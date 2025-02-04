NABR Applauds CITES Standing Committee's Decision Not to Enact Trade Suspension on Cambodia's Long-Tailed Macaques

WASHINGTON, Feb. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Association for Biomedical Research (NABR) commends the CITES Standing Committee's decision not to enact a trade suspension on long-tailed macaques (Macaca fascicularis) from Cambodia. This decision underscores the international community's strong support for a fair and accurate, science-based review process, providing the necessary time to review the facts and counteract the misinformation peddled by extreme activist organizations that continue to push pseudo-science over legitimate, evidence-based policy.

Japan formally requested that the Standing Committee defer any immediate decision-making until a future CITES meeting. The United States, Canada, Kuwait, and other parties supported Japan's recommendation.

During the CITES Standing Committee meeting in Geneva, Switzerland, not a single country spoke in favor of the Secretariat's recommendation for a suspension of trade based on flawed claims regarding Cambodia's macaque exports. Instead, multiple nations—including Japan, Canada, and the United States—emphasized the importance of reviewing Cambodia's newly submitted information before any actions were taken. The committee's decision will allow the CITES Secretariat to conduct a thorough assessment and send a formal delegation to Cambodia, ensuring that the process remains transparent and evidence-based.

Additionally, this prudent approach allows time for the U.S. House Natural Resources Committee to complete their review and oversight of the matter.

"NABR applauds the Standing Committee's recognition that careful, fact-based deliberation is essential when making decisions of this magnitude," said NABR President Matthew R. Bailey. "Biomedicine relies on the availability of long-tailed macaques to conduct life-saving research, including work to advance treatments for infectious diseases, cancer, and other critical health challenges. The international community's decision to reject an unfounded trade suspension is a major victory for scientific integrity and public health."

NABR remains committed to defending science-based policies and ensuring that international wildlife trade decisions support ethical biomedical research and medical progress. "We will continue working with global stakeholders to uphold transparency, scientific integrity, and the responsible use of research animals in life-saving medical advancements," concluded Bailey.

About the National Association for Biomedical Research

Founded in 1979, the National Association for Biomedical Research (NABR) is the only 501(c)(6) nonprofit association dedicated to sound public policy for the humane use of animals in biomedical research, education, and testing. Members include more than 340 universities, medical and veterinary schools, teaching hospitals, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, patient groups, and academic and professional societies who rely on humane and responsible animal research to advance global human and animal health. Learn more about us at www.nabr.org.

Contact

Eva Maciejewski, NABR

(202) 967-8305

[email protected]

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1138543/NABR_Logo_1.jpg