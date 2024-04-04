Nabla Expands Clinical Leadership Team, Appoints Dr. Andrew Lundquist as Clinical Director

With over 15 years of clinical expertise and an influential voice for AI solutions in care delivery solutions, Dr. Lundquist will help shape and refine Nabla's product experience, focusing on mid-sized clinical market business development

This new appointment is another indicator of Nabla's evolution as the company strengthens its clinical executive team, continues to develop new capabilities for Nabla Copilot, and expands its network further consolidating its footprint in health systems and broadening its network of customers

BOSTON, April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nabla, the leading ambient AI assistant for practitioners, today announced the appointment of Andrew Lundquist, D.P.M. , as Clinical Director. Dr. Lundquist brings 16 years of experience as a board-certified foot and ankle surgeon. Dr. Lundquits's expertise within the mid-sized clinical market will complement Nabla's Chief Medical Officer Dr. Lee' s expertise with large health systems. He will serve as a key stakeholder at the intersection of clinical knowledge, product development, and marketing and sales at Nabla, helping drive its product vision and advancement.

Dr. Lundquist serves as Chief Medical Officer at the Mankato Clinic , one of Minnesota's largest physician-owned multi-specialty clinics, where he practices as a foot and ankle surgeon and oversees clinical operations, quality improvement, and strategic planning. He also spearheaded the process of implementing ambient AI at Mankato Clinic. After having evaluated existing solutions, Dr. Lundquist helped roll out Nabla Copilotto its network of nearly 200 clinicians following a successful pilot and advising Nabla throughout the process.

"Dr. Lundquist is a dynamic individual with a strong medical background, exceptional business acumen, and a passion for driving healthcare innovation," said Alex Lebrun, co-founder and CEO, Nabla. "Having him join Nabla as our Clinical Director is a big step forward in our vision to restore joy to the practice of medicine. His experience navigating the complexities of an independent, multi-specialty network while implementing Nabla Copilot allows us to better serve physician groups and their varying preferences and requirements and ensure that every client has a positive experience for health systems and provider groups of all sizes."

Dr. Lundquist is a leading voice about the power and promise of ambient AI and other healthcare innovations that help bridge the gap between business priorities and clinical best practices. He serves as Chief Clinical Innovation Officer at Stratum Med, Inc. , leading the development and implementation of innovative solutions that enhance healthcare delivery's quality, efficiency, and value. He also co-founded sky-surgical.com , a platform that connects surgeons with innovative medical devices and technologies.

"I have been championing AI as a lever for improved healthcare delivery because it can improve the patient and clinician relationship. Nabla Copilot simply reduces administrative burdens across organizations. Nabla's note accuracy and ease of implementation are truly best in class," said Dr. Lundquist. "My passion for improving care delivery through system improvement aligns perfectly with Nabla's mission to improve patient care by enhancing provider experiences. I look forward to helping other health systems and mid-sized clinics experience the benefits of ambient AI."

Dr. Lundquist will collaborate with Dr. Lee and Nabla's product team to shape and drive the company's physician-led clinical strategy and Copilot roadmap. He'll also continue supporting clinical implementation across the Stratum Med medical groups.

Dr. Lundquist earned his medical degree at Des Moines University, completed his residency at Detroit Medical Center/Wayne State University, and participated in the Harborview Medical Center fellowship program in Seattle. He also has an MBA from the University of St. Thomas.

About Nabla

Nabla is the developer of Nabla Copilot, an ambient AI that helps clinicians enjoy care again. Nabla Copilot produces AI-generated clinical notes in seconds from any encounter across all specialties, reducing practitioners' stress and improving patient care. Nabla Copilot's capabilities also include AI-enabled medical coding identification and smooth EHR integrations.

The company's leadership includes: Alex Lebrun (CEO), with over two decades of experience building AI products, and whose companies have been acquired by Nuance (VirtuOz) and Facebook (Wit.ai); Delphine Groll (COO) and Martin Raison (CTO). Ed Lee, MD, MPH, who was previously CIO at The Permanente Federation, recently joined Nabla as Chief Medical Officer. He heads Nabla's Clinical Advisory Board, formed by 20+ seasoned clinical leaders.

On the technological side, the company's advisors include Yann LeCun, VP & Chief AI Scientist at Meta, and Tony Fadell, inventor of the iPod and former Apple executive, among others.

Nabla has raised a total of $43M, its most recent fundraising being a $24M series B led by global venture capital firm Cathay Innovation.

For more information, please visit: www.nabla.com.

Media Contact

[email protected]

SOURCE Nabla