Nabors Announces Fourth Quarter 2023 Results

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nabors Industries Ltd. ("Nabors" or the "Company") (NYSE: NBR) today reported fourth quarter 2023 operating revenues of $726 million, compared to operating revenues of $734 million in the third quarter. The net loss attributable to Nabors shareholders for the quarter was $17 million, compared to a net loss of $49 million in the third quarter. This equates to a loss of $2.70 per diluted share, compared to a loss per diluted share of $6.26 in the third quarter. The fourth quarter results included a gain, related to mark-to-market treatment of Nabors warrants, of $10 million, or $1.14 per diluted share, compared to a charge of $8 million, or $0.86 per diluted share, in the third quarter. Fourth quarter adjusted EBITDA was $230 million, compared to $210 million in the previous quarter.

Full-year 2023 operating revenues were $3.0 billion, compared to $2.7 billion in the prior year. This 13% overall increase was driven by growth in all company segments. Nabors Drilling Solutions and Rig Technologies both expanded by 24%. U.S. Drilling revenue increased by 10%, while International Drilling was 12% higher than in 2022.

For the full year 2023, the net loss attributable to Nabors shareholders was $11.8 million, compared to a loss of $350.3 million in 2022. Adjusted operating income improved to $269.9 million from $44.3 million. Adjusted EBITDA for 2023 was $915 million, compared to $709 million in the prior year, which translates into 29% year-on-year growth.

Anthony G. Petrello, Nabors Chairman, CEO and President, commented, "Our fourth quarter operating results exceeded our expectations across all of our segments. In the U.S., daily rig margins in the Lower 48 increased sequentially, as daily revenue expanded and daily expenses were lower. Similarly, daily margins in our International business widened.

"Pricing in the Lower 48 market held firm, as utilization of the highest specification rigs remained high. Average rig count was slightly below our estimates, as several rigs started later in the quarter than anticipated. In our International segment, rig count increased as deployments in Saudi Arabia and Colombia contributed. The International daily margin expanded, driven by better overall operating performance, and specifically by the newbuild deployments in Saudi Arabia. The improvement in our Drilling Solutions segment largely reflected growth from the third party and international markets. Rig Technologies benefitted from higher volumes in both capital equipment and the aftermarket."

Highlights

Nabors Drilling Solutions was selected by a major operator in the Middle East to deploy NDS's rig automation technology. Initially, the award covers five working rigs, with the potential for significant expansion.

to deploy NDS's rig automation technology. Initially, the award covers five working rigs, with the potential for significant expansion. ExxonMobil has selected Nabors to support its lithium production project in Arkansas . Nabors has commenced operations on this project with one of its high-specification PACE®-X rigs.

. Nabors has commenced operations on this project with one of its high-specification PACE®-X rigs. One of the largest Lower 48 operators named a Nabors PACE®-X rig its Rig of the Year, for the second consecutive year, based on its performance against rigs from six other drilling contractors. This award recognizes the Nabors crew and rig technology for their accomplishments.

Nabors was selected to provide technical and operational support to a local drilling contractor in Libya , under a Technical Services Agreement. Earlier in the year, this same contractor purchased two rigs from Nabors, which are now being deployed in Libya .

, under a Technical Services Agreement. Earlier in the year, this same contractor purchased two rigs from Nabors, which are now being deployed in . Nabors and SLB (NYSE: SLB) jointly announced a collaboration to scale automated drilling solutions for operators and drilling contractors. This integration of both companies' platforms expands the breadth of drilling automation technologies available to customers, and increases their flexibility to utilize existing rig control systems from either Nabors or SLB. The announcement follows technology agreements earlier in 2023 with Corva and with Halliburton (NYSE: HAL).

Nabors Energy Transition Corporation, the special purpose acquisition company sponsored by Nabors, and Vast Renewables Limited completed their previously announced business combination.

Segment Results

The U.S. Drilling segment reported fourth quarter adjusted EBITDA of $118.4 million, compared to $117.4 million in the third quarter. Nabors exited the year with 74 rigs on revenue in the Lower 48 market, while the fourth quarter average rig count totaled 70. Daily adjusted gross margin in the Lower 48 market averaged $16,240, an increase of $385 sequentially. This improvement reflected slightly higher daily revenue and reduced operating expenses. For the full year, EBITDA margins for U.S. Drilling increased by 600 basis points to 44.2%.

International Drilling adjusted EBITDA totaled $105.5 million, compared to $96.2 million in the third quarter. The additional rigs in Saudi Arabia and Colombia drove the increase. International rig count averaged 80, up from 77 in the previous quarter. Daily adjusted gross margin for the fourth quarter averaged $16,651, up approximately 6% from the third quarter, on improved operational performance.

Drilling Solutions adjusted EBITDA increased sequentially by approximately $4.1 million, to $34.5 million. Revenue growth of 6% was led by a 13% expansion in international operations. Drilling Solutions gross margin increased by 120 basis points to 52.4%.

In Rig Technologies, adjusted EBITDA reached $8.8 million, a 22% sequential improvement. Seasonal increases in third-party equipment revenue and higher aftermarket sales led to wider margins.

Adjusted Free Cash Flow

Adjusted free cash flow was $52 million in the fourth quarter, a $57 million improvement versus the prior period. Capital expenditures totaled $124 million, which included $43 million for the newbuilds in Saudi Arabia. This compares to $157 million in the third quarter, including $52 million supporting the newbuilds.

William Restrepo, Nabors CFO, stated, "Results across our operations were impressive. EBITDA rebounded close to the levels of the first half and was significantly above our projections. In the Lower 48, we were able to add the expected number of rigs, albeit later in the quarter than we originally envisioned. Our revenue per day and daily gross margin improved sequentially. Market pricing for rigs was stable, and our efforts to reduce costs paid off. Looking ahead to the first quarter, we expect a high level of rig churn to keep our average rig count essentially in line with the fourth quarter exit rate. As operating rigs continue to reprice to the current market, we expect some erosion in daily margin.

"Internationally we deployed rigs at attractive pricing. Reduced operating expenses and improved execution, particularly in Saudi Arabia, drove higher daily gross margins. In the first quarter, we expect newbuilds in Saudi Arabia and the initial startups in Algeria to increase our rig count.

"Drilling Solutions and Rig Technologies fourth quarter results benefitted from strong performance software and casing running revenue, as well as higher seasonal capital equipment shipments.

"During the fourth quarter, we completed a $650 million senior note offering due in 2030. With the proceeds, we have already retired both of our nearest pending maturities: the convertibles due in January 2024 and the senior notes due in 2025. Our next maturity is in 2026.

"As we enter 2024, we expect to build on our 2023 results. In the U.S., our annual average rig count for 2024 should approach the prior year's level. We have a robust international deployment schedule in 2024, and the number of incremental opportunities continues to grow. Adoption of the NDS portfolio is still expanding, particularly on third party rigs and in international markets. Increased global drilling activity should benefit Rig Technologies. Additionally, increasing client focus on improving their operating efficiencies should drive demand for our automation solutions, while their goal to simultaneously reduce their environmental impact should drive demand for our energy transition offering.

"We still have a number of open international tenders and potential upside in activity level for the Lower 48. While it is still early in the year, we do expect to deliver a significant improvement in adjusted free cash flow, compared to the level of 2023. We plan to allocate the 2024 cash flow generation to reducing our net debt."

Outlook

Nabors expects the following metrics for the first quarter of 2024:

U.S. Drilling

Lower 48 average rig count of 73 - 75 rigs

Lower 48 daily adjusted gross margin of approximately $15,300

Alaska and Gulf of Mexico adjusted EBITDA up by $1.5 to $2.0 million

International

Average rig count up by approximately two rigs versus the fourth quarter average

Daily adjusted gross margin of approximately $16,100 - $16,300

Drilling Solutions

Adjusted EBITDA of $30 - $31 million

Rig Technologies

Adjusted EBITDA of $5 - $6 million

Capital Expenditures

Capital expenditures of $170 - $180 million , with approximately $50 million for the newbuilds in Saudi Arabia

Mr. Petrello concluded, "As we look to 2024, we expect our financial performance to accelerate. International rig awards already in hand should drive growth this year. We are currently in negotiations and tendering for a significant number of additional international rigs. Assuming we are successful, those would provide further growth into and through 2025. At the same time, demand for our advanced technology solutions is expanding across the global customer set. With these drivers, I am optimistic we are on the right path."

About Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries (NYSE: NBR) is a leading provider of advanced technology for the energy industry. With presence in more than 20 countries, Nabors has established a global network of people, technology and equipment to deploy solutions that deliver safe, efficient and responsible energy production. By leveraging its core competencies, particularly in drilling, engineering, automation, data science and manufacturing, Nabors aims to innovate the future of energy and enable the transition to a lower-carbon world. Learn more about Nabors and its energy technology leadership: www.nabors.com.

Forward-looking Statements

The information included in this press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, as disclosed by Nabors from time to time in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. As a result of these factors, Nabors' actual results may differ materially from those indicated or implied by such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release reflect management's estimates and beliefs as of the date of this press release. Nabors does not undertake to update these forward-looking statements.

Non-GAAP Disclaimer

This press release presents certain "non-GAAP" financial measures. The components of these non-GAAP measures are computed by using amounts that are determined in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). Adjusted operating income (loss) represents income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes, interest expense, investment income (loss), and other, net. Adjusted EBITDA is computed similarly, but also excludes depreciation and amortization expenses. In addition, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted operating income (loss) exclude certain cash expenses that the Company is obligated to make. Net debt is calculated as total debt minus the sum of cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments.

Adjusted free cash flow represents net cash provided by operating activities less cash used for capital expenditures, net of proceeds from sales of assets. Management believes that adjusted free cash flow is an important liquidity measure for the company and that it is useful to investors and management as a measure of the company's ability to generate cash flow, after reinvesting in the company for future growth, that could be available for paying down debt or other financing cash flows, such as dividends to shareholders. Management believes that this non-GAAP measure is useful information to investors when comparing our cash flows with the cash flows of other companies.

Each of these non-GAAP measures has limitations and therefore should not be used in isolation or as a substitute for the amounts reported in accordance with GAAP. However, management evaluates the performance of its operating segments and the consolidated Company based on several criteria, including Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted operating income (loss), net debt, and adjusted free cash flow, because it believes that these financial measures accurately reflect the Company's ongoing profitability and performance. Securities analysts and investors also use these measures as some of the metrics on which they analyze the Company's performance. Other companies in this industry may compute these measures differently. Reconciliations of consolidated adjusted EBITDA and adjusted operating income (loss) to income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes, net debt to total debt, and adjusted free cash flow to net cash provided by operations, which are their nearest comparable GAAP financial measures, are included in the tables at the end of this press release. We do not provide a forward-looking reconciliation of our outlook for Segment Adjusted EBITDA, Segment Gross Margin or Adjusted Free Cash Flow, as the amount and significance of items required to develop meaningful comparable GAAP financial measures cannot be estimated at this time without unreasonable efforts. These special items could be meaningful.

Investor Contacts: William C. Conroy, CFA, Vice President of Corporate Development & Investor Relations, +1 281-775-2423 or via e-mail [email protected], or Kara Peak, Director of Corporate Development & Investor Relations, +1 281-775-4954 or via email [email protected]. To request investor materials, contact Nabors' corporate headquarters in Hamilton, Bermuda at +441-292-1510 or via e-mail [email protected]

NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS) (Unaudited)

























Three Months Ended

Year Ended



December 31,

September 30,

December 31, (In thousands, except per share amounts)

2023

2022

2023

2023

2022





















Revenues and other income:



















Operating revenues

$ 725,801

$ 760,148

$ 733,974

$ 3,005,981

$ 2,653,766 Investment income (loss)

12,042

9,194

10,169

43,820

14,992 Total revenues and other income

737,843

769,342

744,143

3,049,801

2,668,758





















Costs and other deductions:



















Direct costs

424,769

457,184

447,751

1,790,380

1,666,004 General and administrative expenses

57,003

59,031

62,182

244,147

228,431 Research and engineering

13,926

13,911

14,016

56,297

49,939 Depreciation and amortization

161,228

168,841

161,337

645,294

665,072 Interest expense

49,938

44,245

44,042

185,285

177,895 Other, net

7,878

58,124

35,546

(726)

127,099 Total costs and other deductions

714,742

801,336

764,874

2,920,677

2,914,440





















Income (loss) before income taxes

23,101

(31,994)

(20,731)

129,124

(245,682) Income tax expense (benefit)

19,244

26,161

10,513

79,220

61,536





















Net income (loss)

3,857

(58,155)

(31,244)

49,904

(307,218) Less: Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interest

(20,560)

(10,911)

(17,672)

(61,688)

(43,043) Net income (loss) attributable to Nabors

$ (16,703)

$ (69,066)

$ (48,916)

$ (11,784)

$ (350,261)





















Earnings (losses) per share:



















Basic

$ (2.70)

$ (7.87)

$ (6.26)

$ (5.49)

$ (40.52) Diluted

$ (2.70)

$ (7.87)

$ (6.26)

$ (5.49)

$ (40.52)





















Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding:



















Basic

9,133

9,101

9,148

9,159

8,898 Diluted

9,133

9,101

9,148

9,159

8,898











































Adjusted EBITDA

$ 230,103

$ 230,022

$ 210,025

$ 915,157

$ 709,392





















Adjusted operating income (loss)

$ 68,875

$ 61,181

$ 48,688

$ 269,863

$ 44,320

NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)

















December 31,

September 30,

December 31, (In thousands)

2023

2023

2022













ASSETS











Current assets:











Cash and short-term investments

$ 1,070,178

$ 406,643

$ 452,315 Accounts receivable, net

347,837

324,970

327,397 Other current assets

227,663

228,941

220,911 Total current assets

1,645,678

960,554

1,000,623 Property, plant and equipment, net

2,898,728

2,945,964

3,026,100 Other long-term assets

733,559

820,332

703,131 Total assets

$ 5,277,965

$ 4,726,850

$ 4,729,854













LIABILITIES AND EQUITY











Current liabilities:











Current debt

$ 629,621

$ -

$ - Trade accounts payable

294,442

287,228

314,041 Other current liabilities

289,918

241,475

282,349 Total current liabilities

1,213,981

528,703

596,390 Long-term debt

2,511,519

2,501,339

2,537,540 Other long-term liabilities

271,380

314,441

380,529 Total liabilities

3,996,880

3,344,483

3,514,459













Redeemable noncontrolling interest in subsidiary

739,075

834,195

678,604













Equity:











Shareholders' equity

326,614

348,234

368,956 Noncontrolling interest

215,396

199,938

167,835 Total equity

542,010

548,172

536,791 Total liabilities and equity

$ 5,277,965

$ 4,726,850

$ 4,729,854

NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES SEGMENT REPORTING (Unaudited)























The following tables set forth certain information with respect to our reportable segments and rig activity:





























































Three Months Ended

Year Ended





December 31,

September 30,

December 31, (In thousands, except rig activity)

2023

2022

2023

2023

2022























Operating revenues:





















U.S. Drilling

$ 265,762

$ 332,845

$ 276,385

$ 1,207,629

$ 1,100,614

International Drilling

342,771

317,577

344,780

1,345,249

1,199,282

Drilling Solutions

77,028

71,307

72,831

301,757

243,349

Rig Technologies (1)

59,287

62,803

61,437

242,768

195,129

Other reconciling items (2)

(19,047)

(24,384)

(21,459)

(91,422)

(84,608)

Total operating revenues

$ 725,801

$ 760,148

$ 733,974

$ 3,005,981

$ 2,653,766























Adjusted EBITDA: (3)





















U.S. Drilling

$ 118,371

$ 144,142

$ 117,357

$ 533,663

$ 420,264

International Drilling

105,540

88,838

96,175

388,654

328,454

Drilling Solutions

34,502

30,336

30,419

129,591

98,699

Rig Technologies (1)

8,811

7,561

7,221

27,394

14,699

Other reconciling items (4)

(37,121)

(40,855)

(41,147)

(164,145)

(152,724)

Total adjusted EBITDA

$ 230,103

$ 230,022

$ 210,025

$ 915,157

$ 709,392























Adjusted operating income (loss): (5)





















U.S. Drilling

$ 51,494

$ 68,293

$ 49,582

$ 262,353

$ 108,506

International Drilling

18,642

1,750

9,862

40,868

(879)

Drilling Solutions

30,127

24,800

25,341

110,957

77,868

Rig Technologies (1)

5,788

6,118

4,995

19,529

8,906

Other reconciling items (4)

(37,176)

(39,780)

(41,092)

(163,844)

(150,081)

Total adjusted operating income (loss)

$ 68,875

$ 61,181

$ 48,688

$ 269,863

$ 44,320























Rig activity:



















Average Rigs Working: (7)





















Lower 48

70.3

95.1

73.7

79.6

90.0

Other US

6.0

7.0

6.7

6.7

7.2

U.S. Drilling

76.3

102.1

80.4

86.3

97.2

International Drilling

79.6

75.7

77.2

77.6

74.2

Total average rigs working

155.9

177.8

157.6

163.9

171.4























Daily Rig Revenue: (6),(8)





















Lower 48

$ 35,776

$ 32,719

$ 35,697

$ 36,202

$ 27,836

Other US

62,346

72,497

56,163

63,866

71,333

U.S. Drilling (10)

37,865

35,447

37,397

38,338

31,037

International Drilling

46,782

45,616

48,528

47,484

44,311























Daily Adjusted Gross Margin: (6),(9)





















Lower 48

$ 16,240

$ 14,599

$ 15,855

$ 16,446

$ 10,678

Other US

34,641

36,592

27,631

33,850

37,062

U.S. Drilling (10)

17,687

16,107

16,833

17,790

12,625

International Drilling

16,651

14,902

15,778

15,992

14,257

























(1) Includes our oilfield equipment manufacturing activities.































(2) Represents the elimination of inter-segment transactions related to our Rig Technologies operating segment.































(3) Adjusted EBITDA represents net income (loss) before income tax expense (benefit), investment income (loss), interest expense, other, net and depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure and should not be used in isolation or as a substitute for the amounts reported in accordance with GAAP. In addition, adjusted EBITDA excludes certain cash expenses that the Company is obligated to make. However, management evaluates the performance of its operating segments and the consolidated Company based on several criteria, including adjusted EBITDA and adjusted operating income (loss), because it believes that these financial measures accurately reflect the Company's ongoing profitability and performance. Securities analysts and investors use this measure as one of the metrics on which they analyze the Company's performance. Other companies in this industry may compute these measures differently. A reconciliation of this non-GAAP measure to net income (loss), which is the most closely comparable GAAP measure, is provided in the table set forth immediately following the heading "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to Net Income (Loss)".































(4) Represents the elimination of inter-segment transactions and unallocated corporate expenses.































(5) Adjusted operating income (loss) represents net income (loss) before income tax expense (benefit), investment income (loss), interest expense and other, net. Adjusted operating income (loss) is a non-GAAP financial measure and should not be used in isolation or as a substitute for the amounts reported in accordance with GAAP. In addition, adjusted operating income (loss) excludes certain cash expenses that the Company is obligated to make. However, management evaluates the performance of its operating segments and the consolidated Company based on several criteria, including adjusted EBITDA and adjusted operating income (loss), because it believes that these financial measures accurately reflect the Company's ongoing profitability and performance. Securities analysts and investors use this measure as one of the metrics on which they analyze the Company's performance. Other companies in this industry may compute these measures differently. A reconciliation of this non-GAAP measure to net income (loss), which is the most closely comparable GAAP measure, is provided in the table set forth immediately following the heading "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to Net Income (Loss)".































(6) Rig revenue days represents the number of days the Company's rigs are contracted and performing under a contract during the period. These would typically include days in which operating, standby and move revenue is earned.































(7) Average rigs working represents a measure of the average number of rigs operating during a given period. For example, one rig operating 45 days during a quarter represents approximately 0.5 average rigs working for the quarter. On an annual period, one rig operating 182.5 days represents approximately 0.5 average rigs working for the year. Average rigs working can also be calculated as rig revenue days during the period divided by the number of calendar days in the period.































(8) Daily rig revenue represents operating revenue, divided by the total number of revenue days during the quarter.































(9) Daily adjusted gross margin represents operating revenue less direct costs, divided by the total number of rig revenue days during the quarter.































(10) The U.S. Drilling segment includes the Lower 48, Alaska, and Gulf of Mexico operating areas.









NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Reconciliation of Earnings per Share

(Unaudited)



































Three Months Ended

Year Ended



December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

(in thousands, except per share amounts) 2023

2022

2023

2023

2022





BASIC EPS:





























Net income (loss) (numerator):





























Income (loss), net of tax $ 3,857

$ (58,155)

$ (31,244)

$ 49,904

$ (307,218)

Less: net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interest

(20,560)



(10,911)



(17,672)



(61,688)



(43,043)

Less: deemed dividends to SPAC public shareholders

(458)



—



(823)



(8,638)



—

Less: accrued distribution on redeemable noncontrolling interest in subsidiary

(7,517)



(2,602)



(7,517)



(29,824)



(10,324)

Numerator for basic earnings per share:





























Adjusted income (loss), net of tax - basic $ (24,678)

$ (71,668)

$ (57,256)

$ (50,246)

$ (360,585)

































Weighted-average number of shares outstanding - basic

9,133



9,101



9,148



9,159



8,898

Earnings (losses) per share:





























Total Basic $ (2.70)

$ (7.87)

$ (6.26)

$ (5.49)

$ (40.52)

































DILUTED EPS:





























Adjusted income (loss), net of tax - diluted $ (24,678)

$ (71,668)

$ (57,256)

$ (50,246)

$ (360,585)

































Weighted-average number of shares outstanding - diluted

9,133



9,101



9,148



9,159



8,898

Earnings (losses) per share:





























Total Diluted $ (2.70)

$ (7.87)

$ (6.26)

$ (5.49)

$ (40.52)





NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA BY SEGMENT TO ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) BY SEGMENT

(Unaudited)

















(In thousands)









Three Months Ended December 30, 2023





U.S.

Drilling

International

Drilling

Drilling

Solutions

Rig

Technologies

Other

reconciling

items

Total





























Adjusted operating income (loss)

$ 51,494

$ 18,642

$ 30,127

$ 5,788

$ (37,176)

$ 68,875

Depreciation and amortization

66,877

86,898

4,375

3,023

55

161,228

Adjusted EBITDA

$118,371

$ 105,540

$ 34,502

$ 8,811

$ (37,121)

$ 230,103





























































Three Months Ended December 30, 2022





U.S.

Drilling

International

Drilling

Drilling

Solutions

Rig

Technologies

Other

reconciling

items

Total





























Adjusted operating income (loss)

$ 68,293

$ 1,750

$ 24,800

$ 6,118

$ (39,780)

$ 61,181

Depreciation and amortization

75,849

87,088

5,536

1,443

(1,075)

168,841

Adjusted EBITDA

$144,142

$ 88,838

$ 30,336

$ 7,561

$ (40,855)

$ 230,022





























































Three Months Ended September 30, 2023





U.S.

Drilling

International

Drilling

Drilling

Solutions

Rig

Technologies

Other

reconciling

items

Total





























Adjusted operating income (loss)

$ 49,582

$ 9,862

$ 25,341

$ 4,995

$ (41,092)

$ 48,688

Depreciation and amortization

67,775

86,313

5,078

2,226

(55)

161,337

Adjusted EBITDA

$117,357

$ 96,175

$ 30,419

$ 7,221

$ (41,147)

$ 210,025





























































Year Ended December 31, 2023





U.S.

Drilling

International

Drilling

Drilling

Solutions

Rig

Technologies

Other

reconciling

items

Total





























Adjusted operating income (loss)

$262,353

$ 40,868

$ 110,957

$ 19,529

$ (163,844)

$ 269,863

Depreciation and amortization

271,310

347,786

18,634

7,865

(301)

645,294

Adjusted EBITDA

$533,663

$ 388,654

$ 129,591

$ 27,394

$ (164,145)

$ 915,157





























































Year Ended December 31, 2022





U.S.

Drilling

International

Drilling

Drilling

Solutions

Rig

Technologies

Other

reconciling

items

Total





























Adjusted operating income (loss)

$108,506

$ (879)

$ 77,868

$ 8,906

$ (150,081)

$ 44,320

Depreciation and amortization

311,758

329,333

20,831

5,793

(2,643)

665,072

Adjusted EBITDA

$420,264

$ 328,454

$ 98,699

$ 14,699

$ (152,724)

$ 709,392





























NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED GROSS MARGIN BY SEGMENT TO ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) BY SEGMENT (Unaudited)





































































































Three Months Ended

Year Ended





December 31,

September 30,

December 31, (In thousands)

2023

2022

2023

2023

2022























Lower 48 - U.S. Drilling





















Adjusted operating income (loss)

$ 40,108

$ 58,299

$ 40,366

$ 215,041

$ 68,317

Plus: General and administrative costs

4,087

4,977

5,239

19,590

18,960

Plus: Research and engineering

1,276

1,637

1,389

5,373

6,539

GAAP Gross Margin

45,471

64,913

46,994

240,004

93,816

Plus: Depreciation and amortization

59,545

62,768

60,447

238,033

256,907

Adjusted gross margin

$ 105,016

$ 127,681

$ 107,441

$ 478,037

$ 350,723























Other - U.S. Drilling





















Adjusted operating income (loss)

$ 11,386

$ 9,994

$ 9,216

$ 47,312

$ 40,189

Plus: General and administrative costs

315

324

331

1,314

1,357

Plus: Research and engineering

89

166

90

438

594

GAAP Gross Margin

11,790

10,484

9,637

49,064

42,140

Plus: Depreciation and amortization

7,332

13,081

7,329

33,277

54,852

Adjusted gross margin

$ 19,122

$ 23,565

$ 16,966

$ 82,341

$ 96,992























U.S. Drilling





















Adjusted operating income (loss)

$ 51,494

$ 68,293

$ 49,582

$ 262,353

$ 108,506

Plus: General and administrative costs

4,402

5,301

5,570

20,904

20,317

Plus: Research and engineering

1,365

1,803

1,479

5,811

7,133

GAAP Gross Margin

57,261

75,397

56,631

289,068

135,956

Plus: Depreciation and amortization

66,877

75,849

67,776

271,310

311,759

Adjusted gross margin

$ 124,138

$ 151,246

$ 124,407

$ 560,378

$ 447,715























International Drilling





















Adjusted operating income (loss)

$ 18,642

$ 1,750

$ 9,862

$ 40,868

$ (879)

Plus: General and administrative costs

14,899

13,368

14,300

57,624

51,505

Plus: Research and engineering

1,560

1,542

1,622

6,789

5,903

GAAP Gross Margin

35,101

16,660

25,784

105,281

56,529

Plus: Depreciation and amortization

86,899

87,089

86,313

347,786

329,335

Adjusted gross margin

$ 122,000

$ 103,749

$ 112,097

$ 453,067

$ 385,864

























Adjusted gross margin by segment represents adjusted operating income (loss) plus general and administrative







costs, research and engineering costs and depreciation and amortization.















NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO NET INCOME (LOSS) (Unaudited)















































Three Months Ended

Year Ended



December 31,

September 30,

December 31, (In thousands)

2023

2022

2023

2023

2022





















Net income (loss)

$ 3,857

$ (58,155)

$ (31,244)

$ 49,904

$ (307,218) Income tax expense (benefit)

19,244

26,161

10,513

79,220

61,536 Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes

23,101

(31,994)

(20,731)

129,124

(245,682) Investment (income) loss

(12,042)

(9,194)

(10,169)

(43,820)

(14,992) Interest expense

49,938

44,245

44,042

185,285

177,895 Other, net

7,878

58,124

35,546

(726)

127,099 Adjusted operating income (loss) (1)

68,875

61,181

48,688

269,863

44,320 Depreciation and amortization

161,228

168,841

161,337

645,294

665,072 Adjusted EBITDA (2)

$ 230,103

$ 230,022

$ 210,025

$ 915,157

$ 709,392























(1) Adjusted operating income (loss) represents net income (loss) before income tax expense (benefit), investment income (loss), interest expense, and other, net. Adjusted operating income (loss) is a non-GAAP financial measure and should not be used in isolation or as a substitute for the amounts reported in accordance with GAAP. In addition, adjusted operating income (loss) excludes certain cash expenses that the Company is obligated to make. However, management evaluates the performance of its operating segments and the consolidated Company based on several criteria, including adjusted EBITDA and adjusted operating income (loss), because it believes that these financial measures accurately reflect the Company's ongoing profitability and performance. Securities analysts and investors use this measure as one of the metrics on which they analyze the Company's performance. Other companies in this industry may compute these measures differently.





























(2) Adjusted EBITDA represents net income (loss) before income tax expense (benefit), investment income (loss), interest expense, other, net and depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure and should not be used in isolation or as a substitute for the amounts reported in accordance with GAAP. In addition, adjusted EBITDA excludes certain cash expenses that the Company is obligated to make. However, management evaluates the performance of its operating segments and the consolidated Company based on several criteria, including adjusted EBITDA and adjusted operating income (loss), because it believes that these financial measures accurately reflect the Company's ongoing profitability and performance. Securities analysts and investors use this measure as one of the metrics on which they analyze the Company's performance. Other companies in this industry may compute these measures differently.









NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NET DEBT TO TOTAL DEBT (Unaudited)

















December 31,

September 30,

December 31, (In thousands)

2023

2023

2022













Current debt

$ 629,621

$ -

$ - Long-term debt

2,511,519

2,501,339

2,537,540 Total Debt

3,141,140

2,501,339

2,537,540 Less: Cash and short-term investments

1,070,178

406,643

452,315 Net Debt

$ 2,070,962

$ 2,094,696

$ 2,085,225

NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED FREE CASH FLOW TO NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES (Unaudited)





















Three Months Ended

Year Ended





December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

(In thousands)

2023

2023

2023

















Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 181,921

$ 133,425

$ 637,862

Add: Capital expenditures, net of proceeds from sales of assets

(129,700)

(138,583)

(526,718)

















Adjusted free cash flow

$ 52,221

$ (5,158)

$ 111,144



















Adjusted free cash flow represents net cash provided by operating activities less cash used for capital expenditures, net of proceeds from sales of assets. Management believes that adjusted free cash flow is an important liquidity measure for the company and that it is useful to investors and management as a measure of the company's ability to generate cash flow, after reinvesting in the company for future growth, that could be available for paying down debt or other financing cash flows, such as dividends to shareholders. Adjusted free cash flow does not represent the residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures. Adjusted free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure that should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for or superior to, cash flow from operations reported in accordance with GAAP.

