NACCO INDUSTRIES DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

News provided by

NACCO Industries

Nov 19, 2024, 13:37 ET

CLEVELAND, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NACCO Industries® (NYSE: NC) announced today that the Board of Directors declared a regular cash dividend of 22.75 cents per share. The dividend is payable on both the Class A and Class B Common Stock, and will be paid December 16, 2024 to stockholders of record at the close of business on December 2, 2024. 

About NACCO Industries

NACCO Industries® brings natural resources to life by delivering aggregates, minerals, reliable fuels and environmental solutions through its robust portfolio of NACCO Natural Resources businesses. Learn more about our companies at nacco.com or get investor information at ir.nacco.com.

****

SOURCE NACCO Industries

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

NACCO INDUSTRIES ANNOUNCES THIRD QUARTER 2024 RESULTS

NACCO INDUSTRIES ANNOUNCES THIRD QUARTER 2024 RESULTS

NACCO Industries® (NYSE: NC) today announced the following consolidated results for the three months ended September 30, 2024. Comparisons in this...
NACCO INDUSTRIES ANNOUNCES DATES OF 2024 THIRD QUARTER EARNINGS RELEASE AND CONFERENCE CALL

NACCO INDUSTRIES ANNOUNCES DATES OF 2024 THIRD QUARTER EARNINGS RELEASE AND CONFERENCE CALL

NACCO Industries® (NYSE:NC) will release its 2024 Third Quarter financial results after the close of the market on Wednesday, October 30, 2024. In...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Retail

Retail

Mining & Metals

Mining & Metals

Mining & Metals

Mining & Metals

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

News Releases in Similar Topics