosure Project), also a leading global carbon emissions rating agency, has recently announced its latest CDP Score Report. NaaS Technology (NASDAQ: NAAS), participating for the first time in the assessment, achieved a "B" rating for Climate Change, surpassing the global average rating of "C".

Established in the UK in 2000, CDP is widely recognized as a gold standard for corporate environmental transparency. Its disclosure of 'Climate Change' performance rating thoroughly examine various dimensions including emission methods, data, and breakdown, to determine the final rating.

As a global operator of new energy assets, NaaS has integrated ESG into its products, services, and corporate governance. In terms of green development, NaaS provides services throughout the entire new energy industry chain, including charging station siting consultation, EPC engineering, operation & maintenance, energy storage, PV and autonomous charging robot. With green sources, stations and uses, the company enables green and low-carbon operation in all sectors of charging services, and continuously pursues its vision - "Empower the World with Green Energy".

In the first half of 2023, NaaS reduced 1.463 million tons of carbon emissions. In the meantime, NaaS has developed and promoted an inclusive carbon innovation mechanism. By teaming up with strategic partner Kuaidian, the company encourages users to engage in cutting carbon emissions by awarding carbon credits. By the end of 2023, the service has garnered more than 594,000 EV users.

NaaS' sustainable practices have gained global recognition. In February 2024, NaaS participated for the first time in the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment and scored 60, surpassing 98% of its peers. In September 2023, NaaS received a "2" rating with a main score of "76" in the environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating from Sustainable Fitch. Additionally, NaaS has joined the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) and the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC), contributing to global carbon neutrality efforts.

CDP ratings are broadly used to inform investment and procurement decisions. Over 680 investors and more than 280 major purchasers, wielding a combined spending power of over $6.4 trillion, are requesting thousands of companies to disclose their environmental data through CDP, underscoring the importance of CDP. The CDP rating comprises eight levels, with the global retail industry averaging a B- rating in 2023 and an average C rating for Asian and global companies. NaaS' rating of B in its first CDP assessment exemplifies the company's exceptional international standards in environmental sustainability governance.

