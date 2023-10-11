NACD Announces 2023 Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Award Winners at NACD Summit

News provided by

National Association of Corporate Directors

11 Oct, 2023, 09:00 ET

  • Five winning boards leverage the power of diversity, equity, and inclusion to enhance their governance and create long-term value for their organizations and stakeholders.
  • Winners are selected based on how the board's composition, culture, and practices align with the company's DE&I objectives, how the company's DE&I initiatives impact both internal and external stakeholders, and how those initiatives benefit the company and its operations.

WASHINGTON, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD), the authority on boardroom practices representing more than 23,000 corporate board members, announced the winners of the 2023 NACD Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DE&I) Awards. The awards acknowledge boards and organizations that excel in their DE&I governance and oversight and have implemented leading practices that resulted in measurable progress.

The award winners were announced by NACD in partnership with Deloitte during the 2023 NACD DE&I Awards™ Gala held on Tuesday, October 10, at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center just outside of Washington, DC.

Awards were given to five organizations, one in each of the award categories:

  • Public Company–Large Cap: Cummins, Inc.
  • Public Company–Mid Cap: Reinsurance Group of America (RGA)
  • Public Company–Small Cap: Eastern Bankshares Inc.
  • Privately Owned Company: MITRE
  • Not-for-Profit Organization: CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield

The Gala was hosted by Roshini Rajkumar, a C-suite advisor, crisis strategist, and host of The Crisis Files Podcast, and included remarks by NACD president and CEO Peter Gleason and Gala partner, Deloitte.

"In the ever-evolving landscape of corporate governance, the 2023 NACD Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Awards stand as a beacon of progress. We are proud to recognize the five winners who have been a driving force behind change in the boardroom and throughout their organizations," says NACD president and CEO Peter Gleason. "These winners have demonstrated that diversity and creating inclusive environments is a business imperative. Their achievements remind us that progress requires unwavering commitment in our continuous journey toward building better, more effective organizations."

You can read more about the DE&I honorees in the newly released NACD publication, Overcoming Challenges: Lessons from the 2023 NACD DE&I Awards.

Learn more about the five 2023 NACD DE&I Awards winners:

Public Company - Large Cap — Cummins, Inc.

Cummins Inc. drives sustainable value for all stakeholders by empowering diverse suppliers, advancing gender and racial equality, promoting technical education, and addressing global water challenges. Commitment to DE&I starts at the top. The board consists of five women (38%) and three Black or Latino members (23%) among their 13 board seats. More than 40 percent of Cummins Inc. vice presidents and 60 percent of business unit leaders are women, including the trailblazing female CEO, one of just 53 among the S&P 500 companies and one of just four in 69 industrial firms. This rise in female representation in Cummins Inc.'s top leadership, from 30 to 41 percent since 2017, has helped fuel phenomenal growth.

Public Company - Mid Cap — Reinsurance Group of America (RGA)

The board of the Reinsurance Group of America (RGA) helps maintain progress, high expectations, and accountability for DE&I by encouraging the integration of DE&I into business practices, talent management, and leadership development. RGA maintained overall female representation of 48 percent across the company, while overall women in leadership representation grew to 28 percent. The board is composed of 17 percent African American/Black members, 25 percent Asian members, and 33 percent overall female members.

Public Company - Small Cap — Eastern Bankshares, Inc.

Eastern Bankshares Inc. launched the "Road to Equity" plan in 2021, reflecting a greater commitment to increasing DE&I representation across the company including talent acquisition, retention, and development, among others. DE&I is embedded at all levels of the organization and starts with a diverse board of directors, which has long been led by professionals of color, including lead director Deborah Jackson, the first woman and second person of color to hold this position. The board demographics include African American/Black, Asian, Hispanic, and/or Latino groups—each representing 9 percent of the overall board membership.

Privately Owned Company — MITRE

MITRE's current board reflects a greater diversity of professional and lived experiences than at any time in its history, and the demographic composition of the board is its most diverse ever. Today, 64 percent of MITRE's trustees reflect underrepresented gender and racial demographics. The organization's board composition includes 29 percent African American/Black members and 14 percent Latino members—with 29 percent of the overall board consisting of female members.

Not-for-Profit Organization — CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield

CareFirst works tirelessly with external community partners across the region to find unique opportunities to further equity through collaboration and philanthropy. Board members participate in the company's annual Week of Equity and Action, where the entire workforce gathers to develop skills and obtain tools that help cultivate empathy and understanding in the workplace and beyond. Currently, 35 percent of board members identify as African American/Black, 10 percent identify as Hispanic/Latino, and 5 percent identify as other.

The winners were evaluated and selected by an independent selection committee composed of leading corporate directors. From the 69 nominations this year, these five winners were selected.

For more information on NACD's commitment to advancing DE&I at the board level and to learn more about insights, trends, and perspectives on this issue, please visit the NACD Center for Inclusive Governance™.

About NACD

The National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD) is the premier membership organization for board directors who want to expand their knowledge, grow their network, and maximize their potential.

As the unmatched authority in corporate governance, NACD sets the standards of excellence through its research and community-driven director education, programming, and publications. Directors trust NACD to arm them with the relevant insights to make high-quality decisions on the most pressing and strategic issues facing their businesses today.

NACD also prepares leaders to meet tomorrow's biggest challenges. The NACD Directorship Certification® is the leading director credential in the United States. It sets a new standard for director education, positions directors to meet boardroom challenges, and includes an ongoing education requirement that prepares directors for what is next.

With an ever-expanding community of more than 23,000 members and a nationwide chapter network, our impact is both local and global. NACD members are driven by a common purpose: to be trusted catalysts of economic opportunity and positive change—in business and in the communities we serve.

Press Contacts
Shannon Bernauer
[email protected]
(571) 367-3688

SOURCE National Association of Corporate Directors

Also from this source

NACD SHINES LIGHT ON BOARD CULTURE IN NEW BLUE RIBBON COMMISSION REPORT

NACD SHINES LIGHT ON BOARD CULTURE IN NEW BLUE RIBBON COMMISSION REPORT

The National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD), the authority on boardroom practices representing more than 23,000 directors, today released...
NACD Announces the 2023 NACD Directorship 100 Honorees: Lifetime Achievement Award, Directors of the Year, and the 2023 Directorship 100 List

NACD Announces the 2023 NACD Directorship 100 Honorees: Lifetime Achievement Award, Directors of the Year, and the 2023 Directorship 100 List

The National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD), the authority on boardroom practices representing more than 23,000 board members, today...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Human Resource & Workforce Management

Image1

Diversity, Equity & Inclusion

Image1

African American

Image1

Awards

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.