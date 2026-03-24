NABR CONDEMNS ALLEGED BREAK-IN AND THEFT AT MIDWEST RESEARCH AND BREEDING FACILITY

WASHINGTON, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Association for Biomedical Research condemns the alleged unlawful, violent actions of animal rights extremists who on March 15th are alleged to have trespassed on and damaged the property of a Midwest research and breeding facility. NABR stands in solidarity with the greater research community in condemning such illegal activity committed by animal rights extremists.

On March 15th approximately 50-60 animal rights extremists allegedly vandalized property to gain forced access to the facility. They are alleged to have carried sledgehammers, electric saws and crowbars to cut a fence and a gate1. Numerous research dogs were allegedly removed from the premises. Some of these dogs were recovered by the local County Sheriff's office. Approximately 20 people were arrested with tentative burglary and criminal trespass charges2.

Animal research and testing play a pivotal role in nearly every medical advance in the current and last centuries. Post this

Matthew R. Bailey, president of the National Association for Biomedical Research, said: "We are grateful the alleged break-in and theft on March 15th did not result in physical injury or bodily harm. However, we are concerned by the magnitude and violence of this planned event. We hope these alleged illegal actions will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law, as they would appear to violate the Animal Enterprise Terrorism Act – 18 U.S.C. 43 Chapter 3. Law enforcement should set a precedent for other animal rights extremists who target animal research and testing facilities and threaten the biomedical research enterprise."

Most of the dogs at the facility are involved in research to develop veterinary treatments for diseases like parvo, distemper, heart worms, kennel cough, and pain relief. According to the Food and Drug Administration's Center for Veterinary Medicine, veterinary drug sponsors must show that a drug is safe and works in the target animal species when used according to the label.3 Therefore the March 15th incident serves only to slow down the development of much needed pet treatments.

Animal research and testing play a pivotal role in nearly every medical advance in the current and last centuries. All 25 most prescribed drugs were developed and tested for safety and efficacy measures with animals4. The top medical devices were likewise all developed and approved for patient use after extensive research and testing that involved animals5. In many cases, these discoveries have also benefitted animals. Hormone replacement therapy, epilepsy, artificial hips, parasiticides, cardiac pacemakers, fracture repair, dental care, antibiotics, chemotherapy, allergy therapy, heart surgery, orthopedic surgery, ultrasound, CAT scans and hearing aids have all benefitted animals6.

It is important to reiterate that when animals are the intended patients—as in veterinary medicines—it is both scientifically and ethically essential that these therapies are developed and evaluated in the species for which they are intended, just as human medicines must ultimately be tested in humans before approval. If animals could no longer be used in research, the development of new veterinary therapies would be severely limited, and animal health and welfare would ultimately suffer—often in the very species the activists aim to protect.

Additionally, animal rights extremists who appear to have organized the break-in and theft issued a concerning statement on social media on March 22nd announcing plans for a second break-in to remove the facility's dogs sometime in April 2026 7.

NABR president Bailey concluded: "Under the First Amendment, Americans are afforded the right to voice their criticism and opinion, but that right does not extend to illegal activities such as property damage, theft, and threats of bodily injury or death. We are on high alert after these alleged actions took place on March 15th and seriously concerned about the announcement of a second attempt to commit property theft at the same facility sometime in April. The fact that these research animals exist to directly contribute to the health and well-being of Americans' pets makes this alleged activity tantamount to stealing the cure from the very animals they are trying to save. We encourage others in the research community to condemn these alleged actions."

About the National Association for Biomedical Research

Founded in 1979, NABR is the only 501(c)(6) nonprofit association dedicated to sound public policy for the humane use of animals in biomedical research, education, and testing. Members include more than 340 universities, medical and veterinary schools, teaching hospitals, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, patient groups, and academic and professional societies who rely on humane and responsible animal research to advance global human and animal health. Learn more about us at https://www.nabr.org/.

1 "Dane County Sheriff's Office announces arrests after Ridglan Farms break-in," March 16, 2026, WMTV News 15 Madison, Wisc., available online at: https://www.wmtv15news.com/2026/03/16/dane-county-sheriffs-office-announces-arrests-after-ridglan-farms-break-in/

2 County of Dane Sheriff's Office Ridglan Farms Response, March 16, 2026, available online at: https://www.danecounty.gov/PressDetail/11829

3 "From an Idea to the Marketplace: The Journey of an Animal Drug through the Approval Process," fda.gov, available online at https://www.fda.gov/animal-veterinary/animal-health-literacy/idea-marketplace-journey-animal-drug-through-approval-process#

4 The Foundation for Biomedical Research Top 25 Drugs Developed with Animals, last updated Dec. 2025, available online at: https://fbresearch.org/medical-advances/top-drugs

5 The Foundation for Biomedical Research Top Medical Devices Developed with Animals, last updated Dec. 2025, available online at: https://fbresearch.org/top-devices

6 "Contributions to veterinary medicine from animal research," Applied Animal Behaviour Science, Volume 59, Issues 1–3, August 1998, pages 183-192, available online at: https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0168159198001324

7 Wayne Hsiung, co-founder of The Simple Heart Initiative and Direct Action Everywhere, an animal rights activist organization that conducts "open rescues" of farm, research and other animals, on Instagram, March 22, 2026: https://www.instagram.com/reel/DWOtE33Nh6p/

Contact: Eva Maciejewski

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SOURCE National Association for Biomedical Research