



Date: May 2, 2018



Time: 10:00 a.m. CT (11:00 a.m. ET)



Dial-in-number(s):









Domestic: (888) 317-6003







International: (412) 317-6061







Canada: (866) 284-3684



Participant Elite Entry Number: 5413804

Please call ten to fifteen minutes ahead of time to ensure proper connection. The conference call will be recorded and available for replay for one week, by 1:00 p.m. Central Time on May 2, 2018. To hear the recording, please call (877) 344-7529 domestically or (412) 317-0088 internationally and enter Participant Elite Entry Number: 10119686.

Nabors will have a live audio webcast of the conference call available on its website at www.nabors.com. Navigate to the Investor Relations page and then select Events Calendar to join the webcast. An electronic version of the earnings release and supplemental presentation will also be available to download from the website.

About Nabors Industries

Nabors owns and operates the world's largest land-based drilling rig fleet and is a provider of offshore platform rigs in the United States and multiple international markets. Nabors also provides directional drilling services, performance tools, and innovative technologies throughout the world's most significant oil and gas markets. Leveraging our advanced drilling automation capabilities, Nabors' highly skilled workforce continues to set new standards for operational excellence and transform our industry.

Media & Investor Contacts:

Dennis A. Smith, Vice President, Corporate Development & Investor Relations, at +1 281-775-8038.

Nick Swyka, Director, Corporate Development & Investor Relations, at +1 281-775-2407.

To request investor materials, contact Nabors' corporate headquarters in Hamilton, Bermuda at +1 441-292-1510 or via email at mark.andrews@nabors.com.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nabors-industries-ltd-first-quarter-2018-earnings-conference-call-invitation-300633407.html

SOURCE Nabors Industries Ltd.

Related Links

http://www.nabors.com

