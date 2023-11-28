Nabla Copilot powers NextGen Healthcare's new Ambient Assist to generate clinical documentation in real-time

Keeping electronic health record charts up-to-date is regarded as the most important stressor in patient care by physicians, with clinical documentation taking up nearly 40% of healthcare workers' time

Integrated with NextGen® Ambient Assist since September 2023, Nabla Copilot allows practitioners to seamlessly and automatically capture critical patient information during consultations

Delivering notes captured by NextGen Ambient Assist directly into the patient's record can save providers as much as two hours of documentation per day

BOSTON, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nabla , the leading Ambient AI assistant for practitioners, announced its partnership with NextGen Healthcare, Inc. , a provider of innovative, cloud-based healthcare technology solutions, to alleviate administrative burdens on providers and elevate patient care. With this alliance, concluded in September 2023, Nabla Copilot, an Ambient AI for clinical note generation, now backs NextGen® Ambient Assist . After provider review, the fully automated ambient listening solution delivers the note directly to NextGen® Mobile, NextGen's EHR, significantly reducing clinical documentation time.

Managing and navigating EHR systems, which provide a digital version of a patient's paper chart, creates extensive administrative work, contributing to clinicians' growing burnout. Physicians who spend more than six hours per week on EHR tasks outside of standard clinic hours are nearly 3x more likely to report burnout. The EHR is also regularly regarded by physicians as the most important stressor in patient care. Meanwhile, patients often only remember 15% of the information discussed with their providers, which can impact the patient-provider relationship and quality of care.

Nabla Copilot allows practitioners to seamlessly and automatically capture all relevant medical information during consultations by leveraging proprietary large language models (LLMs), which have powerful capacities to extract, structure, and summarize information.

In a recent blog post , NextGen's Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Robert Murray, touted the benefits of Ambient Assist's user experience, speed, and efficacy, all of which are powered by Nabla Copilot's technology. "I feel confident about using Ambient Assist because it is fully HIPAA-compliant and secure. It never "hallucinates," infers medical conditions, makes medical judgments, or suggests a medical plan. Neither the audio file nor the transcripts are stored or saved, and the conversation and output are not used for further "learning" or for any purpose other than creating the note in real-time. Documentation doesn't have to be time-consuming. For any provider looking to see more patients, reduce documentation strain, and regain personal time—Ambient Assist is an invaluable assistant. It's a truly powerful tool that you need to see to believe."

Nabla Copilot enables Ambient Assist, which is available to nearly 5,000 users of the NextGen® Mobile application, to quickly capture subjective, objective, assessment, and plan (SOAP) notes that help organize providers' observations. The technology filters for relevant details to create concise documentation with over 90% accuracy. The provider then reviews each note and makes any necessary edits before it's included in the patient's record. Delivering SOAP notes directly into the EHR can save providers as much as two hours of documentation per day.

"EHR providers are looking for solutions that streamline workflows while also prioritizing privacy, accuracy, and speed, which is what Nabla Copilot is designed to deliver," Alex Lebrun, co-founder and CEO, Nabla. "Nabla is the growing AI assistant of choice for innovators like NextGen, truly allowing providers to focus their time and attention on improving patient care rather than clinical documentation."

For more information about Nabla Copilot, visit: www.nabla.com .

About Nabla

Nabla is the developer of Nabla Copilot, an ambient AI that helps clinicians enjoy care again. AI-powered Nabla Copilot generates a clinical note in seconds from any encounter across all specialties, reducing practitioners' stress and improving patient care.

The company's advisors include Yann LeCun, VP & Chief AI Scientist at Meta, also known as one of the founding fathers of artificial intelligence, as well as Megan Mahoney, chair of the UCSF Department of Family and Community Medicine. Investors include seasoned entrepreneurs such as tech billionaire Xavier Niel, Tony Fadell, co-creator of the iPod and iPhone, as well as Rachel Delacour, CEO & Co-founder at Sweep, among others.

The company is headquartered in Paris with an office in Boston. For more information please visit: www.nabla.com .

