Nabors Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results

HAMILTON, Bermuda, July 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nabors Industries Ltd. ("Nabors" or the "Company") (NYSE: NBR) today reported second quarter 2019 operating revenue of $771 million, compared to operating revenue of $800 million in the first quarter. Net income from continuing operations attributable to Nabors common shareholders for the quarter was a loss of $208 million, or $0.61 per share, compared to a loss of $122 million, or $0.36 per share, in the prior quarter. Results for the second quarter included net goodwill and intangible asset impairments of $99 million, or $0.29 per share, which were partially offset by a non-recurring tax gain of $31 million, or $0.09 per share.

Second-quarter consolidated adjusted EBITDA was $198.4 million, compared to $197.0 million in the previous quarter. Substantial sequential improvements in the Lower 48, Rig Technologies and, to a lesser extent International, more than offset lower seasonal activity in Canada, U.S. Offshore and Alaska. Adjusted operating income for the Company was a loss of $19.9 million in the second quarter, compared to a loss of $13.4 million in the first quarter.

Anthony G. Petrello, Nabors Chairman, CEO and President, commented, "For our industry, the quarter was marked by continued gradual softening of drilling activity in the lower 48 and a more positive outlook internationally. We are seeing the same broad market trends and expect they will continue throughout the third quarter. Discussions with our customers indicate a modest temporary reduction in our Lower 48 results, with improvement in our International second-half results.

"Contrary to the drop in lower 48 industry rig count, we grew our second quarter rig count by three rigs to nearly 115, as five upgraded rigs were deployed during the quarter. We also modestly improved daily margins. Our Canada rig count averaged 7.4 rigs with the seasonal downturn, an 8.9 rig reduction compared to the first quarter. We also anticipate a third quarter improvement in Canada as seasonal activity recovers. Our rig count in Canada is expected to approach 15 rigs in the fourth quarter.

"Internationally, we have not yet benefitted from the increased rig demand, as our average rig count fell by one. Two of our rigs in Argentina, which were extended for a multiyear term, were temporarily idled due to mandatory recertifications before commencing the new contract term. We expect our average International rig count to remain flat sequentially, with the potential for a three rig increase late in the third quarter, benefitting the fourth quarter.

Mr. Petrello continued, "Our Rig Technologies and Drilling Solutions segments each reported sequential progress. Rig Technologies posted a meaningful improvement with increased aftermarket content, a larger proportion of third-party sales, lower costs and initial revenues in robotics. Drilling Solutions grew despite the loss of some revenue on third-party rigs, as those rigs shut down. Meanwhile, we continue to see greater penetration of our automation and integration initiatives, as we secured additional jobs for our Navigator™ and ROCKit® Pilot directional drilling automation systems. Today these systems are working for seven customers in four basins. Customer adoption is widening and we expect increasing financial contributions in coming quarters."

Consolidated and Segment Results

The U.S. Drilling segment reported essentially flat adjusted EBITDA of $125 million. Improvement in the Lower 48 operation was offset by seasonal declines in activity in Alaska and U.S. Offshore. During the quarter, utilization of the Company's high-specification rigs in the Lower 48 was approximately 95%. Gross margin increased modestly to $10,220 per day and is expected to increase slightly during the third quarter. This segment's rig count currently stands at 121, with 112 rigs working in the Lower 48.

International Drilling adjusted EBITDA increased sequentially by 1%, to $87 million. Quarterly average rig count declined by one to 89, while the average margin per day was essentially unchanged, at approximately $12,600. During the third quarter, the Company expects adjusted EBITDA to increase by $5 to $7 million, reflecting improved operational performance in various markets and cost reductions.

Canada Drilling operations were negatively impacted by the seasonal downturn in addition to the relatively weak current market conditions. Adjusted EBITDA of $1.1 million was down from $7.4 million in the first quarter. The average daily gross margin decreased sequentially to slightly below $3,800.

In Drilling Solutions, adjusted EBITDA of $22.5 million was $1.4 million higher than the first quarter, despite a decreased overall industry rig count in the lower 48. Drilling performance software revenue and margins continued to strengthen, with increased market penetration of drilling automation systems. Results in wellbore placement and PetroMar also improved.

In the Rig Technologies segment, second quarter adjusted EBITDA improved to $3.2 million from an adjusted EBITDA loss of $2.3 million in the first quarter. The results reflect higher margins in Canrig, reduced costs related to the commercialization of the rotary steerable tool, and initial revenue and lower costs in robotic drilling systems.

Capital Expenditures and Liquidity

Capital expenditures for the quarter were higher than expected at $131 million reflecting Lower 48 rig upgrade deployments, which were ahead of schedule, bringing year-to-date capital spending to approximately $275 million. Capital expenditures for the remainder of the year should decline significantly with no additional Lower 48 rig upgrades scheduled and International expenditures for several rig deployments winding down.

William Restrepo, Nabors Chief Financial Officer, stated, "Free cash flow after dividends was healthy at $82 million, as compared to $100 million consumed in the first quarter. In the quarter we repurchased $305 million of our 2020 senior notes, which cost us approximately $7 million in premiums, prepayment of accrued interest and transaction fees. Quarterly capital expenditures were $131 million, compared to $146 million in the first quarter. In the third quarter, we are targeting positive free cash flow after dividends, despite semiannual interest payments on our outstanding senior notes. We continue to target $400 million in capital spending for the full year and expect to deliver in excess of $200 million in net debt reduction during the full year 2019."

Mr. Petrello concluded, "Despite ongoing volatility in oil prices, and the resultant caution on the part of our U.S. customer base, we continue to believe we will see improving results over the balance of this year. This view is based on limited downside in the Lower 48, an improving outlook in certain international markets and Drilling Solutions, as well as seasonal recoveries in Canada, Alaska and Offshore.

"In the U.S., our strategy of deploying the highest-specification rigs to the industry's most demanding customers has been successful, as demonstrated by our Lower 48 results. However, we also believe the current market conditions are likely to result in a temporary decrease in utilization in our Lower 48 operations during the third quarter. Nonetheless, we are encouraged by customer inquiries regarding the availability of our higher-spec rigs to support their drilling plans for early 2020, which we expect to benefit our fourth quarter 2019 results.

"On a consolidated basis we expect our adjusted EBITDA to continue improving over the following quarters."

About Nabors

Nabors (NYSE: NBR) owns and operates one of the world's largest land-based drilling rig fleets and provides offshore platform rigs in the United States and numerous international markets. Nabors also provides directional drilling services, performance tools, and innovative technologies for its own rig fleet and those of third parties. Leveraging our advanced drilling automation capabilities, Nabors highly skilled workforce continues to set new standards for operational excellence and transform our industry.

NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS) (Unaudited)





















Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

March 31,

June 30,



















(In thousands, except per share amounts) 2019

2018

2019

2019

2018



















Revenues and other income:

















Operating revenues $ 771,406

$ 761,920

$ 799,640

$ 1,571,046

$ 1,496,114 Earnings (losses) from unconsolidated affiliates -

(1)

(5)

(5)

1 Investment income (loss) 469

(3,164)

9,677

10,146

(2,699) Total revenues and other income 771,875

758,755

809,312

1,581,187

1,493,416



















Costs and other deductions:

















Direct costs 496,664

493,975

520,957

1,017,621

969,378 General and administrative expenses 64,415

67,823

68,167

132,582

142,394 Research and engineering 11,920

12,439

13,520

25,440

28,245 Depreciation and amortization 218,319

218,262

210,391

428,710

431,710 Interest expense 51,491

60,592

52,352

103,843

121,978 Impairments and other charges 102,570

69,620

(2,667)

99,903

76,664 Other, net 7,899

7,981

20,169

28,068

15,026 Total costs and other deductions 953,278

930,692

882,889

1,836,167

1,785,395



















Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes (181,403)

(171,937)

(73,577)

(254,980)

(291,979) Income tax expense (benefit) 11,398

23,278

29,799

41,197

46,823



















Income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax (192,801)

(195,215)

(103,376)

(296,177)

(338,802) Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax (34)

(584)

(157)

(191)

(659)



















Net income (loss) (192,835)

(195,799)

(103,533)

(296,368)

(339,461) Less: Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interest (10,729)

(2,953)

(14,176)

(24,905)

(3,492) Net income (loss) attributable to Nabors $(203,564)

$(198,752)

$(117,709)

$ (321,273)

$ (342,953) Less: Preferred stock dividend $ (4,312)

$ (3,680)

$ (4,313)

$ (8,625)

$ (3,680) Net income (loss) attributable to Nabors common shareholders $(207,876)

$(202,432)

$(122,022)

$ (329,898)

$ (346,633)



















Amounts attributable to Nabors common shareholders:

















Net income (loss) from continuing operations $(207,842)

$(201,848)

$(121,865)

$ (329,707)

$ (345,974) Net income (loss) from discontinued operations (34)

(584)

(157)

(191)

(659) Net income (loss) attributable to Nabors common shareholders $(207,876)

$(202,432)

$(122,022)

$ (329,898)

$ (346,633)



















Earnings (losses) per share:

















Basic from continuing operations $ (0.61)

$ (0.61)

$ (0.36)

$ (0.97)

$ (1.08) Basic from discontinued operations -

-

-

-

- Total Basic $ (0.61)

$ (0.61)

$ (0.36)

$ (0.97)

$ (1.08)



















Diluted from continuing operations $ (0.61)

$ (0.61)

$ (0.36)

$ (0.97)

$ (1.08) Diluted from discontinued operations -

-

-

-

- Total Diluted $ (0.61)

$ (0.61)

$ (0.36)

$ (0.97)

$ (1.08)







































Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding:

















Basic 351,543

328,372

350,764

351,154

318,580 Diluted 351,543

328,372

350,764

351,154

318,580







































Adjusted EBITDA $ 198,407

$ 187,683

$ 196,996

$ 395,403

$ 356,097



















Adjusted operating income (loss) $ (19,912)

$ (30,579)

$ (13,395)

$ (33,307)

$ (75,613)

NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS















June 30,

March 31,

December 31, (In thousands) 2019

2019

2018

(Unaudited)



ASSETS









Current assets:









Cash and short-term investments $ 395,716

$ 469,717

$ 481,802 Accounts receivable, net 737,353

743,528

756,320 Assets held for sale 8,004

12,330

12,250 Other current assets 325,606

330,328

343,191 Total current assets 1,466,679

1,555,903

1,593,563 Property, plant and equipment, net 5,301,252

5,399,514

5,467,870 Goodwill 90,645

184,104

183,914 Other long-term assets 655,927

634,163

608,597 Total assets $ 7,514,503

$ 7,773,684

$ 7,853,944











LIABILITIES AND EQUITY









Current liabilities:









Current portion of debt $ 790

$ 850

$ 561 Other current liabilities 771,377

734,952

831,516 Total current liabilities 772,167

735,802

832,077 Long-term debt 3,550,577

3,677,580

3,585,884 Other long-term liabilities 321,576

300,340

280,796 Total liabilities 4,644,320

4,713,722

4,698,757











Redeemable noncontrolling interest in subsidiary 415,042

409,923

404,861











Equity:









Shareholders' equity 2,381,514

2,586,335

2,700,850 Noncontrolling interest 73,627

63,704

49,476 Total equity 2,455,141

2,650,039

2,750,326 Total liabilities and equity $ 7,514,503

$ 7,773,684

$ 7,853,944

NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES SEGMENT REPORTING (Unaudited)



















The following tables set forth certain information with respect to our reportable segments and rig activity:









































Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

March 31,

June 30,



















(In thousands, except rig activity) 2019

2018

2019

2019

2018







































Operating revenues:

















U.S. Drilling $ 323,402

$ 264,395

$ 320,209

$ 643,611

$ 505,397 Canada Drilling 11,389

17,442

25,315

36,704

49,329 International Drilling 326,905

377,986

337,256

664,161

746,831 Drilling Solutions 64,583

59,859

65,422

130,005

122,507 Rig Technologies (1) 72,751

81,321

71,753

144,504

145,990 Other reconciling items (2) (27,624)

(39,083)

(20,315)

(47,939)

(73,940) Total operating revenues $ 771,406

$ 761,920

$ 799,640

$ 1,571,046

$ 1,496,114



















Adjusted EBITDA: (3)

















U.S. Drilling $ 124,924

$ 86,923

$ 125,005

$ 249,929

$ 159,990 Canada Drilling 1,069

4,963

7,446

8,515

14,262 International Drilling 86,767

122,631

85,844

172,611

246,621 Drilling Solutions 22,461

14,765

21,046

43,507

29,493 Rig Technologies (1) 3,160

446

(2,296)

864

(8,238) Other reconciling items (4) (39,974)

(42,045)

(40,049)

(80,023)

(86,031) Total adjusted EBITDA $ 198,407

$ 187,683

$ 196,996

$ 395,403

$ 356,097



















Adjusted operating income (loss): (5)

















U.S. Drilling $ 20,392

$ (13,107)

$ 24,683

$ 45,075

$ (32,853) Canada Drilling (5,537)

(4,608)

(59)

(5,596)

(5,200) International Drilling (6,884)

24,486

(5,637)

(12,521)

49,022 Drilling Solutions 13,793

7,546

12,855

26,648

16,267 Rig Technologies (1) 496

(3,433)

(5,148)

(4,652)

(16,409) Other reconciling items (4) (42,172)

(41,463)

(40,089)

(82,261)

(86,440) Total adjusted operating income (loss) $ (19,912)

$ (30,579)

$ (13,395)

$ (33,307)

$ (75,613)



















Rig activity:

















Average Rigs Working: (6)

















U.S. Drilling 122.2

112.1

120.9

121.5

112.0 Canada Drilling 7.4

10.2

16.3

11.8

15.6 International Drilling 88.6

93.1

89.7

89.1

93.8 Total average rigs working 218.2

215.4

226.9

222.4

221.4





(1) Includes our oilfield equipment manufacturing, automated systems, and downhole tools.



(2) Represents the elimination of inter-segment transactions.



(3) Adjusted EBITDA represents income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes, interest expense, depreciation and amortization, earnings (losses) from unconsolidated affiliates, investment income (loss), impairments and other charges and other, net. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure and should not be used in isolation or as a substitute for the amounts reported in accordance with GAAP. In addition, adjusted EBITDA excludes certain cash expenses that the Company is obligated to make. However, management evaluates the performance of its operating segments and the consolidated Company based on several criteria, including adjusted EBITDA and adjusted operating income (loss), because it believes that these financial measures accurately reflect the Company's ongoing profitability and performance. Securities analysts and investors use this measure as one of the metrics on which they analyze the Company's performance. Other companies in this industry may compute these measures differently. A reconciliation of this non-GAAP measure to income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes, which is the most closely comparable GAAP measure, is provided in the table set forth immediately following the heading "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to Income (loss) from Continuing Operations before Income Taxes".



(4) Represents the elimination of inter-segment transactions and unallocated corporate expenses.



(5) Adjusted operating income (loss) represents income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes, interest expense, earnings (losses) from unconsolidated affiliates, investment income (loss), impairments and other charges and other, net. Adjusted operating income (loss) is a non-GAAP financial measure and should not be used in isolation or as a substitute for the amounts reported in accordance with GAAP. In addition, adjusted operating income (loss) excludes certain cash expenses that the Company is obligated to make. However, management evaluates the performance of its operating segments and the consolidated Company based on several criteria, including adjusted EBITDA and adjusted operating income (loss), because it believes that these financial measures accurately reflect the Company's ongoing profitability and performance. Securities analysts and investors use this measure as one of the metrics on which they analyze the Company's performance. Other companies in this industry may compute these measures differently. A reconciliation of this non-GAAP measure to income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes, which is the most closely comparable GAAP measure, is provided in the table set forth immediately following the heading "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to Income (loss) from Continuing Operations before Income Taxes".



(6) Represents a measure of the average number of rigs operating during a given period. For example, one rig operating 45 days during a quarter represents approximately 0.5 average rigs working for the quarter. On an annual period, one rig operating 182.5 days represents approximately 0.5 average rigs working for the year.

NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO INCOME (LOSS) FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE INCOME TAXES (Unaudited)









































Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

March 31,

June 30,



















(In thousands) 2019

2018

2019

2019

2018



















Adjusted EBITDA $ 198,407

$ 187,683

$ 196,996

$ 395,403

$ 356,097 Depreciation and amortization (218,319)

(218,262)

(210,391)

(428,710)

(431,710) Adjusted operating income (loss) (19,912)

(30,579)

(13,395)

(33,307)

(75,613)



















Earnings (losses) from unconsolidated affiliates -

(1)

(5)

(5)

1 Investment income (loss) 469

(3,164)

9,677

10,146

(2,699) Interest expense (51,491)

(60,592)

(52,352)

(103,843)

(121,978) Impairments and other charges (102,570)

(69,620)

2,667

(99,903)

(76,664) Other, net (7,899)

(7,981)

(20,169)

(28,068)

(15,026) Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes $(181,403)

$(171,937)

$ (73,577)

$(254,980)

$(291,979)

NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NET DEBT TO TOTAL DEBT















June 30,

March 31,

December 31, (In thousands) 2019

2019

2018

(Unaudited)



























Current portion of debt $ 790

$ 850

$ 561 Long-term debt 3,550,577

3,677,580

3,585,884 Total Debt 3,551,367

3,678,430

3,586,445 Less: Cash and short-term investments 395,716

469,717

481,802 Net Debt $ 3,155,651

$ 3,208,713

$ 3,104,643

NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF FREE CASH FLOW AFTER DIVIDENDS TO NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES (Unaudited)















Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

March 31,

June 30,











(In thousands) 2019

2019

2019























Net cash provided by operating activities $ 203,231

$ 69,854

$ 273,085 Less: Net cash used for investing activities (113,760)

(144,444)

(258,204) Less: Dividends to common and preferred shareholders (7,940)

(25,765)

(33,705) Free cash flow after dividends $ 81,531

$(100,355)

$ (18,824)



Free cash flow after dividends represents net cash provided by operating activities less cash used for investing activities and cash paid for dividends. Free cash flow is an indicator of our ability to generate cash flow after required spending to maintain or expand our asset base and pay dividends. Management believes that this non-GAAP measure is useful information to investors when comparing our cash flows with the cash flows of other companies. This non-GAAP measure has limitations and therefore should not be used in isolation or as a substitute for the amounts reported in accordance with GAAP. However, management evaluates the performance of the consolidated Company based on several criteria, including free cash flow after dividends, because it believes that these financial measures accurately reflect the Company's ongoing profitability and performance.

