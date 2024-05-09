NaaS Technology Inc. Announces Filing of Annual Report on Form 20-F

NaaS Technology Inc.

May 09, 2024, 09:15 ET

BEIJING, May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NaaS Technology Inc. (Nasdaq: NaaS) ("NaaS" or the Company"), the first U.S. listed EV charging service company in China, announces that its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The annual report can be accessed on the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.enaas.com/. The Company will provide a hard copy of its annual report containing the audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders upon request. Requests should be directed to [email protected].

About NaaS Technology Inc.

NaaS Technology Inc. is the first U.S. listed EV charging service company in China. The Company is a subsidiary of Newlinks Technology Limited, a leading energy digitalization group in China. The Company provides one-stop solutions to energy asset owners comprising charging services, energy solutions and new initiatives, supporting every stage of energy asset's lifecycle and facilitating energy transition.

