Naborforce Expands to Greensboro, Winston-Salem, High Point, and Wilmington to Support Older Adults and their Families as North Carolina's Aging Population Doubles

RICHMOND, Va., May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Naborforce, an age-tech company whose platform provides on-demand everyday assistance to seniors, today announced that it has expanded its nationally renowned services to Greensboro, Winston-Salem, High Point, and the Greater Wilmington Region. The new North Carolina markets served are in addition to Raleigh, Durham, Chapel Hill, and Charlotte where Naborforce has become a trusted resource for providing a helping hand for older adults and backup for their family members.

The rapid expansion of Naborforce further into the state is timely and sorely needed to support communities as the older population continues to grow significantly in the majority of North Carolina's counties, as reported by the Office of State Budget and Management. North Carolina's demographic shift reflects the same challenges the country is experiencing. Beginning next year, 10,000 Americans will turn 80 every day.

Changes to North Carolina's demographics have caught the attention of many state leaders, including Governor Roy Cooper, who in 2023 issued Executive Order 280 that established a commitment to building an age-friendly state and called upon public-private stakeholders to create a blueprint for the enhancement and coordination of critical services for the state's aging population. Senator Jim Perry also introduced Senate Bill 274 that was signed into law last year opening the doors for additional support options for older adults in North Carolina.

As the sole on-demand platform of its kind, Naborforce will match older adults seeking neighborly help in key parts of North Carolina with a reliable network of its fully vetted and trustworthy "Nabors." The Naborforce solution will harness the strength of local communities to provide a neighborly hand as needed so older adults may lead social and active lives.

"Naborforce's mission is to bring joy to seniors in North Carolina and beyond," said Paige Wilson, founder and CEO of Naborforce. "The role we play is to tap into the power of community to help keep adults independent and bring peace of mind to their families. Our expansion in North Carolina will provide everyday support to older adults and their family members at a time that it is needed most."

Clients or their families can set up an account – which takes just a couple minutes – to start booking help for the little things that make life better for an older person. As an example, Nabors can take a walk with a client, help clean out a closet, run errands, get to important appointments, set up an iPhone, help prepare a meal, or enjoy a cup of coffee together.

"The expansion of Naborforce in North Carolina comes during the national observance of Older Americans Month, a time to reaffirm commitments to serving older adults," said Wilson. The 2024 theme is "Powered by Connection," which recognizes the profound impact that social connections have on the health and well-being of older adults. Wilson added, "Connectedness plays a vital role in supporting independence. At Naborforce, our Nabors help older adults age gracefully while combatting isolation and loneliness. "

Passionate and caring community members wanting to impact the lives of older adults in the area and residents wishing to easily secure a Nabor for on-demand help can learn more by visiting naborforce.com.

About Naborforce:

Headquartered in Richmond, VA, Naborforce is using technology to harness the strength of community. Through its proprietary tech platform, Naborforce connects older adults and their families to a network of fully vetted community members for on-demand light assistance and social connection. Naborforce is currently available in Charlotte, NC; Chapel Hill, NC; Durham, NC; Greensboro, NC; Highpoint, NC; Raleigh, NC, and Wilmington, NC. Additionally, Naborforce is provided in Charlottesville, VA; Richmond, VA; Northern, VA; Virginia Beach, VA; Williamsburg, VA; Bethesda, MD; Washington, D.C.; Dallas, Texas; Atlanta, GA; and Savannah, GA. Older adults and/or family members can sign up quickly and schedule visits online or by phone. There are no contracts, extensive consultations, or length of visit requirements beyond one hour. Passionate and caring community members wanting to impact the lives of older adults in their area and residents wishing to easily secure a "Nabor" for on-demand support can learn more by visiting naborforce.com.

