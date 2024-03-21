Nabla Copilot Saves Clinicians Even More Time With Personalized Documentation

The Magic Edit feature allows providers to customize their notes according to their own unique documentation preferences.

With EHRs demanding 6 hours of physicians' time per week, Nabla Copilot allows physicians to seamlessly and automatically capture in-consult patient information, cutting documentation time by 50%.

BOSTON, March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nabla , the leading AI assistant for practitioners, today announced the launch of Nabla Copilot's new Magic Edit feature, introducing a new level of personalization within automated clinical documentation. Magic Edit, an AI-driven edit function, further streamlines the documentation process by allowing providers to give custom instructions to Copilot. With these, Nabla Copilot is able to generate notes that align with their individual preferences.

Nabla Copilot’s Magic Edit is an AI-driven edit function that streamlines the documentation process even further.

Physicians spend more than six hours per week on electronic health record (EHR) tasks outside of standard clinic hours, significantly contributing to increasing burnout rates, with nearly 40% of physicians considering leaving their current organization within a couple of years. While multiple factors contribute to burnout, burdensome administrative tasks like clinical documentation are universal, and the EHR has been regularly called the single most important stressor in patient care by physicians.

"The Magic Edit feature is a great illustration of the power of generative AI, as it showcases that personalization within automated documentation is possible," said Alex Lebrun, co-founder and CEO, Nabla. "Our model can assimilate each provider's preferences for clinical documentation, ensuring that every consultation is documented in their voice and style, quickly, accurately, and without any bias."

Magic Edit lets clinicians provide directions to the ambient AI to regenerate the note to their liking, reducing the manual edits they need to make. Clinicians can type in their own directions, or they can also select from available instruction options. They can use this feature to update the patient's gender, make one of the note sections more verbose or more concise, or choose to make some details from the encounter more prominent in the note, among other things. Furthermore, providers can resort to the "template custom instructions" functionality, enabling them to consistently and automatically apply the same set of instructions over time.

With some clinical documentation systems, providers are forced to adhere to a specific template that tends to add more administrative time and effort to navigate than desired. In addition to allowing practitioners to write custom instructions, Nabla Copilot leaves the template choice to the provider, which is contrary to other clinical ambient AI assistants where providers are limited to factory-set templates. Providers can choose from Copilot's 16 templates, all customized for different specialties, including the standard SOAP (subjective, objective, assessment, plan) template.

"We're dedicated to listening to provider feedback to ensure we're reducing the administrative burdens of clinical documentation in every way possible," said Lebrun. "The Magic Edit feature is a direct response to customer demand, further expediting the documentation process with customization features so they can focus on providing quality patient care."

To learn more about Nabla Copilot and the Magic Edit feature, visit www.nabla.com/ .

About Nabla

Nabla is the developer of Nabla Copilot, an ambient AI that helps clinicians enjoy care again. Nabla Copilot produces AI-generated clinical notes in seconds from any encounter across all specialties, reducing practitioners' stress and improving patient care. Nabla Copilot's capabilities also include AI-enabled medical coding identification and smooth EHR integrations.

The company's leadership includes: Alex Lebrun (CEO), with over two decades of experience building AI products, and whose companies have been acquired by Nuance (VirtuOz) and Facebook (Wit.ai); Delphine Groll (COO) and Martin Raison (CTO). Ed Lee, MD, MPH, who was previously CIO at The Permanente Federation, recently joined Nabla as Chief Medical Officer. He heads Nabla's Clinical Advisory Board, formed by 20+ seasoned clinical leaders.

On the technological side, the company's advisors include Yann LeCun, VP & Chief AI Scientist at Meta, and Tony Fadell, inventor of the iPod and former Apple executive, among others.

Nabla has raised a total of $43M, its most recent fundraising being a $24M series B led by global venture capital firm Cathay Innovation.

For more information, please visit: www.nabla.com .

