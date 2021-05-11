NABISCO Announces Sponsorship Of Team USA Ahead Of Olympic And Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020 With "Snack Together. Win Together."

As part of the partnership, NABISCO has teamed up with three Team USA hopefuls who understand the importance of coming together for a shared moment: Simone Biles, the world's most decorated female gymnast in history; Tom Schaar, Olympic hopeful and national team member; and Melissa Stockwell, a two-time Paralympian, medalist, and former U.S. Army officer.

Together, NABISCO and the athletes will show fans the power The Games and snacks have in bringing people of all ages together in celebration, whether virtually or as a family in their living rooms.

"Our brands are catalysts for creating connections and togetherness is our sport. After a year largely spent apart, we are proud to be a part of this shared moment, rallying friends and families across the nation to celebrate, snack and cheer on Team USA together – even if only virtually," said Rachel Lawson, Associate Director Scale Consumer and Retail Engagement, Mondelēz International. "We're excited to partner with Simone Biles, Tom Schaar and Melissa Stockwell, all of whom embody our 'Snack Together. Win Together' mindset."

"As a longtime partner of Team USA, Mondelēz has been a vibrant supporter and cheerleader for our athletes as they train and compete at both the national and global levels," said Dave Mingey, Senior Vice President, Partnership Management and Activation at U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Properties. "We're proud to build more excitement and fans for Team USA and the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic movements as we prepare to represent the U.S. in Tokyo."

Further fueling the fun and games, some of the most iconic brands from the NABISCO portfolio will unveil limited-edition offerings for fans to enjoy while they cheer on Team USA. RITZ will debut themed packaging and OREO and Chips Ahoy! will launch limited-edition cookies. The crunchy Team USA Chips Ahoy! Cookies are loaded with real chocolate chips and a patriotic addition of red, white and blue colored candy chips. A playful new take on the original, each pack of Team USA OREO Cookies feature the signature OREO base cookies embossed with Team USA emblems and tri-color red, white and blue creme, with an extra spark of flavor thanks to popping candy layered within. The products will be available to fans starting June 14, wherever NABISCO products are sold, for a limited time only, while supplies last.

Be on the lookout for specialty marked packaging and follow @NABISCOsnacks on social to learn more.

About Mondelēz International

Mondelēz International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDLZ) empowers people to snack right in over 150 countries around the world. With 2020 net revenues of approximately $27 billion, MDLZ is leading the future of snacking with iconic global and local brands such as OREO, belVita and LU biscuits; Cadbury Dairy Milk, Milka and Toblerone chocolate; Sour Patch Kids candy and Trident gum. Mondelēz International is a proud member of the Standard and Poor's 500, Nasdaq 100 and Dow Jones Sustainability Index. Visit www.mondelezinternational.com or follow the company on Twitter at www.twitter.com/MDLZ.

About the USOPC

Founded in 1894 and headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colorado, the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee serves as both the National Olympic Committee and National Paralympic Committee for the United States. The USOPC is focused on protecting, supporting and empowering America's athletes, and is responsible for fielding U.S. teams for the Olympic, Paralympic, Pan American and Parapan American Games, and serving as the steward of the Olympic and Paralympic movements in the U.S. A federally chartered nonprofit corporation, the USOPC does not receive federal financial support (other than for select Paralympic military veteran programs) and is one of only four NOCs in the world that also manages Paralympic activities. For more information, visit TeamUSA.org.

