NaaS Technology Awarded by CDP a Global Above-average ESG Performance Rating

News provided by

NaaS Technology Inc.

22 Feb, 2024, 01:59 ET

BEIJING, Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Environmental Information Research Center CDP (formerly known as Carbon Disclosure Project), also a leading global carbon emissions rating agency, has recently announced its latest CDP Score Report. NaaS Technology (NASDAQ: NAAS), participating for the first time in the assessment, achieved a "B" rating for Climate Change, surpassing the global average rating of "C".

Established in the UK in 2000, CDP is widely recognized as a gold standard for corporate environmental transparency. Its disclosure of 'Climate Change' performance rating thoroughly examine various dimensions including emission methods, data, and breakdown, to determine the final rating.

As a global operator of new energy assets, NaaS has integrated ESG into its products, services, and corporate governance. In terms of green development, NaaS provides services throughout the entire new energy industry chain, including charging station siting consultation, EPC engineering, operation & maintenance, energy storage, PV and autonomous charging robot. With green sources, stations and uses, the company enables green and low-carbon operation in all sectors of charging services, and continuously pursues its vision - "Empower the World with Green Energy".

In the first half of 2023, NaaS reduced 1.463 million tons of carbon emissions. In the meantime, NaaS has developed and promoted an inclusive carbon innovation mechanism. By teaming up with strategic partner Kuaidian, the company encourages users to engage in cutting carbon emissions by awarding carbon credits. By the end of 2023, the service has garnered more than 594,000 EV users.

NaaS' sustainable practices have gained global recognition. In February 2024, NaaS participated for the first time in the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment and scored 60, surpassing 98% of its peers. In September 2023, NaaS received a "2" rating with a main score of "76" in the environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating from Sustainable Fitch. Additionally, NaaS has joined the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) and the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC), contributing to global carbon neutrality efforts.

CDP ratings are broadly used to inform investment and procurement decisions. Over 680 investors and more than 280 major purchasers, wielding a combined spending power of over $6.4 trillion, are requesting thousands of companies to disclose their environmental data through CDP, underscoring the importance of CDP. The CDP rating comprises eight levels, with the global retail industry averaging a B- rating in 2023 and an average C rating for Asian and global companies. NaaS' rating of B in its first CDP assessment exemplifies the company's exceptional international standards in environmental sustainability governance.

For media enquiries, please contact: Sabrina Wang, Email:  [email protected]

SOURCE NaaS Technology Inc.

Also from this source

NaaS stocks jumped 70% in last two weeks. What happened?

Recently, NaaS (NASDAQ: NAAS) staged a huge bullish run in the NASDAQ market, with its stock price soaring by nearly 70% in just two weeks. As of the ...

NaaS Technology Inc. Announces Positive NTR for January 2024 and Updates Revenue Guidance for Full Year 2023

NaaS Technology Inc. (Nasdaq: NAAS) ("NaaS" or the "Company"), the first U.S. listed EV charging service company in China, today provided an update...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Green Technology

Image1

Environmental Products & Services

Image1

Awards

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.