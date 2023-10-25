Nabors Announces Third Quarter 2023 Results

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nabors Industries Ltd. ("Nabors" or the "Company") (NYSE: NBR) today reported third quarter 2023 operating revenues of $734 million, compared to operating revenues of $767 million in the second quarter. The net loss attributable to Nabors shareholders for the quarter was $49 million, compared to net income of $5 million in the second quarter. This equates to a loss of $6.26 per diluted share, compared to a loss per diluted share of $0.31 in the second quarter. The third quarter results included a charge, related to mark-to-market treatment of Nabors warrants, of $8 million, or $0.86 per diluted share, compared to a gain of $18 million, or $1.95 per diluted share, in the second quarter. Third quarter adjusted EBITDA was $210 million, compared to $235 million in the previous quarter.

Anthony G. Petrello, Nabors Chairman, CEO and President, commented, "Drilling activity across our markets generally met our expectations. As we had anticipated in the Lower 48, rig count decreased in the third quarter but it appears to have bottomed, while leading-edge pricing also seems to have stabilized. The reduced drilling activity in the U.S. did impact our Nabors Drilling Solutions and Rig Technologies results somewhat more than we expected. In line with our forecasts, international markets have continued to expand with higher pricing.

"During the quarter we experienced challenges with our newbuild rigs and some of their critical components in Saudi Arabia, which resulted in deployment delays and significant downtime. We are currently addressing the quality assurance issues on these assets delivered by our third-party supplier. We expect our supplier's performance to improve rapidly as its local manufacturing experience increases.

"On the positive side, margins in our Lower 48 operation remained at higher levels than in any prior upcycle. During the third quarter we saw the early signs of the expected market upturn. In preparation, we have 14 warm stacked rigs ready to return to work immediately at minimum cost, as soon as drilling activity turns around.

"In our International segment, multiple rigs commenced operations, contributing to an increase in sequential revenue. We are encouraged by the prospects for a significant number of additional rigs in our international markets through 2024 and beyond.

"Broad demand for our technology portfolio in Nabors Drilling Solutions drove meaningful increases in U.S. third-party and international revenue.

"In Rig Technologies, our Energy Transition initiatives continued to gain momentum as we expanded our PowerTAP deployments, and our customers increased their demand for our innovative solutions."

Segment Results

The U.S. Drilling segment reported $117.4 million in adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter of 2023. Nabors' average Lower 48 rig count totaled 74. Daily adjusted gross margin in the Lower 48 market averaged $15,855.

International Drilling adjusted EBITDA totaled $96.2 million. Improved results across multiple markets were offset by start-up expenses in Saudi Arabia and lower rig count in Colombia and Kuwait. International rig count averaged 77, in line with the previous quarter. Daily adjusted gross margin for the third quarter averaged $15,778, down approximately 3% from the prior quarter.

Drilling Solutions adjusted EBITDA declined sequentially by approximately $2.3 million, to $30.4 million. Growth of 8% in both U.S. third-party revenue and international operations was more than offset by decreased Lower 48 activity on the reductions in Nabors rig count.

In Rig Technologies, adjusted EBITDA totaled $7.2 million, compared to $6.4 million in the second quarter. Increases in aftermarket margins and growth from the Energy Transition products accounted for the sequential improvement in adjusted EBITDA.

Adjusted Free Cash Flow

Adjusted free cash flow was negative $5 million in the third quarter. Capital expenditures totaled $157 million, which included $52 million for the newbuilds in Saudi Arabia. This compares to $152 million in the second quarter, including $66 million supporting the newbuilds in Saudi Arabia.

At the end of the third quarter, net debt was $2.1 billion.

William Restrepo, Nabors CFO, stated, "The results delivered by our operating rigs were encouraging. Our rig count in the Lower 48 held up well in the third quarter despite total market rig count landing a bit below expectations. In addition, our revenue per day and daily gross margin remained near the record high levels set the prior quarter. We remain well positioned to take advantage of any recovery in U.S. drilling activity. Internationally we continued to deploy rigs at attractive pricing, offsetting the contract expirations in Colombia and Kuwait. In the fourth quarter we expect rig count increases in the U.S. as well as in international markets, as compared to the current levels. And we expect Nabors Drilling Solutions to resume its growth trajectory.

"During the quarter, on top of the $5 million EBITDA shortfall on our new builds in Saudi Arabia, we faced several unexpected items that negatively affected our adjusted free cash flow. Most of these were one-offs or timing shifts across quarters. Capital expenditures were the largest of these items as they exceeded our forecast by $33 million. This increase was driven by higher capital spending in Saudi Arabia and by the $9.5 million purchase of our operating base in Vaca Muerta, Argentina. We had been attempting without success to lock in this critical facility over the last couple of years and had the opportunity to do so during the third quarter. We expect capital spending to fall materially in the fourth quarter as these items should not repeat. In addition, our accounts receivable and other working capital items were approximately $40 million higher than we had forecast at the end of last quarter. We expect this impact to reverse in the fourth quarter.

"Mainly as a result of higher capital expenditures, an EBITDA shortfall in Saudi Arabia of $11 million in the second half, and lower NDS and Rig Technologies EBITDA of about $13 million combined in the second half, our full year free cash flow is now expected to total $225 to $250 million, as compared to our prior forecast at the end of the second quarter of $300 to $350 million. The impact from higher capital expenditures during the second half, an increment of approximately $40 million, comes from the acceleration of deployments in Algeria, which will shift $20 million in capital expenditures from early 2024 into the fourth quarter of 2023, from capital spending in Saudi Arabia which is expected to be some $10 million higher than forecast earlier, and from the acquisition of the Vaca Muerta base, which was not part of our prior forecast.

"We are now beginning the forecasting process for 2024. Although we are not yet ready to discuss these projections, we do expect meaningful year over year increases in both EBITDA and free cash flow."

Outlook

Nabors expects the following metrics for the fourth quarter 2023:

U.S. Drilling

Lower 48 average rig count of 72 - 74 rigs

Lower 48 adjusted gross margin per day of $15,000 - $15,200

- Alaska and Gulf of Mexico adjusted EBITDA up by $1.5 million

International

Rig count up by one to two rigs versus the third quarter average

Adjusted gross margin per day of approximately $16,200 - $16,300

Drilling Solutions

Adjusted EBITDA up by approximately 10% vs the third quarter

Rig Technologies

Adjusted EBITDA up by approximately 20% vs the third quarter

Capital Expenditures

Capital expenditures of $95 million , with approximately $35 million for the newbuilds in Saudi Arabia

Adjusted Free Cash Flow

Adjusted free cash flow for the fourth quarter of $165 to $190 million and for the full year 2023 of $225 to $250 million

Mr. Petrello concluded, "As we look to the fourth quarter, we expect improvements in our financial results, especially in free cash flow. With the international expansion already in hand, and the indications we have seen for growth in the U.S., we are positioned for meaningful improvement in 2024. The momentum we are now generating with our Energy Transition initiatives gives us additional confidence in this positive outlook."

About Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries (NYSE: NBR) is a leading provider of advanced technology for the energy industry. With presence in more than 20 countries, Nabors has established a global network of people, technology and equipment to deploy solutions that deliver safe, efficient and responsible energy production. By leveraging its core competencies, particularly in drilling, engineering, automation, data science and manufacturing, Nabors aims to innovate the future of energy and enable the transition to a lower-carbon world. Learn more about Nabors and its energy technology leadership: www.nabors.com.

Forward-looking Statements

The information included in this press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, as disclosed by Nabors from time to time in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. As a result of these factors, Nabors' actual results may differ materially from those indicated or implied by such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release reflect management's estimates and beliefs as of the date of this press release. Nabors does not undertake to update these forward-looking statements.

Non-GAAP Disclaimer

This press release presents certain "non-GAAP" financial measures. The components of these non-GAAP measures are computed by using amounts that are determined in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). Adjusted operating income (loss) represents income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes, interest expense, investment income (loss), and other, net. Adjusted EBITDA is computed similarly, but also excludes depreciation and amortization expenses. In addition, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted operating income (loss) exclude certain cash expenses that the Company is obligated to make. Net debt is calculated as total debt minus the sum of cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments.

Adjusted free cash flow represents net cash provided by operating activities less cash used for capital expenditures, net of proceeds from sales of assets. Management believes that adjusted free cash flow is an important liquidity measure for the company and that it is useful to investors and management as a measure of the company's ability to generate cash flow, after reinvesting in the company for future growth, that could be available for paying down debt or other financing cash flows, such as dividends to shareholders. Management believes that this non-GAAP measure is useful information to investors when comparing our cash flows with the cash flows of other companies.

Each of these non-GAAP measures has limitations and therefore should not be used in isolation or as a substitute for the amounts reported in accordance with GAAP. However, management evaluates the performance of its operating segments and the consolidated Company based on several criteria, including Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted operating income (loss), net debt, and adjusted free cash flow, because it believes that these financial measures accurately reflect the Company's ongoing profitability and performance. Securities analysts and investors also use these measures as some of the metrics on which they analyze the Company's performance. Other companies in this industry may compute these measures differently. Reconciliations of consolidated adjusted EBITDA and adjusted operating income (loss) to income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes, net debt to total debt, and adjusted free cash flow to net cash provided by operations, which are their nearest comparable GAAP financial measures, are included in the tables at the end of this press release. We do not provide a forward-looking reconciliation of our outlook for Segment Adjusted EBITDA, Segment Gross Margin or Adjusted Free Cash Flow, as the amount and significance of items required to develop meaningful comparable GAAP financial measures cannot be estimated at this time without unreasonable efforts. These special items could be meaningful.

NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS) (Unaudited)

























Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



September 30,

June 30,

September 30, (In thousands, except per share amounts)

2023

2022

2023

2023

2022





















Revenues and other income:



















Operating revenues

$ 733,974

$ 694,136

$ 767,067

$ 2,280,180

$ 1,893,618 Investment income (loss)

10,169

4,813

11,743

31,778

5,798 Total revenues and other income

744,143

698,949

778,810

2,311,958

1,899,416





















Costs and other deductions:



















Direct costs

447,751

432,311

455,531

1,365,611

1,208,820 General and administrative expenses

62,182

57,594

63,232

187,144

169,400 Research and engineering

14,016

13,409

13,281

42,371

36,028 Depreciation and amortization

161,337

169,857

159,698

484,066

496,231 Interest expense

44,042

43,841

46,164

135,347

133,650 Other, net

35,546

(25,954)

(1,775)

(8,604)

68,975 Total costs and other deductions

764,874

691,058

736,131

2,205,935

2,113,104





















Income (loss) before income taxes

(20,731)

7,891

42,679

106,023

(213,688) Income tax expense (benefit)

10,513

12,352

26,448

59,976

35,376





















Net income (loss)

(31,244)

(4,461)

16,231

46,047

(249,064) Less: Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interest

(17,672)

(9,322)

(11,620)

(41,128)

(32,132) Net income (loss) attributable to Nabors

$ (48,916)

$ (13,783)

$ 4,611

$ 4,919

$ (281,196)





















Earnings (losses) per share:



















Basic

$ (6.26)

$ (1.80)

$ (0.31)

$ (2.79)

$ (32.72) Diluted

$ (6.26)

$ (1.80)

$ (0.31)

$ (2.79)

$ (32.72)





















Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding:



















Basic

9,148

9,099

9,195

9,168

8,830 Diluted

9,148

9,099

9,195

9,168

8,830











































Adjusted EBITDA

$ 210,025

$ 190,822

$ 235,023

$ 685,054

$ 479,370





















Adjusted operating income (loss)

$ 48,688

$ 20,965

$ 75,325

$ 200,988

$ (16,861)

NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)

















September 30,

June 30,

December 31, (In thousands)

2023

2023

2022













ASSETS











Current assets:











Cash and short-term investments

$ 406,643

$ 429,059

$ 452,315 Accounts receivable, net

324,970

297,388

327,397 Other current assets

228,941

251,687

220,911 Total current assets

960,554

978,134

1,000,623 Property, plant and equipment, net

2,945,964

2,963,898

3,026,100 Other long-term assets

820,332

521,235

703,131 Total assets

$ 4,726,850

$ 4,463,267

$ 4,729,854













LIABILITIES AND EQUITY











Current liabilities:











Trade accounts payable

$ 287,228

$ 301,751

$ 314,041 Other current liabilities

241,475

242,514

282,349 Total current liabilities

528,703

544,265

596,390 Long-term debt

2,501,339

2,503,250

2,537,540 Other long-term liabilities

314,441

310,263

380,529 Total liabilities

3,344,483

3,357,778

3,514,459













Redeemable noncontrolling interest in subsidiary

834,195

513,817

678,604













Equity:











Shareholders' equity

348,234

402,650

368,956 Noncontrolling interest

199,938

189,022

167,835 Total equity

548,172

591,672

536,791 Total liabilities and equity

$ 4,726,850

$ 4,463,267

$ 4,729,854

NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES SEGMENT REPORTING (Unaudited)























The following tables set forth certain information with respect to our reportable segments and rig activity:































Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended





September 30,

June 30,

September 30, (In thousands, except rig activity)

2023

2022

2023

2023

2022























Operating revenues:





















U.S. Drilling

$ 276,385

$ 297,178

$ 314,830

$ 941,867

$ 767,769

International Drilling

344,780

306,355

337,650

1,002,478

881,705

Drilling Solutions

72,831

61,981

76,855

224,729

172,042

Rig Technologies (1)

61,437

50,496

63,565

183,481

132,326

Other reconciling items (2)

(21,459)

(21,874)

(25,833)

(72,375)

(60,224)

Total operating revenues

$ 733,974

$ 694,136

$ 767,067

$ 2,280,180

$ 1,893,618























Adjusted EBITDA: (3)





















U.S. Drilling

$ 117,357

$ 114,486

$ 141,446

$ 415,292

$ 276,122

International Drilling

96,175

85,922

98,331

283,114

239,616

Drilling Solutions

30,419

25,612

32,756

95,089

68,363

Rig Technologies (1)

7,221

4,818

6,408

18,583

7,138

Other reconciling items (4)

(41,147)

(40,016)

(43,918)

(127,024)

(111,869)

Total adjusted EBITDA

$ 210,025

$ 190,822

$ 235,023

$ 685,054

$ 479,370























Adjusted operating income (loss): (5)





















U.S. Drilling

$ 49,582

$ 37,776

$ 75,408

$ 210,859

$ 40,213

International Drilling

9,862

(907)

10,407

22,226

(2,629)

Drilling Solutions

25,341

20,099

28,351

80,830

53,068

Rig Technologies (1)

4,995

3,412

5,052

13,741

2,788

Other reconciling items (4)

(41,092)

(39,415)

(43,893)

(126,668)

(110,301)

Total adjusted operating income (loss)

$ 48,688

$ 20,965

$ 75,325

$ 200,988

$ (16,861)























Rig activity:



















Average Rigs Working: (7)





















Lower 48

73.7

92.1

81.6

82.8

88.3

Other US

6.7

7.7

7.0

6.9

7.2

U.S. Drilling

80.4

99.8

88.6

89.7

95.5

International Drilling

77.2

74.6

77.1

76.9

73.6

Total average rigs working

157.6

174.4

165.7

166.6

169.1























Daily Rig Revenue: (6),(8)





















Lower 48

$ 35,697

$ 29,190

$ 36,751

$ 36,324

$ 26,050

Other US

56,163

70,661

65,860

64,312

70,953

U.S. Drilling (10)

37,397

32,380

39,049

38,474

29,449

International Drilling

48,528

44,658

48,106

47,728

43,859























Daily Adjusted Gross Margin: (6),(9)





















Lower 48

$ 15,855

$ 11,165

$ 16,890

$ 16,505

$ 9,225

Other US

27,631

38,034

35,932

33,618

37,215

U.S. Drilling (10)

16,833

13,232

18,394

17,820

11,371

International Drilling

15,778

14,589

16,276

15,762

14,033





(1) Includes our oilfield equipment manufacturing activities.















(2) Represents the elimination of inter-segment transactions related to our Rig Technologies operating segment.















(3) Adjusted EBITDA represents net income (loss) before income tax expense (benefit), investment income (loss), interest expense, other, net and depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure and should not be used in isolation or as a substitute for the amounts reported in accordance with GAAP. In addition, adjusted EBITDA excludes certain cash expenses that the Company is obligated to make. However, management evaluates the performance of its operating segments and the consolidated Company based on several criteria, including adjusted EBITDA and adjusted operating income (loss), because it believes that these financial measures accurately reflect the Company's ongoing profitability and performance. Securities analysts and investors use this measure as one of the metrics on which they analyze the Company's performance. Other companies in this industry may compute these measures differently. A reconciliation of this non-GAAP measure to net income (loss), which is the most closely comparable GAAP measure, is provided in the table set forth immediately following the heading "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to Net Income (Loss)".















(4) Represents the elimination of inter-segment transactions and unallocated corporate expenses.















(5) Adjusted operating income (loss) represents net income (loss) before income tax expense (benefit), investment income (loss), interest expense and other, net. Adjusted operating income (loss) is a non-GAAP financial measure and should not be used in isolation or as a substitute for the amounts reported in accordance with GAAP. In addition, adjusted operating income (loss) excludes certain cash expenses that the Company is obligated to make. However, management evaluates the performance of its operating segments and the consolidated Company based on several criteria, including adjusted EBITDA and adjusted operating income (loss), because it believes that these financial measures accurately reflect the Company's ongoing profitability and performance. Securities analysts and investors use this measure as one of the metrics on which they analyze the Company's performance. Other companies in this industry may compute these measures differently. A reconciliation of this non-GAAP measure to net income (loss), which is the most closely comparable GAAP measure, is provided in the table set forth immediately following the heading "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to Net Income (Loss)".















(6) Rig revenue days represents the number of days the Company's rigs are contracted and performing under a contract during the period. These would typically include days in which operating, standby and move revenue is earned.















(7) Average rigs working represents a measure of the average number of rigs operating during a given period. For example, one rig operating 45 days during a quarter represents approximately 0.5 average rigs working for the quarter. On an annual period, one rig operating 182.5 days represents approximately 0.5 average rigs working for the year. Average rigs working can also be calculated as rig revenue days during the period divided by the number of calendar days in the period.















(8) Daily rig revenue represents operating revenue, divided by the total number of revenue days during the quarter.















(9) Daily adjusted gross margin represents operating revenue less direct costs, divided by the total number of rig revenue days during the quarter.















(10) The U.S. Drilling segment includes the Lower 48, Alaska, and Gulf of Mexico operating areas.

NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES Reconciliation of Earnings per Share (Unaudited)































Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

June 30,

September 30, (in thousands, except per share amounts) 2023

2022

2023

2023

2022



BASIC EPS:



























Net income (loss) (numerator):



























Income (loss), net of tax $ (31,244)

$ (4,461)

$ 16,231

$ 46,047

$ (249,064) Less: net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interest

(17,672)



(9,322)



(11,620)



(41,128)



(32,132) Less: deemed dividends to SPAC public shareholders

(823)



—



—



(8,180)



— Less: accrued distribution on redeemable noncontrolling interest in subsidiary

(7,517)



(2,601)



(7,436)



(22,307)



(7,720) Numerator for basic earnings per share:



























Adjusted income (loss), net of tax - basic $ (57,256)

$ (16,384)

$ (2,825)

$ (25,568)

$ (288,916)





























Weighted-average number of shares outstanding - basic

9,148



9,099



9,195



9,168



8,830 Earnings (losses) per share:



























Total Basic $ (6.26)

$ (1.80)

$ (0.31)

$ (2.79)

$ (32.72)





























DILUTED EPS:



























Adjusted income (loss), net of tax - diluted $ (57,256)

$ (16,384)

$ (2,825)

$ (25,568)

$ (288,916)





























Weighted-average number of shares outstanding - diluted

9,148



9,099



9,195



9,168



8,830 Earnings (losses) per share:



























Total Diluted $ (6.26)

$ (1.80)

$ (0.31)

$ (2.79)

$ (32.72)

NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA BY SEGMENT TO ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) BY SEGMENT (Unaudited)

























(In thousands)



























Three Months Ended September 30, 2023



U.S.

Drilling

International

Drilling

Drilling

Solutions

Rig

Technologies

Other

reconciling

items

Total

























Adjusted operating income (loss)

$ 49,582

$ 9,862

$ 25,341

$ 4,995

$ (41,092)

$ 48,688 Depreciation and amortization

67,775

86,313

5,078

2,226

(55)

161,337 Adjusted EBITDA

$ 117,357

$ 96,175

$ 30,419

$ 7,221

$ (41,147)

$ 210,025























































Three Months Ended September 30, 2022



U.S.

Drilling

International

Drilling

Drilling

Solutions

Rig

Technologies

Other

reconciling

items

Total

























Adjusted operating income (loss)

$ 37,776

$ (907)

$ 20,099

$ 3,412

$ (39,415)

$ 20,965 Depreciation and amortization

76,710

86,829

5,513

1,406

(601)

169,857 Adjusted EBITDA

$ 114,486

$ 85,922

$ 25,612

$ 4,818

$ (40,016)

$ 190,822























































Three Months Ended June 30, 2023



U.S.

Drilling

International

Drilling

Drilling

Solutions

Rig

Technologies

Other

reconciling

items

Total

























Adjusted operating income (loss)

$ 75,408

$ 10,407

$ 28,351

$ 5,052

$ (43,893)

$ 75,325 Depreciation and amortization

66,038

87,924

4,405

1,356

(25)

159,698 Adjusted EBITDA

$ 141,446

$ 98,331

$ 32,756

$ 6,408

$ (43,918)

$ 235,023























































Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023



U.S.

Drilling

International

Drilling

Drilling

Solutions

Rig

Technologies

Other

reconciling

items

Total

























Adjusted operating income (loss)

$ 210,859

$ 22,226

$ 80,830

$ 13,741

$ (126,668)

$ 200,988 Depreciation and amortization

204,433

260,888

14,259

4,842

(356)

484,066 Adjusted EBITDA

$ 415,292

$ 283,114

$ 95,089

$ 18,583

$ (127,024)

$ 685,054























































Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022



U.S.

Drilling

International

Drilling

Drilling

Solutions

Rig

Technologies

Other

reconciling

items

Total

























Adjusted operating income (loss)

$ 40,213

$ (2,629)

$ 53,068

$ 2,788

$ (110,301)

$ (16,861) Depreciation and amortization

235,909

242,245

15,295

4,350

(1,568)

496,231 Adjusted EBITDA

$ 276,122

$ 239,616

$ 68,363

$ 7,138

$ (111,869)

$ 479,370

NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED GROSS MARGIN BY SEGMENT TO ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) BY SEGMENT (Unaudited)





























Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended





September 30,

June 30,

September 30, (In thousands)

2023

2022

2023

2023

2022























Lower 48 - U.S. Drilling





















Adjusted operating income (loss)

$ 40,366

$ 25,551

$ 60,496

$ 174,933

$ 10,018

Plus: General and administrative costs

5,239

4,798

5,209

15,503

13,983

Plus: Research and engineering

1,389

1,652

1,189

4,098

4,902

GAAP Gross Margin

46,994

32,001

66,894

194,534

28,903

Plus: Depreciation and amortization

60,447

62,583

58,533

178,487

194,139

Adjusted gross margin

$ 107,441

$ 94,584

$ 125,427

$ 373,021

$ 223,042























Other - U.S. Drilling





















Adjusted operating income (loss)

$ 9,216

$ 12,225

$ 14,912

$ 35,926

$ 30,195

Plus: General and administrative costs

331

343

323

999

1,034

Plus: Research and engineering

90

157

132

349

428

GAAP Gross Margin

9,637

12,725

15,367

37,274

31,657

Plus: Depreciation and amortization

7,329

14,127

7,504

25,945

41,770

Adjusted gross margin

$ 16,966

$ 26,852

$ 22,871

$ 63,219

$ 73,427























U.S. Drilling





















Adjusted operating income (loss)

$ 49,582

$ 37,776

$ 75,408

$ 210,859

$ 40,213

Plus: General and administrative costs

5,570

5,141

5,532

16,502

15,017

Plus: Research and engineering

1,479

1,809

1,321

4,447

5,330

GAAP Gross Margin

56,631

44,726

82,261

231,808

60,560

Plus: Depreciation and amortization

67,776

76,710

66,037

204,432

235,909

Adjusted gross margin

$ 124,407

$ 121,436

$ 148,298

$ 436,240

$ 296,469























International Drilling





















Adjusted operating income (loss)

$ 9,862

$ (907)

$ 10,407

$ 22,226

$ (2,629)

Plus: General and administrative costs

14,300

12,599

14,089

42,725

38,137

Plus: Research and engineering

1,622

1,558

1,821

5,229

4,360

GAAP Gross Margin

25,784

13,250

26,317

70,180

39,868

Plus: Depreciation and amortization

86,313

86,830

87,924

260,887

242,247

Adjusted gross margin

$ 112,097

$ 100,080

$ 114,241

$ 331,067

$ 282,115



Adjusted gross margin by segment represents adjusted operating income (loss) plus general and administrative costs, research and engineering costs and depreciation and amortization.

NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO NET INCOME (LOSS) (Unaudited)

























Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



September 30,

June 30,

September 30, (In thousands)

2023

2022

2023

2023

2022





















Net income (loss)

(31,244)

(4,461)

16,231

46,047

(249,064) Income tax expense (benefit)

10,513

12,352

26,448

59,976

35,376 Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes

(20,731)

7,891

42,679

106,023

(213,688) Investment (income) loss

(10,169)

(4,813)

(11,743)

(31,778)

(5,798) Interest expense

44,042

43,841

46,164

135,347

133,650 Other, net

35,546

(25,954)

(1,775)

(8,604)

68,975 Adjusted operating income (loss) (1)

48,688

20,965

75,325

200,988

(16,861) Depreciation and amortization

161,337

169,857

159,698

484,066

496,231 Adjusted EBITDA (2)

$ 210,025

$ 190,822

$ 235,023

$ 685,054

$ 479,370



(1) Adjusted operating income (loss) represents net income (loss) before income tax expense (benefit), investment income (loss), interest expense, and other, net. Adjusted operating income (loss) is a non-GAAP financial measure and should not be used in isolation or as a substitute for the amounts reported in accordance with GAAP. In addition, adjusted operating income (loss) excludes certain cash expenses that the Company is obligated to make. However, management evaluates the performance of its operating segments and the consolidated Company based on several criteria, including adjusted EBITDA and adjusted operating income (loss), because it believes that these financial measures accurately reflect the Company's ongoing profitability and performance. Securities analysts and investors use this measure as one of the metrics on which they analyze the Company's performance. Other companies in this industry may compute these measures differently.

(2) Adjusted EBITDA represents net income (loss) before income tax expense (benefit), investment income (loss), interest expense, other, net and depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure and should not be used in isolation or as a substitute for the amounts reported in accordance with GAAP. In addition, adjusted EBITDA excludes certain cash expenses that the Company is obligated to make. However, management evaluates the performance of its operating segments and the consolidated Company based on several criteria, including adjusted EBITDA and adjusted operating income (loss), because it believes that these financial measures accurately reflect the Company's ongoing profitability and performance. Securities analysts and investors use this measure as one of the metrics on which they analyze the Company's performance. Other companies in this industry may compute these measures differently.

NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NET DEBT TO TOTAL DEBT (Unaudited)

















September 30,

June 30,

December 31, (In thousands)

2023

2023

2022



























Long-term debt

$ 2,501,339

$ 2,503,250

$ 2,537,540 Less: Cash and short-term investments

406,643

429,059

452,315 Net Debt

$ 2,094,696

$ 2,074,191

$ 2,085,225

NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED FREE CASH FLOW TO NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



September 30,

June 30,

September 30, (In thousands)

2023

2023

2023













Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 133,425

$ 168,466

$ 455,941 Add: Capital expenditures, net of proceeds from sales of assets

(138,583)

(141,683)

(397,018)













Adjusted free cash flow

$ (5,158)

$ 26,783

$ 58,923



Adjusted free cash flow represents net cash provided by operating activities less cash used for capital expenditures, net of proceeds from sales of assets. Management believes that adjusted free cash flow is an important liquidity measure for the company and that it is useful to investors and management as a measure of the company's ability to generate cash flow, after reinvesting in the company for future growth, that could be available for paying down debt or other financing cash flows, such as dividends to shareholders. Adjusted free cash flow does not represent the residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures. Adjusted free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure that should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for or superior to, cash flow from operations reported in accordance with GAAP.

