Nabors Announces First Quarter 2024 Results

HAMILTON, Bermuda, April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nabors Industries Ltd. ("Nabors" or the "Company") (NYSE: NBR) today reported first quarter 2024 operating revenues of $734 million, compared to operating revenues of $726 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. The net loss attributable to Nabors shareholders for the quarter was $34 million, compared to a net loss of $17 million in the fourth quarter. This equates to a loss of $4.54 per diluted share, compared to a loss per diluted share of $2.70 in the fourth quarter. The first quarter results included a gain, related to mark-to-market treatment of Nabors warrants, of $6 million, or $0.62 per diluted share, compared to a gain of $10 million, or $1.14 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter. First quarter adjusted EBITDA was $221 million, compared to $230 million in the previous quarter.

Highlights

Nabors was awarded three rigs in Argentina , on multiyear contracts with attractive economics. The Company will redeploy inactive rigs from the Lower 48 market. These awards further solidify Nabors' position in this key market.

, on multiyear contracts with attractive economics. The Company will redeploy inactive rigs from the Lower 48 market. These awards further solidify Nabors' position in this key market. Received notification of commercial qualification for three rigs in a major market in the Middle East . The Company plans to deploy existing in-country rigs for this opportunity.

. The Company plans to deploy existing in-country rigs for this opportunity. A Lower 48 drilling contractor has begun standardizing its entire fleet to Nabors RigCLOUD ® platform. This development clearly demonstrates the value of Nabors third-party strategy.

platform. This development clearly demonstrates the value of Nabors third-party strategy. Canrig received an order for six land drilling packages from an existing client in the Middle East . This latest order is recognition of the excellent track record we have established with this customer.

. This latest order is recognition of the excellent track record we have established with this customer. Nabors was named a double finalist for the Reuters Global Energy Transition Awards 2024 in the "Portfolio Transformation" and "Technology Whitespace" categories.

Anthony G. Petrello, Nabors Chairman, CEO and President, commented, "Our first quarter operating results were stronger than we expected, driven by resilient pricing and lower costs in our Lower 48 drilling operations, as well as higher than forecast OEM repair revenue and energy transition revenue in our Rig Technologies segment.

"Rig count increased in our International segment, driven by rig startups in Saudi Arabia and Algeria, as part of our commitment to deploy seven rigs in these two countries during 2024. We have also received recent awards in Argentina for three more rigs. I believe we are in the midst of the largest opportunity that we've seen in the last decade to strengthen our international business.

"Pricing in the Lower 48 market remained firm, as utilization of our highest specification rigs stayed strong across several important markets. Average rig count increased compared to the prior quarter, but was slightly below our estimates, mainly reflecting activity reductions in natural gas basins. Results in our Drilling Solutions segment reflected reduced activity in the Lower 48, partially offset by better growth from international markets."

Segment Results

The U.S. Drilling segment reported first quarter adjusted EBITDA of $120.4 million, compared to $118.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. Nabors' first quarter Lower 48 average rig count totaled 72, up from 70 in the prior quarter. Daily adjusted gross margin in that market averaged $16,011, a decrease of $229 sequentially.

International Drilling adjusted EBITDA totaled $102.5 million, compared to $105.5 million in the fourth quarter. Rig count averaged 81, up from 80 in the previous quarter, driven by rig startups in Algeria and the prior start of a newbuild in Saudi Arabia. The impact of this higher rig count was offset by downtime related to rig certification requirements following recent contract renewals in Saudi Arabia, as well as labor unrest on several rigs in Colombia. Daily adjusted gross margin for the fourth quarter averaged $16,061. International Drilling segment revenue of $349 million increased by 9% compared to the first quarter of 2023, as average rig count increased by nearly five rigs.

Drilling Solutions adjusted EBITDA was $31.8 million, compared to $34.5 million in the fourth quarter. Revenue on Nabors rigs operating in the Lower 48 and international markets increased sequentially.

In Rig Technologies, adjusted EBITDA reached $6.8 million, versus $8.8 million in the fourth quarter. OEM rental and repair EBITDA increased sequentially, while other aftermarket, capital equipment, and energy transition EBITDA declined following seasonally strong year end deliveries.

Adjusted Free Cash Flow

Adjusted free cash flow was $8 million in the first quarter. Capital expenditures totaled $112 million, which included $35 million supporting the newbuilds in Saudi Arabia. This compares to $124 million in the fourth quarter, including $43 million supporting the newbuilds.

William Restrepo, Nabors CFO, stated, "Results across our operations were higher than we forecast. The strength of the international drilling markets continues to surprise us to the upside with the recent awards in Argentina and the notification on a tender in another Middle East market, on top of the material ongoing deployments in Saudi Arabia and Algeria. We restarted two rigs in Algeria during the first quarter, and a third in early April. Algeria has historically been an important market for Nabors, and the recommencement of operations with existing rigs marks a key development for us. Looking to the second quarter, we expect our international rig count to increase with a newbuild in Saudi Arabia and the fourth rig in Algeria. We expect the ongoing deployments and the more recent awards, as well as several open opportunities, to generate a material increase in our International EBITDA over the already targeted increase for 2025.

"Firm pricing in the Lower 48 bolstered daily gross margin. We again reduced costs in this market. Looking to the second quarter, we continue to experience sluggish activity in the natural gas basins. This should keep average rig count slightly below the average for the first quarter.

"We retired both the convertible notes that were due in January 2024 and the senior notes due in 2025, with the proceeds from our $650 million notes offering in the fourth quarter of 2023. Our next maturity is in 2026.

"We still have a number of open international tenders and active negotiations. It's increasingly evident that the robust trends in our international segment should continue to provide us with high return opportunities with attractive payback periods. Nonetheless, we intend to avoid taking on more than we can afford. We will remain focused on generating free cash flow and reducing our net debt."

Outlook

Nabors expects the following metrics for the second quarter of 2024:

U.S. Drilling

Lower 48 average rig count of approximately 70 rigs

Lower 48 daily adjusted gross margin of approximately $15,500

Alaska and Gulf of Mexico adjusted EBITDA of approximately $21 million

International

Average rig count up by two to three rigs versus the first quarter average

Daily adjusted gross margin of approximately $15,700

Drilling Solutions

Adjusted EBITDA of $30 - $32 million

Rig Technologies

Adjusted EBITDA of $8 - $10 million

Capital Expenditures

Capital expenditures of approximately $190 million , with approximately $70 million for the newbuilds in Saudi Arabia

, with approximately for the newbuilds in Full-year capital expenditures of approximately $590 million , including funding for the recent rig awards

Mr. Petrello concluded, "I am pleased with our early success to secure additional backlog in our international business. We are targeting several more opportunities and are optimistic for additional success. We also see growing adoption of our advanced technology, both in the U.S. on third-party rigs and in international markets. These developments validate our strategy and should drive future free cash flow."

About Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries (NYSE: NBR) is a leading provider of advanced technology for the energy industry. With presence in more than 20 countries, Nabors has established a global network of people, technology and equipment to deploy solutions that deliver safe, efficient and responsible energy production. By leveraging its core competencies, particularly in drilling, engineering, automation, data science and manufacturing, Nabors aims to innovate the future of energy and enable the transition to a lower-carbon world. Learn more about Nabors and its energy technology leadership: www.nabors.com.

NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS) (Unaudited)

















Three Months Ended



March 31,

December 31, (In thousands, except per share amounts)

2024

2023

2023













Revenues and other income:











Operating revenues

$ 733,704

$ 779,139

$ 725,801 Investment income (loss)

10,201

9,866

12,042 Total revenues and other income

743,905

789,005

737,843













Costs and other deductions:











Direct costs

437,077

462,329

424,769 General and administrative expenses

61,751

61,730

57,003 Research and engineering

13,863

15,074

13,926 Depreciation and amortization

157,685

163,031

161,228 Interest expense

50,379

45,141

49,938 Other, net

16,108

(42,375)

7,878 Total costs and other deductions

736,863

704,930

714,742













Income (loss) before income taxes

7,042

84,075

23,101 Income tax expense (benefit)

16,044

23,015

19,244













Net income (loss)

(9,002)

61,060

3,857 Less: Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interest

(25,331)

(11,836)

(20,560) Net income (loss) attributable to Nabors

$ (34,333)

$ 49,224

$ (16,703)













Earnings (losses) per share:











Basic

$ (4.54)

$ 4.39

$ (2.70) Diluted

$ (4.54)

$ 4.11

$ (2.70)













Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding:











Basic

9,176

9,160

9,133 Diluted

9,176

9,867

9,133



























Adjusted EBITDA

$ 221,013

$ 240,006

$ 230,103













Adjusted operating income (loss)

$ 63,328

$ 76,975

$ 68,875

NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)













March 31,

December 31, (In thousands)

2024

2023









ASSETS







Current assets:







Cash and short-term investments

$ 425,560

$ 1,070,178 Accounts receivable, net

416,873

347,837 Other current assets

231,926

227,663 Total current assets

1,074,359

1,645,678 Property, plant and equipment, net

2,841,294

2,898,728 Other long-term assets

729,319

733,559 Total assets

$ 4,644,972

$ 5,277,965









LIABILITIES AND EQUITY







Current liabilities:







Current debt

$ -

$ 629,621 Trade accounts payable

319,436

294,442 Other current liabilities

282,982

289,918 Total current liabilities

602,418

1,213,981 Long-term debt

2,512,175

2,511,519 Other long-term liabilities

256,956

271,380 Total liabilities

3,371,549

3,996,880









Redeemable noncontrolling interest in subsidiary

750,600

739,075









Equity:







Shareholders' equity

286,338

326,614 Noncontrolling interest

236,485

215,396 Total equity

522,823

542,010 Total liabilities and equity

$ 4,644,972

$ 5,277,965

NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES SEGMENT REPORTING (Unaudited)

The following tables set forth certain information with respect to our reportable segments and rig activity:









Three Months Ended







March 31,

December 31,

(In thousands, except rig activity)

2024

2023

2023



















Operating revenues:















U.S. Drilling

$ 271,989

$ 350,652

$ 265,762



International Drilling

349,359

320,048

342,771



Drilling Solutions

75,574

75,043

77,028



Rig Technologies (1)

50,156

58,479

59,287



Other reconciling items (2)

(13,374)

(25,083)

(19,047)



Total operating revenues

$ 733,704

$ 779,139

$ 725,801



















Adjusted EBITDA: (3)















U.S. Drilling

$ 120,403

$ 156,489

$ 118,371



International Drilling

102,498

88,608

105,540



Drilling Solutions

31,787

31,914

34,502



Rig Technologies (1)

6,801

4,954

8,811



Other reconciling items (4)

(40,476)

(41,959)

(37,121)



Total adjusted EBITDA

$ 221,013

$ 240,006

$ 230,103



















Adjusted operating income (loss): (5)















U.S. Drilling

$ 50,529

$ 85,869

$ 51,494



International Drilling

22,476

1,957

18,642



Drilling Solutions

26,893

27,138

30,127



Rig Technologies (1)

4,209

3,694

5,788



Other reconciling items (4)

(40,779)

(41,683)

(37,176)



Total adjusted operating income (loss)

$ 63,328

$ 76,975

$ 68,875



















Rig activity:













Average Rigs Working: (7)















Lower 48

71.9

93.3

70.3



Other US

6.8

7.0

6.0



U.S. Drilling

78.7

100.3

76.3



International Drilling

81.0

76.4

79.6



Total average rigs working

159.7

176.7

155.9



















Daily Rig Revenue: (6),(8)















Lower 48

$ 35,468

$ 36,453

$ 35,776



Other US

64,402

70,690

62,346



U.S. Drilling (10)

37,968

38,842

37,865



International Drilling

47,384

46,517

46,782



















Daily Adjusted Gross Margin: (6),(9)















Lower 48

$ 16,011

$ 16,690

$ 16,240



Other US

35,184

37,114

34,641



U.S. Drilling (10)

17,667

18,115

17,687



International Drilling

16,061

15,222

16,651







(1) Includes our oilfield equipment manufacturing activities.



(2) Represents the elimination of inter-segment transactions related to our Rig Technologies operating segment.



(3) Adjusted EBITDA represents net income (loss) before income tax expense (benefit), investment income (loss), interest expense, other, net and depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure and should not be used in isolation or as a substitute for the amounts reported in accordance with GAAP. In addition, adjusted EBITDA excludes certain cash expenses that the Company is obligated to make. However, management evaluates the performance of its operating segments and the consolidated Company based on several criteria, including adjusted EBITDA and adjusted operating income (loss), because it believes that these financial measures accurately reflect the Company's ongoing profitability and performance. Securities analysts and investors use this measure as one of the metrics on which they analyze the Company's performance. Other companies in this industry may compute these measures differently. A reconciliation of this non-GAAP measure to net income (loss), which is the most closely comparable GAAP measure, is provided in the table set forth immediately following the heading "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to Net Income (Loss)".



(4) Represents the elimination of inter-segment transactions and unallocated corporate expenses.



(5) Adjusted operating income (loss) represents net income (loss) before income tax expense (benefit), investment income (loss), interest expense and other, net. Adjusted operating income (loss) is a non-GAAP financial measure and should not be used in isolation or as a substitute for the amounts reported in accordance with GAAP. In addition, adjusted operating income (loss) excludes certain cash expenses that the Company is obligated to make. However, management evaluates the performance of its operating segments and the consolidated Company based on several criteria, including adjusted EBITDA and adjusted operating income (loss), because it believes that these financial measures accurately reflect the Company's ongoing profitability and performance. Securities analysts and investors use this measure as one of the metrics on which they analyze the Company's performance. Other companies in this industry may compute these measures differently. A reconciliation of this non-GAAP measure to net income (loss), which is the most closely comparable GAAP measure, is provided in the table set forth immediately following the heading "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to Net Income (Loss)".



(6) Rig revenue days represents the number of days the Company's rigs are contracted and performing under a contract during the period. These would typically include days in which operating, standby and move revenue is earned.



(7) Average rigs working represents a measure of the average number of rigs operating during a given period. For example, one rig operating 45 days during a quarter represents approximately 0.5 average rigs working for the quarter. On an annual period, one rig operating 182.5 days represents approximately 0.5 average rigs working for the year. Average rigs working can also be calculated as rig revenue days during the period divided by the number of calendar days in the period.



(8) Daily rig revenue represents operating revenue, divided by the total number of revenue days during the quarter.



(9) Daily adjusted gross margin represents operating revenue less direct costs, divided by the total number of rig revenue days during the quarter.



(10) The U.S. Drilling segment includes the Lower 48, Alaska, and Gulf of Mexico operating areas.

NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES Reconciliation of Earnings per Share (Unaudited)





















Three Months Ended



March 31,

December 31,

(in thousands, except per share amounts) 2024

2023

2023





BASIC EPS:

















Net income (loss) (numerator):

















Income (loss), net of tax $ (9,002)

$ 61,060

$ 3,857

Less: net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interest

(25,331)



(11,836)



(20,560)

Less: deemed dividends to SPAC public shareholders

—



—



(458)

Less: distributed and undistributed earnings allocated to unvested shareholders

—



(1,702)



—

Less: accrued distribution on redeemable noncontrolling interest in subsidiary

(7,283)



(7,354)



(7,517)

Numerator for basic earnings per share:

















Adjusted income (loss), net of tax - basic $ (41,616)

$ 40,168

$ (24,678)





















Weighted-average number of shares outstanding - basic

9,176



9,160



9,133

Earnings (losses) per share:

















Total Basic $ (4.54)

$ 4.39

$ (2.70)





















DILUTED EPS:

















Adjusted income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax - basic $ (41,616)

$ 40,168

$ (24,678)

Add: after tax interest expense of convertible notes

—



424



—

Add: effect of reallocating undistributed earnings of unvested shareholders

—



9



—

Adjusted income (loss), net of tax - diluted $ (41,616)

$ 40,601

$ (24,678)





















Weighted-average number of shares outstanding - basic

9,176



9,160



9,133

Add: if converted dilutive effect of convertible notes

—



659



—

Add: dilutive effect of potential common shares

—



48



—

Weighted-average number of shares outstanding - diluted

9,176



9,867



9,133

Earnings (losses) per share:

















Total Diluted $ (4.54)

$ 4.11

$ (2.70)



NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA BY SEGMENT TO ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) BY SEGMENT (Unaudited)

























(In thousands)



























Three Months Ended March 31, 2024



U.S.

Drilling

International

Drilling

Drilling

Solutions

Rig

Technologies

Other

reconciling

items

Total

























Adjusted operating income (loss)

$ 50,529

$ 22,476

$ 26,893

$ 4,209

$ (40,779)

$ 63,328 Depreciation and amortization

69,874

80,022

4,894

2,592

303

157,685 Adjusted EBITDA

$ 120,403

$ 102,498

$ 31,787

$ 6,801

$ (40,476)

$ 221,013























































Three Months Ended March 31, 2023



U.S.

Drilling

International

Drilling

Drilling

Solutions

Rig

Technologies

Other

reconciling

items

Total

























Adjusted operating income (loss)

$ 85,869

$ 1,957

$ 27,138

$ 3,694

$ (41,683)

$ 76,975 Depreciation and amortization

70,620

86,651

4,776

1,260

(276)

163,031 Adjusted EBITDA

$ 156,489

$ 88,608

$ 31,914

$ 4,954

$ (41,959)

$ 240,006























































Three Months Ended December 31, 2023



U.S.

Drilling

International

Drilling

Drilling

Solutions

Rig

Technologies

Other

reconciling

items

Total

























Adjusted operating income (loss)

$ 51,494

$ 18,642

$ 30,127

$ 5,788

$ (37,176)

$ 68,875 Depreciation and amortization

66,877

86,898

4,375

3,023

55

161,228 Adjusted EBITDA

$ 118,371

$ 105,540

$ 34,502

$ 8,811

$ (37,121)

$ 230,103

NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED GROSS MARGIN BY SEGMENT TO ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) BY SEGMENT (Unaudited)























Three Months Ended







March 31,

December 31,

(In thousands)

2024

2023

2023



















Lower 48 - U.S. Drilling















Adjusted operating income (loss)

$ 39,264

$ 74,071

$ 40,108



Plus: General and administrative costs

4,823

5,056

4,087



Plus: Research and engineering

964

1,519

1,276



GAAP Gross Margin

45,051

80,646

45,471



Plus: Depreciation and amortization

59,733

59,507

59,545



Adjusted gross margin

$ 104,784

$ 140,153

$ 105,016



















Other - U.S. Drilling















Adjusted operating income (loss)

$ 11,265

$ 11,798

$ 11,386



Plus: General and administrative costs

325

345

315



Plus: Research and engineering

47

128

89



GAAP Gross Margin

11,637

12,271

11,790



Plus: Depreciation and amortization

10,142

11,111

7,332



Adjusted gross margin

$ 21,779

$ 23,382

$ 19,122



















U.S. Drilling















Adjusted operating income (loss)

$ 50,529

$ 85,869

$ 51,494



Plus: General and administrative costs

5,148

5,401

4,402



Plus: Research and engineering

1,011

1,647

1,365



GAAP Gross Margin

56,688

92,917

57,261



Plus: Depreciation and amortization

69,875

70,618

66,877



Adjusted gross margin

$ 126,563

$ 163,535

$ 124,138



















International Drilling















Adjusted operating income (loss)

$ 22,476

$ 1,957

$ 18,642



Plus: General and administrative costs

14,415

14,336

14,899



Plus: Research and engineering

1,508

1,785

1,560



GAAP Gross Margin

38,399

18,078

35,101



Plus: Depreciation and amortization

80,022

86,651

86,899



Adjusted gross margin

$ 118,421

$ 104,729

$ 122,000





Adjusted gross margin by segment represents adjusted operating income (loss) plus general and administrative costs, research and engineering costs and depreciation and amortization.

NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO NET INCOME (LOSS) (Unaudited)



















Three Months Ended





March 31,

December 31,

(In thousands)

2024

2023

2023

















Net income (loss)

$ (9,002)

$ 61,060

$ 3,857

Income tax expense (benefit)

16,044

23,015

19,244

Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes

7,042

84,075

23,101

Investment (income) loss

(10,201)

(9,866)

(12,042)

Interest expense

50,379

45,141

49,938

Other, net

16,108

(42,375)

7,878

Adjusted operating income (loss) (1)

63,328

76,975

68,875

Depreciation and amortization

157,685

163,031

161,228

Adjusted EBITDA (2)

$ 221,013

$ 240,006

$ 230,103





(1) Adjusted operating income (loss) represents net income (loss) before income tax expense (benefit), investment income (loss), interest expense, and other, net. Adjusted operating income (loss) is a non-GAAP financial measure and should not be used in isolation or as a substitute for the amounts reported in accordance with GAAP. In addition, adjusted operating income (loss) excludes certain cash expenses that the Company is obligated to make. However, management evaluates the performance of its operating segments and the consolidated Company based on several criteria, including adjusted EBITDA and adjusted operating income (loss), because it believes that these financial measures accurately reflect the Company's ongoing profitability and performance. Securities analysts and investors use this measure as one of the metrics on which they analyze the Company's performance. Other companies in this industry may compute these measures differently.

(2) Adjusted EBITDA represents net income (loss) before income tax expense (benefit), investment income (loss), interest expense, other, net and depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure and should not be used in isolation or as a substitute for the amounts reported in accordance with GAAP. In addition, adjusted EBITDA excludes certain cash expenses that the Company is obligated to make. However, management evaluates the performance of its operating segments and the consolidated Company based on several criteria, including adjusted EBITDA and adjusted operating income (loss), because it believes that these financial measures accurately reflect the Company's ongoing profitability and performance. Securities analysts and investors use this measure as one of the metrics on which they analyze the Company's performance. Other companies in this industry may compute these measures differently.

NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NET DEBT TO TOTAL DEBT (Unaudited)















March 31,

December 31,

(In thousands)

2024

2023













Current debt

$ -

$ 629,621

Long-term debt

2,512,175

2,511,519

Total Debt

2,512,175

3,141,140

Less: Cash and short-term investments

425,560

1,070,178

Net Debt

$ 2,086,615

$ 2,070,962



NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED FREE CASH FLOW TO NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended





March 31,

December 31,

(In thousands)

2024

2023

2023

















Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 107,239

$ 154,050

$ 181,921

Add: Capital expenditures, net of proceeds from sales of assets

(99,125)

(116,752)

(129,700)

















Adjusted free cash flow

$ 8,114

$ 37,298

$ 52,221





Adjusted free cash flow represents net cash provided by operating activities less cash used for capital expenditures, net of proceeds from sales of assets. Management believes that adjusted free cash flow is an important liquidity measure for the company and that it is useful to investors and management as a measure of the company's ability to generate cash flow, after reinvesting in the company for future growth, that could be available for paying down debt or other financing cash flows, such as dividends to shareholders. Adjusted free cash flow does not represent the residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures. Adjusted free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure that should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for or superior to, cash flow from operations reported in accordance with GAAP.

