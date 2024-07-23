Nabors Announces Second Quarter 2024 Results

Jul 23, 2024, 16:05 ET
HAMILTON, Bermuda, July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nabors Industries Ltd. ("Nabors" or the "Company") (NYSE: NBR) today reported second quarter 2024 operating revenues of $735 million, compared to operating revenues of $734 million in the first quarter. The net loss attributable to Nabors shareholders for the quarter was $32 million, compared to a net loss of $34 million in the first quarter. This equates to a loss of $4.29 per diluted share, compared to a loss per diluted share of $4.54 in the first quarter. Second quarter adjusted EBITDA was $218 million, compared to $221 million in the previous quarter.
Highlights
- Nabors Lower 48 rigs continued to set the standard for performance on challenging wells. A major operator in the Delaware Basin drilled its fastest four-mile lateral, utilizing a Nabors PACE®-X rig and a package of NDS technology. A second large operator, in the Eagle Ford, drilled a single-run, four-mile lateral in 14 days, using a Nabors PACE®-M1000 rig.
- A large operator in the Bakken committed to Nabors' full automation suite across all of its rigs, including SmartDRILL™ and SmartSLIDE®. With these installations, NDS will reach record penetration of its automated directional drilling solution on Nabors rigs.
- A major operator committed funding to support the next generation of Nabors' RZR red zone robotics drillfloor automation module. This includes an installation on one of this client's rigs in the Permian, and the opportunity to scale up from there.
- Kuwait Oil Company formally awarded multiyear contracts for three high-specification rigs. The Company plans to deploy existing in-country rigs for this opportunity.
Anthony G. Petrello, Nabors Chairman, CEO and President, commented, "Our second quarter operating results were better than we expected. This performance was driven by growth and higher average daily margins in our International Drilling segment, as well as stronger performance in our Drilling Solutions and Rig Technologies segments.
"Rig count continued to grow in our International segment, as we started up previously awarded rigs. With a substantial number of additional rig awards already in hand, across the Middle East and Latin America, we have a well-defined trajectory for international expansion over the next couple of years. We have scheduled 19 deployments over the next 18 months. We also have identified additional opportunities that could extend this growth path.
"Stable pricing supported our results in the Lower 48 market. Our average rig count decreased somewhat compared to the prior quarter, essentially in line with our expectation. Activity declines in the Northeast and South Texas were partially offset by increases in North Dakota and our Western region. Results in our Drilling Solutions segment were above our target, reflecting growth in our International markets as well as on third party rigs in the U.S."
Segment Results
The U.S. Drilling segment reported second quarter adjusted EBITDA of $114.0 million, compared to $120.4 million in the first quarter. Nabors' second quarter Lower 48 average rig count totaled 69, versus 72 in the first quarter. Daily adjusted gross margin in that market averaged $15,600, down 2% as compared to the prior quarter.
International Drilling adjusted EBITDA totaled $106.4 million, compared to $102.5 million in the first quarter. Average rig count increased to 84 from 81, driven by rig additions in Algeria and Saudi Arabia. Daily adjusted gross margin for the second quarter averaged $16,050, essentially in line with the prior quarter.
Drilling Solutions adjusted EBITDA was $32.5 million, compared to $31.8 million in the first quarter. This increase was essentially driven by revenue growth on third-party Lower 48 and international rigs of 22% and 18%, respectively.
In Rig Technologies, adjusted EBITDA increased to $7.3 million, versus $6.8 million in the first quarter. The increase was spread across business lines including capital equipment, OEM repair, and energy transition.
Adjusted Free Cash Flow
Adjusted free cash flow was $57 million in the second quarter. Capital expenditures totaled $138 million, which included $56 million supporting the newbuilds in Saudi Arabia. This compares to $112 million in the first quarter, including $35 million supporting the newbuilds.
William Restrepo, Nabors CFO, stated, "Our overall results exceeded our outlook. The emerging international market strength we saw last year is now manifesting in rig additions for our International drilling segment. We expect our pipeline of scheduled international deployments to drive an increase in rig count of at least 20% from the end of 2023 through the end of 2025. This includes rigs in Algeria, Argentina, Kuwait, and Saudi Arabia. On top of these, we have multiple attractive opportunities. Our approach to these opportunities will remain disciplined, ensuring they are consistent with our free cash flow commitments over the next few years.
"In the U.S., our Lower 48 results were supported by continued high utilization of high-spec rigs and strong pricing. As we look ahead, we see opportunities to add rigs and offset some of the attrition in the natural gas focused markets. We expect our rig count to increase moderately for the balance of the year.
"We achieved significant milestones to solidify our capital structure. During the second quarter, we increased the amount on our revolving credit facility and extended it until 2029. More recently, we placed $550 million of notes due in 2031. With these proceeds, we intend to retire the similar notes due in 2026. Once completed, our next maturity comes in mid-2027.
"The strong results drove our cash generation. Adjusted free cash flow for the first half of the year reached $65 million. This performance supports our previous full-year 2024 adjusted free cash flow target of $100-$200 million."
Outlook
Nabors expects the following metrics for the third quarter of 2024:
U.S. Drilling
- Lower 48 average rig count of approximately 70 rigs
- Lower 48 daily adjusted gross margin of $15,100-$15,200
- Alaska and Gulf of Mexico combined adjusted EBITDA of approximately $20 million
International
- Average rig count up by approximately one rig versus the second quarter average
- Daily adjusted gross margin of $16,200-$16,300
Drilling Solutions
- Adjusted EBITDA up sequentially by approximately 6%
Rig Technologies
- Adjusted EBITDA up sequentially by approximately $1.5 million
Capital Expenditures
- Capital expenditures of $190-$200 million, with $80-$85 million for the newbuilds in Saudi Arabia
- Full-year capital expenditures of approximately $590 million, including funding for the recent rig awards
Adjusted Free Cash Flow
- Full-year adjusted free cash flow of $100-$200 million
Mr. Petrello concluded, "These results, and our outlook, illustrate the success of our strategy. We remain committed to deploying the global drilling industry's leading technology. The growing adoption of these innovations by our client base across the globe gives us confidence that we are on the right track. And as I've stated before, we expect the extraordinary strength of the international markets to continue driving our growth over the coming years."
About Nabors Industries
Nabors Industries (NYSE: NBR) is a leading provider of advanced technology for the energy industry. With presence in more than 20 countries, Nabors has established a global network of people, technology and equipment to deploy solutions that deliver safe, efficient and responsible energy production. By leveraging its core competencies, particularly in drilling, engineering, automation, data science and manufacturing, Nabors aims to innovate the future of energy and enable the transition to a lower-carbon world. Learn more about Nabors and its energy technology leadership: www.nabors.com.
Forward-looking Statements
The information included in this press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, as disclosed by Nabors from time to time in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. As a result of these factors, Nabors' actual results may differ materially from those indicated or implied by such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release reflect management's estimates and beliefs as of the date of this press release. Nabors does not undertake to update these forward-looking statements.
Non-GAAP Disclaimer
This press release presents certain "non-GAAP" financial measures. The components of these non-GAAP measures are computed by using amounts that are determined in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). Adjusted operating income (loss) represents income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes, interest expense, investment income (loss), and other, net. Adjusted EBITDA is computed similarly, but also excludes depreciation and amortization expenses. In addition, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted operating income (loss) exclude certain cash expenses that the Company is obligated to make. Net debt is calculated as total debt minus the sum of cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments.
Adjusted free cash flow represents net cash provided by operating activities less cash used for capital expenditures, net of proceeds from sales of assets. Management believes that adjusted free cash flow is an important liquidity measure for the company and that it is useful to investors and management as a measure of the company's ability to generate cash flow, after reinvesting in the company for future growth, that could be available for paying down debt or other financing cash flows, such as dividends to shareholders. Management believes that this non-GAAP measure is useful information to investors when comparing our cash flows with the cash flows of other companies.
Each of these non-GAAP measures has limitations and therefore should not be used in isolation or as a substitute for the amounts reported in accordance with GAAP. However, management evaluates the performance of its operating segments and the consolidated Company based on several criteria, including Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted operating income (loss), net debt, and adjusted free cash flow, because it believes that these financial measures accurately reflect the Company's ongoing profitability and performance. Securities analysts and investors also use these measures as some of the metrics on which they analyze the Company's performance. Other companies in this industry may compute these measures differently. Reconciliations of consolidated adjusted EBITDA and adjusted operating income (loss) to income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes, net debt to total debt, and adjusted free cash flow to net cash provided by operations, which are their nearest comparable GAAP financial measures, are included in the tables at the end of this press release. We do not provide a forward-looking reconciliation of our outlook for Segment Adjusted EBITDA, Segment Gross Margin or Adjusted Free Cash Flow, as the amount and significance of items required to develop meaningful comparable GAAP financial measures cannot be estimated at this time without unreasonable efforts. These special items could be meaningful.
Investor Contacts: William C. Conroy, CFA, Vice President of Corporate Development & Investor Relations, +1 281-775-2423 or via e-mail [email protected], or Kara Peak, Director of Corporate Development & Investor Relations, +1 281-775-4954 or via email [email protected]. To request investor materials, contact Nabors' corporate headquarters in Hamilton, Bermuda at +441-292-1510 or via e-mail [email protected]
|
NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS)
|
(Unaudited)
|
Three Months Ended
|
Six Months Ended
|
June 30,
|
March 31,
|
June 30,
|
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
|
2024
|
2023
|
2024
|
2024
|
2023
|
Revenues and other income:
|
Operating revenues
|
$ 734,798
|
$ 767,067
|
$ 733,704
|
$ 1,468,502
|
$ 1,546,206
|
Investment income (loss)
|
8,181
|
11,743
|
10,201
|
18,382
|
21,609
|
Total revenues and other income
|
742,979
|
778,810
|
743,905
|
1,486,884
|
1,567,815
|
Costs and other deductions:
|
Direct costs
|
440,225
|
455,531
|
437,077
|
877,302
|
917,860
|
General and administrative expenses
|
62,154
|
63,232
|
61,751
|
123,905
|
124,962
|
Research and engineering
|
14,362
|
13,281
|
13,863
|
28,225
|
28,355
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
160,141
|
159,698
|
157,685
|
317,826
|
322,729
|
Interest expense
|
51,493
|
46,164
|
50,379
|
101,872
|
91,305
|
Other, net
|
12,079
|
(1,775)
|
16,108
|
28,187
|
(44,150)
|
Total costs and other deductions
|
740,454
|
736,131
|
736,863
|
1,477,317
|
1,441,061
|
Income (loss) before income taxes
|
2,525
|
42,679
|
7,042
|
9,567
|
126,754
|
Income tax expense (benefit)
|
15,554
|
26,448
|
16,044
|
31,598
|
49,463
|
Net income (loss)
|
(13,029)
|
16,231
|
(9,002)
|
(22,031)
|
77,291
|
Less: Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interest
|
(19,226)
|
(11,620)
|
(25,331)
|
(44,557)
|
(23,456)
|
Net income (loss) attributable to Nabors
|
$ (32,255)
|
$ 4,611
|
$ (34,333)
|
$ (66,588)
|
$ 53,835
|
Earnings (losses) per share:
|
Basic
|
$ (4.29)
|
$ (0.31)
|
$ (4.54)
|
$ (8.83)
|
$ 4.05
|
Diluted
|
$ (4.29)
|
$ (0.31)
|
$ (4.54)
|
$ (8.83)
|
$ 3.79
|
Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding:
|
Basic
|
9,207
|
9,195
|
9,176
|
9,191
|
9,178
|
Diluted
|
9,207
|
9,195
|
9,176
|
9,191
|
10,141
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
$ 218,057
|
$ 235,023
|
$ 221,013
|
$ 439,070
|
$ 475,029
|
Adjusted operating income (loss)
|
$ 57,916
|
$ 75,325
|
$ 63,328
|
$ 121,244
|
$ 152,300
|
NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|
(Unaudited)
|
June 30,
|
March 31,
|
December 31,
|
(In thousands)
|
2024
|
2024
|
2023
|
ASSETS
|
Current assets:
|
Cash and short-term investments
|
$ 473,608
|
$ 425,560
|
$ 1,070,178
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
368,550
|
416,873
|
347,837
|
Other current assets
|
235,632
|
231,926
|
227,663
|
Total current assets
|
1,077,790
|
1,074,359
|
1,645,678
|
Property, plant and equipment, net
|
2,813,148
|
2,841,294
|
2,898,728
|
Other long-term assets
|
724,755
|
729,319
|
733,559
|
Total assets
|
$ 4,615,693
|
$ 4,644,972
|
$ 5,277,965
|
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|
Current liabilities:
|
Current debt
|
$ -
|
$ -
|
$ 629,621
|
Trade accounts payable
|
331,468
|
319,436
|
294,442
|
Other current liabilities
|
259,454
|
282,982
|
289,918
|
Total current liabilities
|
590,922
|
602,418
|
1,213,981
|
Long-term debt
|
2,514,169
|
2,512,175
|
2,511,519
|
Other long-term liabilities
|
247,587
|
256,956
|
271,380
|
Total liabilities
|
3,352,678
|
3,371,549
|
3,996,880
|
Redeemable noncontrolling interest in subsidiary
|
761,415
|
750,600
|
739,075
|
Equity:
|
Shareholders' equity
|
250,371
|
286,338
|
326,614
|
Noncontrolling interest
|
251,229
|
236,485
|
215,396
|
Total equity
|
501,600
|
522,823
|
542,010
|
Total liabilities and equity
|
$ 4,615,693
|
$ 4,644,972
|
$ 5,277,965
|
NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
SEGMENT REPORTING
|
(Unaudited)
|
The following tables set forth certain information with respect to our reportable segments and rig activity:
|
Three Months Ended
|
Six Months Ended
|
June 30,
|
March 31,
|
June 30,
|
(In thousands, except rig activity)
|
2024
|
2023
|
2024
|
2024
|
2023
|
Operating revenues:
|
U.S. Drilling
|
$ 259,723
|
$ 314,830
|
$ 271,989
|
$ 531,712
|
$ 665,482
|
International Drilling
|
356,733
|
337,650
|
349,359
|
706,092
|
657,698
|
Drilling Solutions
|
82,961
|
76,855
|
75,574
|
158,535
|
151,898
|
Rig Technologies (1)
|
49,546
|
63,565
|
50,156
|
99,702
|
122,044
|
Other reconciling items (2)
|
(14,165)
|
(25,833)
|
(13,374)
|
(27,539)
|
(50,916)
|
Total operating revenues
|
$ 734,798
|
$ 767,067
|
$ 733,704
|
$ 1,468,502
|
$ 1,546,206
|
Adjusted EBITDA: (3)
|
U.S. Drilling
|
$ 114,020
|
$ 141,446
|
$ 120,403
|
$ 234,423
|
$ 297,935
|
International Drilling
|
106,371
|
98,331
|
102,498
|
208,869
|
186,939
|
Drilling Solutions
|
32,468
|
32,756
|
31,787
|
64,255
|
64,670
|
Rig Technologies (1)
|
7,330
|
6,408
|
6,801
|
14,131
|
11,362
|
Other reconciling items (4)
|
(42,132)
|
(43,918)
|
(40,476)
|
(82,608)
|
(85,877)
|
Total adjusted EBITDA
|
$ 218,057
|
$ 235,023
|
$ 221,013
|
$ 439,070
|
$ 475,029
|
Adjusted operating income (loss): (5)
|
U.S. Drilling
|
$ 45,085
|
$ 75,408
|
$ 50,529
|
$ 95,614
|
$ 161,277
|
International Drilling
|
23,672
|
10,407
|
22,476
|
46,148
|
12,364
|
Drilling Solutions
|
27,319
|
28,351
|
26,893
|
54,212
|
55,489
|
Rig Technologies (1)
|
4,860
|
5,052
|
4,209
|
9,069
|
8,746
|
Other reconciling items (4)
|
(43,020)
|
(43,893)
|
(40,779)
|
(83,799)
|
(85,576)
|
Total adjusted operating income (loss)
|
$ 57,916
|
$ 75,325
|
$ 63,328
|
$ 121,244
|
$ 152,300
|
Rig activity:
|
Average Rigs Working: (7)
|
Lower 48
|
68.7
|
81.6
|
71.9
|
70.3
|
87.4
|
Other US
|
6.3
|
7.0
|
6.8
|
6.5
|
7.0
|
U.S. Drilling
|
75.0
|
88.6
|
78.7
|
76.8
|
94.4
|
International Drilling
|
84.4
|
77.1
|
81.0
|
82.7
|
76.8
|
Total average rigs working
|
159.4
|
165.7
|
159.7
|
159.5
|
171.2
|
Daily Rig Revenue: (6),(8)
|
Lower 48
|
$ 35,334
|
$ 36,751
|
$ 35,468
|
$ 35,402
|
$ 36,593
|
Other US
|
68,008
|
65,860
|
64,402
|
66,135
|
68,263
|
U.S. Drilling (10)
|
38,076
|
39,049
|
37,968
|
38,020
|
38,940
|
International Drilling
|
46,469
|
48,106
|
47,384
|
46,917
|
47,319
|
Daily Adjusted Gross Margin: (6),(9)
|
Lower 48
|
$ 15,598
|
$ 16,890
|
$ 16,011
|
$ 15,809
|
$ 16,784
|
Other US
|
38,781
|
35,932
|
35,184
|
36,912
|
36,520
|
U.S. Drilling (10)
|
17,544
|
18,394
|
17,667
|
17,607
|
18,246
|
International Drilling
|
16,050
|
16,276
|
16,061
|
16,056
|
15,754
|
(1)
|
Includes our oilfield equipment manufacturing activities.
|
(2)
|
Represents the elimination of inter-segment transactions related to our Rig Technologies operating segment.
|
(3)
|
Adjusted EBITDA represents net income (loss) before income tax expense (benefit), investment income (loss), interest expense, other, net
and depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure and should not be used in isolation or as a substitute
for the amounts reported in accordance with GAAP. In addition, adjusted EBITDA excludes certain cash expenses that the Company is
obligated to make. However, management evaluates the performance of its operating segments and the consolidated Company based on
several criteria, including adjusted EBITDA and adjusted operating income (loss), because it believes that these financial measures accurately
reflect the Company's ongoing profitability and performance. Securities analysts and investors use this measure as one of the metrics on
which they analyze the Company's performance. Other companies in this industry may compute these measures differently. A reconciliation
of this non-GAAP measure to net income (loss), which is the most closely comparable GAAP measure, is provided in the table set forth
immediately following the heading "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to Net Income (Loss)".
|
(4)
|
Represents the elimination of inter-segment transactions and unallocated corporate expenses.
|
(5)
|
Adjusted operating income (loss) represents net income (loss) before income tax expense (benefit), investment income (loss), interest expense
and other, net. Adjusted operating income (loss) is a non-GAAP financial measure and should not be used in isolation or as a substitute for the
amounts reported in accordance with GAAP. In addition, adjusted operating income (loss) excludes certain cash expenses that the Company is
obligated to make. However, management evaluates the performance of its operating segments and the consolidated Company based on
several criteria, including adjusted EBITDA and adjusted operating income (loss), because it believes that these financial measures accurately
reflect the Company's ongoing profitability and performance. Securities analysts and investors use this measure as one of the metrics on which
they analyze the Company's performance. Other companies in this industry may compute these measures differently. A reconciliation of this
non-GAAP measure to net income (loss), which is the most closely comparable GAAP measure, is provided in the table set forth immediately
following the heading "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to Net Income (Loss)".
|
(6)
|
Rig revenue days represents the number of days the Company's rigs are contracted and performing under a contract during the period. These
would typically include days in which operating, standby and move revenue is earned.
|
(7)
|
Average rigs working represents a measure of the average number of rigs operating during a given period. For example, one rig operating 45
days during a quarter represents approximately 0.5 average rigs working for the quarter. On an annual period, one rig operating 182.5 days
represents approximately 0.5 average rigs working for the year. Average rigs working can also be calculated as rig revenue days during the
period divided by the number of calendar days in the period.
|
(8)
|
Daily rig revenue represents operating revenue, divided by the total number of revenue days during the quarter.
|
(9)
|
Daily adjusted gross margin represents operating revenue less direct costs, divided by the total number of rig revenue days during the quarter.
|
(10)
|
The U.S. Drilling segment includes the Lower 48, Alaska, and Gulf of Mexico operating areas.
|
NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
Reconciliation of Earnings per Share
|
(Unaudited)
|
Three Months Ended
|
Six Months Ended
|
June 30,
|
March 31,
|
June 30,
|
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
|
2024
|
2023
|
2024
|
2024
|
2023
|
BASIC EPS:
|
Net income (loss) (numerator):
|
Income (loss), net of tax
|
$
|
(13,029)
|
$
|
16,231
|
$
|
(9,002)
|
$
|
(22,031)
|
$
|
77,291
|
Less: net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interest
|
(19,226)
|
(11,620)
|
(25,331)
|
(44,557)
|
(23,456)
|
Less: distributed and undistributed earnings allocated to unvested shareholders
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(1,869)
|
Less: accrued distribution on redeemable noncontrolling interest in subsidiary
|
(7,283)
|
(7,436)
|
(7,283)
|
(14,566)
|
(14,790)
|
Numerator for basic earnings per share:
|
Adjusted income (loss), net of tax - basic
|
$
|
(39,538)
|
$
|
(2,825)
|
$
|
(41,616)
|
$
|
(81,154)
|
$
|
37,176
|
Weighted-average number of shares outstanding - basic
|
9,207
|
9,195
|
9,176
|
9,191
|
9,178
|
Earnings (losses) per share:
|
Total Basic
|
$
|
(4.29)
|
$
|
(0.31)
|
$
|
(4.54)
|
$
|
(8.83)
|
$
|
4.05
|
DILUTED EPS:
|
Adjusted income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax - basic
|
$
|
(39,538)
|
$
|
(2,825)
|
$
|
(41,616)
|
$
|
(81,154)
|
$
|
37,176
|
Add: after tax interest expense of convertible notes
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
1,272
|
Add: effect of reallocating undistributed earnings of unvested shareholders
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
10
|
Adjusted income (loss), net of tax - diluted
|
$
|
(39,538)
|
$
|
(2,825)
|
$
|
(41,616)
|
$
|
(81,154)
|
$
|
38,458
|
Weighted-average number of shares outstanding - basic
|
9,207
|
9,195
|
9,176
|
9,191
|
9,178
|
Add: if converted dilutive effect of convertible notes
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
918
|
Add: dilutive effect of potential common shares
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
45
|
Weighted-average number of shares outstanding - diluted
|
9,207
|
9,195
|
9,176
|
9,191
|
10,141
|
Earnings (losses) per share:
|
Total Diluted
|
$
|
(4.29)
|
$
|
(0.31)
|
$
|
(4.54)
|
$
|
(8.83)
|
$
|
3.79
|
NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
|
RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA BY SEGMENT TO ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) BY SEGMENT
|
(Unaudited)
|
(In thousands)
|
Three Months Ended June 30, 2024
|
U.S.
Drilling
|
International
Drilling
|
Drilling
Solutions
|
Rig
Technologies
|
Other
reconciling
items
|
Total
|
Adjusted operating income (loss)
|
$ 45,085
|
$ 23,672
|
$ 27,319
|
$ 4,860
|
$ (43,020)
|
$ 57,916
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
68,935
|
82,699
|
5,149
|
2,470
|
888
|
160,141
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
$114,020
|
$ 106,371
|
$ 32,468
|
$ 7,330
|
$ (42,132)
|
$ 218,057
|
Three Months Ended June 30, 2023
|
U.S.
Drilling
|
International
Drilling
|
Drilling
Solutions
|
Rig
Technologies
|
Other
reconciling
items
|
Total
|
Adjusted operating income (loss)
|
$ 75,408
|
$ 10,407
|
$ 28,351
|
$ 5,052
|
$ (43,893)
|
$ 75,325
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
66,038
|
87,924
|
4,405
|
1,356
|
(25)
|
159,698
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
$141,446
|
$ 98,331
|
$ 32,756
|
$ 6,408
|
$ (43,918)
|
$ 235,023
|
Three Months Ended March 31, 2024
|
U.S.
Drilling
|
International
Drilling
|
Drilling
Solutions
|
Rig
Technologies
|
Other
reconciling
items
|
Total
|
Adjusted operating income (loss)
|
$ 50,529
|
$ 22,476
|
$ 26,893
|
$ 4,209
|
$ (40,779)
|
$ 63,328
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
69,874
|
80,022
|
4,894
|
2,592
|
303
|
157,685
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
$120,403
|
$ 102,498
|
$ 31,787
|
$ 6,801
|
$ (40,476)
|
$ 221,013
|
Six Months Ended June 30, 2024
|
U.S.
Drilling
|
International
Drilling
|
Drilling
Solutions
|
Rig
Technologies
|
Other
reconciling
items
|
Total
|
Adjusted operating income (loss)
|
$ 95,614
|
$ 46,148
|
$ 54,212
|
$ 9,069
|
$ (83,799)
|
$ 121,244
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
138,809
|
162,721
|
10,043
|
5,062
|
1,191
|
317,826
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
$234,423
|
$ 208,869
|
$ 64,255
|
$ 14,131
|
$ (82,608)
|
$ 439,070
|
Six Months Ended June 30, 2023
|
U.S.
Drilling
|
International
Drilling
|
Drilling
Solutions
|
Rig
Technologies
|
Other
reconciling
items
|
Total
|
Adjusted operating income (loss)
|
$161,277
|
$ 12,364
|
$ 55,489
|
$ 8,746
|
$ (85,576)
|
$ 152,300
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
136,658
|
174,575
|
9,181
|
2,616
|
(301)
|
322,729
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
$297,935
|
$ 186,939
|
$ 64,670
|
$ 11,362
|
$ (85,877)
|
$ 475,029
|
NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
|
RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED GROSS MARGIN BY SEGMENT TO ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) BY SEGMENT
|
(Unaudited)
|
Three Months Ended
|
Six Months Ended
|
June 30,
|
March 31,
|
June 30,
|
(In thousands)
|
2024
|
2023
|
2024
|
2024
|
2023
|
Lower 48 - U.S. Drilling
|
Adjusted operating income (loss)
|
$ 32,841
|
$ 60,496
|
$ 39,264
|
$ 72,105
|
$ 134,567
|
Plus: General and administrative costs
|
4,390
|
5,209
|
4,823
|
9,213
|
10,264
|
Plus: Research and engineering
|
909
|
1,189
|
964
|
1,873
|
2,708
|
GAAP Gross Margin
|
38,140
|
66,894
|
45,051
|
83,191
|
147,539
|
Plus: Depreciation and amortization
|
59,332
|
58,533
|
59,733
|
119,065
|
118,041
|
Adjusted gross margin
|
$ 97,472
|
$ 125,427
|
$ 104,784
|
$ 202,256
|
$ 265,580
|
Other - U.S. Drilling
|
Adjusted operating income (loss)
|
$ 12,244
|
$ 14,912
|
$ 11,265
|
$ 23,509
|
$ 26,710
|
Plus: General and administrative costs
|
306
|
323
|
325
|
631
|
668
|
Plus: Research and engineering
|
45
|
132
|
47
|
92
|
259
|
GAAP Gross Margin
|
12,595
|
15,367
|
11,637
|
24,232
|
27,637
|
Plus: Depreciation and amortization
|
9,602
|
7,504
|
10,142
|
19,744
|
18,616
|
Adjusted gross margin
|
$ 22,197
|
$ 22,871
|
$ 21,779
|
$ 43,976
|
$ 46,253
|
U.S. Drilling
|
Adjusted operating income (loss)
|
$ 45,085
|
$ 75,408
|
$ 50,529
|
$ 95,614
|
$ 161,277
|
Plus: General and administrative costs
|
4,696
|
5,532
|
5,148
|
9,844
|
10,932
|
Plus: Research and engineering
|
954
|
1,321
|
1,011
|
1,965
|
2,967
|
GAAP Gross Margin
|
50,735
|
82,261
|
56,688
|
107,423
|
175,176
|
Plus: Depreciation and amortization
|
68,934
|
66,037
|
69,875
|
138,809
|
136,657
|
Adjusted gross margin
|
$ 119,669
|
$ 148,298
|
$ 126,563
|
$ 246,232
|
$ 311,833
|
International Drilling
|
Adjusted operating income (loss)
|
$ 23,672
|
$ 10,407
|
$ 22,476
|
$ 46,148
|
$ 12,364
|
Plus: General and administrative costs
|
15,434
|
14,089
|
14,415
|
29,849
|
28,424
|
Plus: Research and engineering
|
1,404
|
1,821
|
1,508
|
2,912
|
3,606
|
GAAP Gross Margin
|
40,510
|
26,317
|
38,399
|
78,909
|
44,394
|
Plus: Depreciation and amortization
|
82,700
|
87,924
|
80,022
|
162,722
|
174,576
|
Adjusted gross margin
|
$ 123,210
|
$ 114,241
|
$ 118,421
|
$ 241,631
|
$ 218,970
|
Adjusted gross margin by segment represents adjusted operating income (loss) plus general and administrative costs, research and engineering costs and
depreciation and amortization
|
NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO NET INCOME (LOSS)
|
(Unaudited)
|
Three Months Ended
|
Six Months Ended
|
June 30,
|
March 31,
|
June 30,
|
(In thousands)
|
2024
|
2023
|
2024
|
2024
|
2023
|
Net income (loss)
|
$ (13,029)
|
$ 16,231
|
$ (9,002)
|
$ (22,031)
|
$ 77,291
|
Income tax expense (benefit)
|
15,554
|
26,448
|
16,044
|
31,598
|
49,463
|
Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes
|
2,525
|
42,679
|
7,042
|
9,567
|
126,754
|
Investment (income) loss
|
(8,181)
|
(11,743)
|
(10,201)
|
(18,382)
|
(21,609)
|
Interest expense
|
51,493
|
46,164
|
50,379
|
101,872
|
91,305
|
Other, net
|
12,079
|
(1,775)
|
16,108
|
28,187
|
(44,150)
|
Adjusted operating income (loss) (1)
|
57,916
|
75,325
|
63,328
|
121,244
|
152,300
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
160,141
|
159,698
|
157,685
|
317,826
|
322,729
|
Adjusted EBITDA (2)
|
$ 218,057
|
$ 235,023
|
$ 221,013
|
$ 439,070
|
$ 475,029
|
(1) Adjusted operating income (loss) represents net income (loss) before income tax expense (benefit), investment income (loss), interest expense, and other, net. Adjusted
operating income (loss) is a non-GAAP financial measure and should not be used in isolation or as a substitute for the amounts reported in accordance with GAAP. In addition,
adjusted operating income (loss) excludes certain cash expenses that the Company is obligated to make. However, management evaluates the performance of its operating
segments and the consolidated Company based on several criteria, including adjusted EBITDA and adjusted operating income (loss), because it believes that these financial
measures accurately reflect the Company's ongoing profitability and performance. Securities analysts and investors use this measure as one of the metrics on which they
analyze the Company's performance. Other companies in this industry may compute these measures differently.
|
(2) Adjusted EBITDA represents net income (loss) before income tax expense (benefit), investment income (loss), interest expense, other, net and depreciation and amortization.
Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure and should not be used in isolation or as a substitute for the amounts reported in accordance with GAAP. In addition, adjusted
EBITDA excludes certain cash expenses that the Company is obligated to make. However, management evaluates the performance of its operating segments and the consolidated
Company based on several criteria, including adjusted EBITDA and adjusted operating income (loss), because it believes that these financial measures accurately reflect the
Company's ongoing profitability and performance. Securities analysts and investors use this measure as one of the metrics on which they analyze the Company's performance.
Other companies in this industry may compute these measures differently.
|
NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
RECONCILIATION OF NET DEBT TO TOTAL DEBT
|
(Unaudited)
|
June 30,
|
March 31,
|
December 31,
|
(In thousands)
|
2024
|
2024
|
2023
|
Current debt
|
$ -
|
$ -
|
$ 629,621
|
Long-term debt
|
2,514,169
|
2,512,175
|
2,511,519
|
Total Debt
|
2,514,169
|
2,512,175
|
3,141,140
|
Less: Cash and short-term investments
|
473,608
|
425,560
|
1,070,178
|
Net Debt
|
$ 2,040,561
|
$ 2,086,615
|
$ 2,070,962
|
NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED FREE CASH FLOW TO
|
NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES
|
(Unaudited)
|
Three Months Ended
|
Six Months Ended
|
June 30,
|
March 31,
|
June 30,
|
(In thousands)
|
2024
|
2024
|
2024
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
$ 181,659
|
$ 107,239
|
$ 288,898
|
Add: Capital expenditures, net of proceeds from sales of assets
|
(125,010)
|
(99,125)
|
(224,135)
|
Adjusted free cash flow
|
$ 56,649
|
$ 8,114
|
$ 64,763
|
Adjusted free cash flow represents net cash provided by operating activities less cash used for capital expenditures, net of proceeds from sales of assets.
Management believes that adjusted free cash flow is an important liquidity measure for the company and that it is useful to investors and management as
a measure of the company's ability to generate cash flow, after reinvesting in the company for future growth, that could be available for paying down debt
or other financing cash flows, such as dividends to shareholders. Adjusted free cash flow does not represent the residual cash flow available for
discretionary expenditures. Adjusted free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure that should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for or
superior to, cash flow from operations reported in accordance with GAAP.
SOURCE Nabors Industries Ltd.
