LCMC Health Selects Nabla to Power Systemwide Ambient AI Implementation

NEW YORK, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nabla , one of the most widely adopted AI assistants in clinical care, has been selected by LCMC Health to power a systemwide rollout of its advanced ambient AI technology across the New Orleans–based health network.

LCMC Health includes eight hospitals, a network of urgent care centers, and affiliated physician practices providing comprehensive and specialty care in partnership with LSU Health Sciences Center and the Tulane University School of Medicine. The organization employs more than 2,800 clinicians and supports nearly 1.5 million annual patient visits.

By implementing Nabla's ambient AI solution, LCMC Health aims to reduce clinical documentation burden and promote provider wellness, while advancing a mission to deliver compassionate, high-quality patient care. Following a successful pilot, Nabla's technology is now integrated within LCMC Health's Epic Electronic Health Record, where it captures natural clinician–patient conversations and automatically generates structured, high-quality clinical documentation.

The implementation was led by Dr. Aaron Thompson, Associate Chief Medical Information Officer at LCMC Health, who said, "We evaluated several ambient AI scribe products and in the end decided on Nabla due to their personal support, customizability, and collaboration."

"We wanted a solution that truly supports our clinicians in providing the best possible care for every person and parish in Louisiana while fostering a more personal, empathetic patient experience," said Dr. Damon Dietrich, Chief Medical Information Officer at LCMC Health. "After piloting several leading solutions, we chose Nabla not only for the reliability and accuracy of its technology and forward-thinking roadmap, but also for the strength of the team and partnership behind it. From day one, they've listened, understood our unique needs, and are helping us implement something truly tailored to our organization. We invest in partners that want a true relationship with LCMC Health where both remain constantly committed to physician wellness and exceptional patient care."

Looking ahead, LCMC Health will also leverage Nabla's at-cursor dictation functionality, giving clinicians flexibility to document in whatever way best fits their workflow, ambient, dictation, or a hybrid of both. Nabla is distinct in its ability to deliver both high-quality ambient AI and dictation tools within a single platform, accessible across mobile and desktop devices from one vendor, an important factor for LCMC Health.

"LCMC Health has been an incredible partner," said Alex Lebrun, CEO and Co-Founder of Nabla. "Together, we're creating workflows based on clinician feedback and delivering intelligent, structured documentation that enhances the already excellent care they provide. This partnership demonstrates how ambient AI can meaningfully transform care across diverse clinical settings."

About LCMC Health

Established in 2009, LCMC Health is a Louisiana-based, not-for-profit hospital system serving the healthcare needs of the Gulf Coast region. LCMC Health currently manages Manning Family Children's, East Jefferson General Hospital, Lakeside Hospital, Lakeview Hospital, New Orleans East Hospital, Touro, University Medical Center New Orleans and West Jefferson Medical Center.

About Nabla

Nabla is on a mission to restore the human connection at the heart of healthcare through industry-leading clinical AI that optimizes clinical and financial workflows. Its assistant helps clinicians generate high-quality notes in seconds through ambient documentation, dictation, and real-time coding support. Nabla integrates with all major EHRs, supports more than 35 languages, and is used across over 130 health systems and provider groups.

The company is evolving into an adaptive agentic platform that supports a wider range of clinical workflows, care settings, and provider roles, empowering clinicians to dedicate more time to patient care.

Nabla was founded by Alex LeBrun (CEO), Delphine Groll (COO), and Martin Raison (CTO). Its leadership includes Dr. Ed Lee, Chief Medical Officer and former CIO of The Permanente Federation. Nabla's advisors include Yann LeCun (Meta) and Tony Fadell (Build Collective). The company has raised $120 million from HV Capital, Highland Europe, Cathay Innovation, and others.

Learn more at www.nabla.com .

