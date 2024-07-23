NaaS Technology Inc. to Report 2024 Second Quarter and First Half Unaudited Financial Results on July 24, 2024 Eastern Time

BEIJING, July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NaaS Technology Inc. (Nasdaq: NAAS) ("NaaS" or the "Company"), the first U.S. listed EV charging service company in China, today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the second quarter and half year ended June 30, 2024 before the U.S. market opens on Wednesday, July 24, 2024.

The Company's management will host an earnings conference call at 8:00 AM U.S. Eastern time on July 24, 2024 (8:00 PM Beijing/Hong Kong time on July 24, 2024).

Listeners may access the call by dialing:

US (Toll Free):

+1-888-346-8982 International:

+1-412-902-4272 Mainland China (Toll Free):

400-120-1203 Hong Kong (Toll Free):

800-905-945 Hong Kong:

+852-3018-4992

Participants joining the conference call should dial-in at least 10 minutes before the scheduled start time.

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.enaas.com.

A replay of the conference call will be accessible approximately one hour after the conclusion of the live call until July 31, 2024, by dialing the following telephone numbers:

US (Toll Free): +1-877-344-7529 International: +1-412-317-0088 Replay Passcode: 7448379

About NaaS Technology Inc.

NaaS Technology Inc. is the first U.S. listed EV charging service company in China. The Company is a subsidiary of Newlinks Technology Limited, a leading energy digitalization group in China. The Company provides one-stop solutions to energy asset owners comprising charging services, energy solutions and new initiatives, supporting every stage of energy asset's lifecycle and facilitating energy transition.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Investor Relations

NaaS Technology Inc.

E-mail: [email protected]

Media inquiries:

E-mail: [email protected]

SOURCE NaaS Technology Inc.