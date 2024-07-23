Nabors Announces Second Quarter 2024 Results

HAMILTON, Bermuda, July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nabors Industries Ltd. ("Nabors" or the "Company") (NYSE: NBR) today reported second quarter 2024 operating revenues of $735 million, compared to operating revenues of $734 million in the first quarter. The net loss attributable to Nabors shareholders for the quarter was $32 million, compared to a net loss of $34 million in the first quarter. This equates to a loss of $4.29 per diluted share, compared to a loss per diluted share of $4.54 in the first quarter. Second quarter adjusted EBITDA was $218 million, compared to $221 million in the previous quarter.

Highlights

Nabors Lower 48 rigs continued to set the standard for performance on challenging wells. A major operator in the Delaware Basin drilled its fastest four-mile lateral, utilizing a Nabors PACE®-X rig and a package of NDS technology. A second large operator, in the Eagle Ford, drilled a single-run, four-mile lateral in 14 days, using a Nabors PACE®-M1000 rig.

48 rigs continued to set the standard for performance on challenging wells. A major operator in the Basin drilled its fastest four-mile lateral, utilizing a Nabors PACE®-X rig and a package of NDS technology. A second large operator, in the Eagle Ford, drilled a single-run, four-mile lateral in 14 days, using a Nabors PACE®-M1000 rig. A large operator in the Bakken committed to Nabors' full automation suite across all of its rigs, including SmartDRILL™ and SmartSLIDE®. With these installations, NDS will reach record penetration of its automated directional drilling solution on Nabors rigs.

A major operator committed funding to support the next generation of Nabors' RZR red zone robotics drillfloor automation module. This includes an installation on one of this client's rigs in the Permian, and the opportunity to scale up from there.

Kuwait Oil Company formally awarded multiyear contracts for three high-specification rigs. The Company plans to deploy existing in-country rigs for this opportunity.

Anthony G. Petrello, Nabors Chairman, CEO and President, commented, "Our second quarter operating results were better than we expected. This performance was driven by growth and higher average daily margins in our International Drilling segment, as well as stronger performance in our Drilling Solutions and Rig Technologies segments.

"Rig count continued to grow in our International segment, as we started up previously awarded rigs. With a substantial number of additional rig awards already in hand, across the Middle East and Latin America, we have a well-defined trajectory for international expansion over the next couple of years. We have scheduled 19 deployments over the next 18 months. We also have identified additional opportunities that could extend this growth path.

"Stable pricing supported our results in the Lower 48 market. Our average rig count decreased somewhat compared to the prior quarter, essentially in line with our expectation. Activity declines in the Northeast and South Texas were partially offset by increases in North Dakota and our Western region. Results in our Drilling Solutions segment were above our target, reflecting growth in our International markets as well as on third party rigs in the U.S."

Segment Results

The U.S. Drilling segment reported second quarter adjusted EBITDA of $114.0 million, compared to $120.4 million in the first quarter. Nabors' second quarter Lower 48 average rig count totaled 69, versus 72 in the first quarter. Daily adjusted gross margin in that market averaged $15,600, down 2% as compared to the prior quarter.

International Drilling adjusted EBITDA totaled $106.4 million, compared to $102.5 million in the first quarter. Average rig count increased to 84 from 81, driven by rig additions in Algeria and Saudi Arabia. Daily adjusted gross margin for the second quarter averaged $16,050, essentially in line with the prior quarter.

Drilling Solutions adjusted EBITDA was $32.5 million, compared to $31.8 million in the first quarter. This increase was essentially driven by revenue growth on third-party Lower 48 and international rigs of 22% and 18%, respectively.

In Rig Technologies, adjusted EBITDA increased to $7.3 million, versus $6.8 million in the first quarter. The increase was spread across business lines including capital equipment, OEM repair, and energy transition.

Adjusted Free Cash Flow

Adjusted free cash flow was $57 million in the second quarter. Capital expenditures totaled $138 million, which included $56 million supporting the newbuilds in Saudi Arabia. This compares to $112 million in the first quarter, including $35 million supporting the newbuilds.

William Restrepo, Nabors CFO, stated, "Our overall results exceeded our outlook. The emerging international market strength we saw last year is now manifesting in rig additions for our International drilling segment. We expect our pipeline of scheduled international deployments to drive an increase in rig count of at least 20% from the end of 2023 through the end of 2025. This includes rigs in Algeria, Argentina, Kuwait, and Saudi Arabia. On top of these, we have multiple attractive opportunities. Our approach to these opportunities will remain disciplined, ensuring they are consistent with our free cash flow commitments over the next few years.

"In the U.S., our Lower 48 results were supported by continued high utilization of high-spec rigs and strong pricing. As we look ahead, we see opportunities to add rigs and offset some of the attrition in the natural gas focused markets. We expect our rig count to increase moderately for the balance of the year.

"We achieved significant milestones to solidify our capital structure. During the second quarter, we increased the amount on our revolving credit facility and extended it until 2029. More recently, we placed $550 million of notes due in 2031. With these proceeds, we intend to retire the similar notes due in 2026. Once completed, our next maturity comes in mid-2027.

"The strong results drove our cash generation. Adjusted free cash flow for the first half of the year reached $65 million. This performance supports our previous full-year 2024 adjusted free cash flow target of $100-$200 million."

Outlook

Nabors expects the following metrics for the third quarter of 2024:

U.S. Drilling

Lower 48 average rig count of approximately 70 rigs

Lower 48 daily adjusted gross margin of $15,100 - $15,200

- Alaska and Gulf of Mexico combined adjusted EBITDA of approximately $20 million

International

Average rig count up by approximately one rig versus the second quarter average

Daily adjusted gross margin of $16,200 - $16,300

Drilling Solutions

Adjusted EBITDA up sequentially by approximately 6%

Rig Technologies

Adjusted EBITDA up sequentially by approximately $1.5 million

Capital Expenditures

Capital expenditures of $190 - $200 million , with $80 - $85 million for the newbuilds in Saudi Arabia

- , with - for the newbuilds in Full-year capital expenditures of approximately $590 million , including funding for the recent rig awards

Adjusted Free Cash Flow

Full-year adjusted free cash flow of $100 - $200 million

Mr. Petrello concluded, "These results, and our outlook, illustrate the success of our strategy. We remain committed to deploying the global drilling industry's leading technology. The growing adoption of these innovations by our client base across the globe gives us confidence that we are on the right track. And as I've stated before, we expect the extraordinary strength of the international markets to continue driving our growth over the coming years."

About Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries (NYSE: NBR) is a leading provider of advanced technology for the energy industry. With presence in more than 20 countries, Nabors has established a global network of people, technology and equipment to deploy solutions that deliver safe, efficient and responsible energy production. By leveraging its core competencies, particularly in drilling, engineering, automation, data science and manufacturing, Nabors aims to innovate the future of energy and enable the transition to a lower-carbon world. Learn more about Nabors and its energy technology leadership: www.nabors.com.

Forward-looking Statements

The information included in this press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, as disclosed by Nabors from time to time in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. As a result of these factors, Nabors' actual results may differ materially from those indicated or implied by such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release reflect management's estimates and beliefs as of the date of this press release. Nabors does not undertake to update these forward-looking statements.

Non-GAAP Disclaimer

This press release presents certain "non-GAAP" financial measures. The components of these non-GAAP measures are computed by using amounts that are determined in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). Adjusted operating income (loss) represents income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes, interest expense, investment income (loss), and other, net. Adjusted EBITDA is computed similarly, but also excludes depreciation and amortization expenses. In addition, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted operating income (loss) exclude certain cash expenses that the Company is obligated to make. Net debt is calculated as total debt minus the sum of cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments.

Adjusted free cash flow represents net cash provided by operating activities less cash used for capital expenditures, net of proceeds from sales of assets. Management believes that adjusted free cash flow is an important liquidity measure for the company and that it is useful to investors and management as a measure of the company's ability to generate cash flow, after reinvesting in the company for future growth, that could be available for paying down debt or other financing cash flows, such as dividends to shareholders. Management believes that this non-GAAP measure is useful information to investors when comparing our cash flows with the cash flows of other companies.

Each of these non-GAAP measures has limitations and therefore should not be used in isolation or as a substitute for the amounts reported in accordance with GAAP. However, management evaluates the performance of its operating segments and the consolidated Company based on several criteria, including Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted operating income (loss), net debt, and adjusted free cash flow, because it believes that these financial measures accurately reflect the Company's ongoing profitability and performance. Securities analysts and investors also use these measures as some of the metrics on which they analyze the Company's performance. Other companies in this industry may compute these measures differently. Reconciliations of consolidated adjusted EBITDA and adjusted operating income (loss) to income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes, net debt to total debt, and adjusted free cash flow to net cash provided by operations, which are their nearest comparable GAAP financial measures, are included in the tables at the end of this press release. We do not provide a forward-looking reconciliation of our outlook for Segment Adjusted EBITDA, Segment Gross Margin or Adjusted Free Cash Flow, as the amount and significance of items required to develop meaningful comparable GAAP financial measures cannot be estimated at this time without unreasonable efforts. These special items could be meaningful.

NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS)

(Unaudited)





























Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended





June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

2024

2023

2024

2024

2023

























Revenues and other income:





















Operating revenues

$ 734,798

$ 767,067

$ 733,704

$ 1,468,502

$ 1,546,206

Investment income (loss)

8,181

11,743

10,201

18,382

21,609

Total revenues and other income

742,979

778,810

743,905

1,486,884

1,567,815

























Costs and other deductions:





















Direct costs

440,225

455,531

437,077

877,302

917,860

General and administrative expenses

62,154

63,232

61,751

123,905

124,962

Research and engineering

14,362

13,281

13,863

28,225

28,355

Depreciation and amortization

160,141

159,698

157,685

317,826

322,729

Interest expense

51,493

46,164

50,379

101,872

91,305

Other, net

12,079

(1,775)

16,108

28,187

(44,150)

Total costs and other deductions

740,454

736,131

736,863

1,477,317

1,441,061

























Income (loss) before income taxes

2,525

42,679

7,042

9,567

126,754

Income tax expense (benefit)

15,554

26,448

16,044

31,598

49,463

























Net income (loss)

(13,029)

16,231

(9,002)

(22,031)

77,291

Less: Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interest

(19,226)

(11,620)

(25,331)

(44,557)

(23,456)

Net income (loss) attributable to Nabors

$ (32,255)

$ 4,611

$ (34,333)

$ (66,588)

$ 53,835

























Earnings (losses) per share:





















Basic

$ (4.29)

$ (0.31)

$ (4.54)

$ (8.83)

$ 4.05

Diluted

$ (4.29)

$ (0.31)

$ (4.54)

$ (8.83)

$ 3.79

























Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding:





















Basic

9,207

9,195

9,176

9,191

9,178

Diluted

9,207

9,195

9,176

9,191

10,141

















































Adjusted EBITDA

$ 218,057

$ 235,023

$ 221,013

$ 439,070

$ 475,029

























Adjusted operating income (loss)

$ 57,916

$ 75,325

$ 63,328

$ 121,244

$ 152,300



NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)





















June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

(In thousands)

2024

2024

2023

















ASSETS













Current assets:













Cash and short-term investments

$ 473,608

$ 425,560

$ 1,070,178

Accounts receivable, net

368,550

416,873

347,837

Other current assets

235,632

231,926

227,663

Total current assets

1,077,790

1,074,359

1,645,678

Property, plant and equipment, net

2,813,148

2,841,294

2,898,728

Other long-term assets

724,755

729,319

733,559

Total assets

$ 4,615,693

$ 4,644,972

$ 5,277,965

















LIABILITIES AND EQUITY













Current liabilities:













Current debt

$ -

$ -

$ 629,621

Trade accounts payable

331,468

319,436

294,442

Other current liabilities

259,454

282,982

289,918

Total current liabilities

590,922

602,418

1,213,981

Long-term debt

2,514,169

2,512,175

2,511,519

Other long-term liabilities

247,587

256,956

271,380

Total liabilities

3,352,678

3,371,549

3,996,880

















Redeemable noncontrolling interest in subsidiary

761,415

750,600

739,075

















Equity:













Shareholders' equity

250,371

286,338

326,614

Noncontrolling interest

251,229

236,485

215,396

Total equity

501,600

522,823

542,010

Total liabilities and equity

$ 4,615,693

$ 4,644,972

$ 5,277,965

NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES SEGMENT REPORTING (Unaudited)























The following tables set forth certain information with respect to our reportable segments and rig activity:





























































Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended





June 30,

March 31,

June 30, (In thousands, except rig activity)

2024

2023

2024

2024

2023























Operating revenues:





















U.S. Drilling

$ 259,723

$ 314,830

$ 271,989

$ 531,712

$ 665,482

International Drilling

356,733

337,650

349,359

706,092

657,698

Drilling Solutions

82,961

76,855

75,574

158,535

151,898

Rig Technologies (1)

49,546

63,565

50,156

99,702

122,044

Other reconciling items (2)

(14,165)

(25,833)

(13,374)

(27,539)

(50,916)

Total operating revenues

$ 734,798

$ 767,067

$ 733,704

$ 1,468,502

$ 1,546,206























Adjusted EBITDA: (3)





















U.S. Drilling

$ 114,020

$ 141,446

$ 120,403

$ 234,423

$ 297,935

International Drilling

106,371

98,331

102,498

208,869

186,939

Drilling Solutions

32,468

32,756

31,787

64,255

64,670

Rig Technologies (1)

7,330

6,408

6,801

14,131

11,362

Other reconciling items (4)

(42,132)

(43,918)

(40,476)

(82,608)

(85,877)

Total adjusted EBITDA

$ 218,057

$ 235,023

$ 221,013

$ 439,070

$ 475,029























Adjusted operating income (loss): (5)





















U.S. Drilling

$ 45,085

$ 75,408

$ 50,529

$ 95,614

$ 161,277

International Drilling

23,672

10,407

22,476

46,148

12,364

Drilling Solutions

27,319

28,351

26,893

54,212

55,489

Rig Technologies (1)

4,860

5,052

4,209

9,069

8,746

Other reconciling items (4)

(43,020)

(43,893)

(40,779)

(83,799)

(85,576)

Total adjusted operating income (loss)

$ 57,916

$ 75,325

$ 63,328

$ 121,244

$ 152,300























Rig activity:



















Average Rigs Working: (7)





















Lower 48

68.7

81.6

71.9

70.3

87.4

Other US

6.3

7.0

6.8

6.5

7.0

U.S. Drilling

75.0

88.6

78.7

76.8

94.4

International Drilling

84.4

77.1

81.0

82.7

76.8

Total average rigs working

159.4

165.7

159.7

159.5

171.2























Daily Rig Revenue: (6),(8)





















Lower 48

$ 35,334

$ 36,751

$ 35,468

$ 35,402

$ 36,593

Other US

68,008

65,860

64,402

66,135

68,263

U.S. Drilling (10)

38,076

39,049

37,968

38,020

38,940

International Drilling

46,469

48,106

47,384

46,917

47,319























Daily Adjusted Gross Margin: (6),(9)





















Lower 48

$ 15,598

$ 16,890

$ 16,011

$ 15,809

$ 16,784

Other US

38,781

35,932

35,184

36,912

36,520

U.S. Drilling (10)

17,544

18,394

17,667

17,607

18,246

International Drilling

16,050

16,276

16,061

16,056

15,754

























(1) Includes our oilfield equipment manufacturing activities.































(2) Represents the elimination of inter-segment transactions related to our Rig Technologies operating segment.































(3) Adjusted EBITDA represents net income (loss) before income tax expense (benefit), investment income (loss), interest expense, other, net and depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure and should not be used in isolation or as a substitute for the amounts reported in accordance with GAAP. In addition, adjusted EBITDA excludes certain cash expenses that the Company is obligated to make. However, management evaluates the performance of its operating segments and the consolidated Company based on several criteria, including adjusted EBITDA and adjusted operating income (loss), because it believes that these financial measures accurately reflect the Company's ongoing profitability and performance. Securities analysts and investors use this measure as one of the metrics on which they analyze the Company's performance. Other companies in this industry may compute these measures differently. A reconciliation of this non-GAAP measure to net income (loss), which is the most closely comparable GAAP measure, is provided in the table set forth immediately following the heading "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to Net Income (Loss)".























(4) Represents the elimination of inter-segment transactions and unallocated corporate expenses.































(5) Adjusted operating income (loss) represents net income (loss) before income tax expense (benefit), investment income (loss), interest expense and other, net. Adjusted operating income (loss) is a non-GAAP financial measure and should not be used in isolation or as a substitute for the amounts reported in accordance with GAAP. In addition, adjusted operating income (loss) excludes certain cash expenses that the Company is obligated to make. However, management evaluates the performance of its operating segments and the consolidated Company based on several criteria, including adjusted EBITDA and adjusted operating income (loss), because it believes that these financial measures accurately reflect the Company's ongoing profitability and performance. Securities analysts and investors use this measure as one of the metrics on which they analyze the Company's performance. Other companies in this industry may compute these measures differently. A reconciliation of this non-GAAP measure to net income (loss), which is the most closely comparable GAAP measure, is provided in the table set forth immediately following the heading "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to Net Income (Loss)".























(6) Rig revenue days represents the number of days the Company's rigs are contracted and performing under a contract during the period. These would typically include days in which operating, standby and move revenue is earned.























(7) Average rigs working represents a measure of the average number of rigs operating during a given period. For example, one rig operating 45 days during a quarter represents approximately 0.5 average rigs working for the quarter. On an annual period, one rig operating 182.5 days represents approximately 0.5 average rigs working for the year. Average rigs working can also be calculated as rig revenue days during the period divided by the number of calendar days in the period.























(8) Daily rig revenue represents operating revenue, divided by the total number of revenue days during the quarter.































(9) Daily adjusted gross margin represents operating revenue less direct costs, divided by the total number of rig revenue days during the quarter.































(10) The U.S. Drilling segment includes the Lower 48, Alaska, and Gulf of Mexico operating areas.









NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Reconciliation of Earnings per Share

(Unaudited)



































Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

(in thousands, except per share amounts) 2024

2023

2024

2024

2023





BASIC EPS:





























Net income (loss) (numerator):





























Income (loss), net of tax $ (13,029)

$ 16,231

$ (9,002)

$ (22,031)

$ 77,291

Less: net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interest

(19,226)



(11,620)



(25,331)



(44,557)



(23,456)

Less: distributed and undistributed earnings allocated to unvested shareholders

—



—



—



—



(1,869)

Less: accrued distribution on redeemable noncontrolling interest in subsidiary

(7,283)



(7,436)



(7,283)



(14,566)



(14,790)

Numerator for basic earnings per share:





























Adjusted income (loss), net of tax - basic $ (39,538)

$ (2,825)

$ (41,616)

$ (81,154)

$ 37,176

































Weighted-average number of shares outstanding - basic

9,207



9,195



9,176



9,191



9,178

Earnings (losses) per share:





























Total Basic $ (4.29)

$ (0.31)

$ (4.54)

$ (8.83)

$ 4.05

































DILUTED EPS:





























Adjusted income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax - basic $ (39,538)

$ (2,825)

$ (41,616)

$ (81,154)

$ 37,176

Add: after tax interest expense of convertible notes

—



—



—



—



1,272

Add: effect of reallocating undistributed earnings of unvested shareholders

—



—



—



—



10

Adjusted income (loss), net of tax - diluted $ (39,538)

$ (2,825)

$ (41,616)

$ (81,154)

$ 38,458

































Weighted-average number of shares outstanding - basic

9,207



9,195



9,176



9,191



9,178

Add: if converted dilutive effect of convertible notes

—



—



—



—



918

Add: dilutive effect of potential common shares

—



—



—



—



45

Weighted-average number of shares outstanding - diluted

9,207



9,195



9,176



9,191



10,141

Earnings (losses) per share:





























Total Diluted $ (4.29)

$ (0.31)

$ (4.54)

$ (8.83)

$ 3.79





NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA BY SEGMENT TO ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) BY SEGMENT

(Unaudited)

























































(In thousands)





























Three Months Ended June 30, 2024





U.S. Drilling

International Drilling

Drilling Solutions

Rig Technologies

Other reconciling items

Total





























Adjusted operating income (loss)

$ 45,085

$ 23,672

$ 27,319

$ 4,860

$ (43,020)

$ 57,916

Depreciation and amortization

68,935

82,699

5,149

2,470

888

160,141

Adjusted EBITDA

$114,020

$ 106,371

$ 32,468

$ 7,330

$ (42,132)

$ 218,057





























































Three Months Ended June 30, 2023





U.S. Drilling

International Drilling

Drilling Solutions

Rig Technologies

Other reconciling items

Total





























Adjusted operating income (loss)

$ 75,408

$ 10,407

$ 28,351

$ 5,052

$ (43,893)

$ 75,325

Depreciation and amortization

66,038

87,924

4,405

1,356

(25)

159,698

Adjusted EBITDA

$141,446

$ 98,331

$ 32,756

$ 6,408

$ (43,918)

$ 235,023





























































Three Months Ended March 31, 2024





U.S. Drilling

International Drilling

Drilling Solutions

Rig Technologies

Other reconciling items

Total





























Adjusted operating income (loss)

$ 50,529

$ 22,476

$ 26,893

$ 4,209

$ (40,779)

$ 63,328

Depreciation and amortization

69,874

80,022

4,894

2,592

303

157,685

Adjusted EBITDA

$120,403

$ 102,498

$ 31,787

$ 6,801

$ (40,476)

$ 221,013





























































Six Months Ended June 30, 2024





U.S. Drilling

International Drilling

Drilling Solutions

Rig Technologies

Other reconciling items

Total





























Adjusted operating income (loss)

$ 95,614

$ 46,148

$ 54,212

$ 9,069

$ (83,799)

$ 121,244

Depreciation and amortization

138,809

162,721

10,043

5,062

1,191

317,826

Adjusted EBITDA

$234,423

$ 208,869

$ 64,255

$ 14,131

$ (82,608)

$ 439,070





























































Six Months Ended June 30, 2023





U.S. Drilling

International Drilling

Drilling Solutions

Rig Technologies

Other reconciling items

Total





























Adjusted operating income (loss)

$161,277

$ 12,364

$ 55,489

$ 8,746

$ (85,576)

$ 152,300

Depreciation and amortization

136,658

174,575

9,181

2,616

(301)

322,729

Adjusted EBITDA

$297,935

$ 186,939

$ 64,670

$ 11,362

$ (85,877)

$ 475,029

NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED GROSS MARGIN BY SEGMENT TO ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) BY SEGMENT (Unaudited)





















































Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended





June 30,

March 31,

June 30, (In thousands)

2024

2023

2024

2024

2023























Lower 48 - U.S. Drilling





















Adjusted operating income (loss)

$ 32,841

$ 60,496

$ 39,264

$ 72,105

$ 134,567

Plus: General and administrative costs

4,390

5,209

4,823

9,213

10,264

Plus: Research and engineering

909

1,189

964

1,873

2,708

GAAP Gross Margin

38,140

66,894

45,051

83,191

147,539

Plus: Depreciation and amortization

59,332

58,533

59,733

119,065

118,041

Adjusted gross margin

$ 97,472

$ 125,427

$ 104,784

$ 202,256

$ 265,580























Other - U.S. Drilling





















Adjusted operating income (loss)

$ 12,244

$ 14,912

$ 11,265

$ 23,509

$ 26,710

Plus: General and administrative costs

306

323

325

631

668

Plus: Research and engineering

45

132

47

92

259

GAAP Gross Margin

12,595

15,367

11,637

24,232

27,637

Plus: Depreciation and amortization

9,602

7,504

10,142

19,744

18,616

Adjusted gross margin

$ 22,197

$ 22,871

$ 21,779

$ 43,976

$ 46,253























U.S. Drilling





















Adjusted operating income (loss)

$ 45,085

$ 75,408

$ 50,529

$ 95,614

$ 161,277

Plus: General and administrative costs

4,696

5,532

5,148

9,844

10,932

Plus: Research and engineering

954

1,321

1,011

1,965

2,967

GAAP Gross Margin

50,735

82,261

56,688

107,423

175,176

Plus: Depreciation and amortization

68,934

66,037

69,875

138,809

136,657

Adjusted gross margin

$ 119,669

$ 148,298

$ 126,563

$ 246,232

$ 311,833























International Drilling





















Adjusted operating income (loss)

$ 23,672

$ 10,407

$ 22,476

$ 46,148

$ 12,364

Plus: General and administrative costs

15,434

14,089

14,415

29,849

28,424

Plus: Research and engineering

1,404

1,821

1,508

2,912

3,606

GAAP Gross Margin

40,510

26,317

38,399

78,909

44,394

Plus: Depreciation and amortization

82,700

87,924

80,022

162,722

174,576

Adjusted gross margin

$ 123,210

$ 114,241

$ 118,421

$ 241,631

$ 218,970

























Adjusted gross margin by segment represents adjusted operating income (loss) plus general and administrative costs, research and engineering costs and depreciation and amortization

NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO NET INCOME (LOSS) (Unaudited)















































Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



June 30,

March 31,

June 30, (In thousands)

2024

2023

2024

2024

2023





















Net income (loss)

$ (13,029)

$ 16,231

$ (9,002)

$ (22,031)

$ 77,291 Income tax expense (benefit)

15,554

26,448

16,044

31,598

49,463 Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes

2,525

42,679

7,042

9,567

126,754 Investment (income) loss

(8,181)

(11,743)

(10,201)

(18,382)

(21,609) Interest expense

51,493

46,164

50,379

101,872

91,305 Other, net

12,079

(1,775)

16,108

28,187

(44,150) Adjusted operating income (loss) (1)

57,916

75,325

63,328

121,244

152,300 Depreciation and amortization

160,141

159,698

157,685

317,826

322,729 Adjusted EBITDA (2)

$ 218,057

$ 235,023

$ 221,013

$ 439,070

$ 475,029





















(1) Adjusted operating income (loss) represents net income (loss) before income tax expense (benefit), investment income (loss), interest expense, and other, net. Adjusted operating income (loss) is a non-GAAP financial measure and should not be used in isolation or as a substitute for the amounts reported in accordance with GAAP. In addition, adjusted operating income (loss) excludes certain cash expenses that the Company is obligated to make. However, management evaluates the performance of its operating segments and the consolidated Company based on several criteria, including adjusted EBITDA and adjusted operating income (loss), because it believes that these financial measures accurately reflect the Company's ongoing profitability and performance. Securities analysts and investors use this measure as one of the metrics on which they analyze the Company's performance. Other companies in this industry may compute these measures differently.





















(2) Adjusted EBITDA represents net income (loss) before income tax expense (benefit), investment income (loss), interest expense, other, net and depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure and should not be used in isolation or as a substitute for the amounts reported in accordance with GAAP. In addition, adjusted EBITDA excludes certain cash expenses that the Company is obligated to make. However, management evaluates the performance of its operating segments and the consolidated Company based on several criteria, including adjusted EBITDA and adjusted operating income (loss), because it believes that these financial measures accurately reflect the Company's ongoing profitability and performance. Securities analysts and investors use this measure as one of the metrics on which they analyze the Company's performance. Other companies in this industry may compute these measures differently.



NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF NET DEBT TO TOTAL DEBT

(Unaudited)





















June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

(In thousands)

2024

2024

2023

















Current debt

$ -

$ -

$ 629,621

Long-term debt

2,514,169

2,512,175

2,511,519

Total Debt

2,514,169

2,512,175

3,141,140

Less: Cash and short-term investments

473,608

425,560

1,070,178

Net Debt

$ 2,040,561

$ 2,086,615

$ 2,070,962

NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED FREE CASH FLOW TO NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES (Unaudited)





















Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



June 30,

March 31,

June 30, (In thousands)

2024

2024

2024













Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 181,659

$ 107,239

$ 288,898 Add: Capital expenditures, net of proceeds from sales of assets

(125,010)

(99,125)

(224,135)













Adjusted free cash flow

$ 56,649

$ 8,114

$ 64,763



























Adjusted free cash flow represents net cash provided by operating activities less cash used for capital expenditures, net of proceeds from sales of assets. Management believes that adjusted free cash flow is an important liquidity measure for the company and that it is useful to investors and management as a measure of the company's ability to generate cash flow, after reinvesting in the company for future growth, that could be available for paying down debt or other financing cash flows, such as dividends to shareholders. Adjusted free cash flow does not represent the residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures. Adjusted free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure that should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for or superior to, cash flow from operations reported in accordance with GAAP.

