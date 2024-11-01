NACD Appoints Jay D. Miller, NACD.DC, President and CEO, Nortech Systems, to Board of Directors

WASHINGTON, Nov. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Association of Corporate Directors® (NACD), the authority on boardroom practices representing more than 24,000 board members, today announced the unanimous appointment of Jay D. Miller, NACD.DC, president and CEO of Nortech Systems, to its Board of Directors.

Jay Miller

"Jay is a dedicated business leader and corporate director with deep experience who will add significant value to the NACD Board," said Peter Gleason, NACD president and CEO. "NACD board members play a crucial role in governance, providing critical oversight to our 24,000-member organization and serving as a beacon to the entire profession. Jay's dedication to elevating all boards sends an important signal about NACD's commitment to promoting high standards of corporate governance."

As president and CEO, Miller also serves on Nortech Systems' board of directors and is a member of the board of icometrix in Leuven, Belgium. His prior experience as a corporate director includes service on the boards of NXC Imaging, Nous Imaging, 3D Imaging Partners, and the Midwest Division of the American Cancer Society.

"I am honored to join NACD's Board of Directors and look forward to collaborating with my fellow board members to help our members meet the challenges of modern governance," Miller said. "NACD is the most trusted professional association for corporate directors and the premier organization for those seeking cutting-edge research, exclusive learning opportunities and a deep network of peer insights."

Previously, Miller held CEO positions at IMRIS, Inc., Zonare, Inc. and Vital Images, Inc., in the medical imaging industry. Earlier in his career, he worked in the medical systems divisions of Siemens and GE. Miller earned a bachelor's degree in chemistry from Dartmouth College, a master's degree in biomedical engineering from the University of Virginia and an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University. He has received the NACD Directorship Certification®, demonstrating his commitment to the governance profession.

For more information, visit the full NACD Board of Directors page here.

About NACD

The National Association of Corporate Directors® (NACD) is the leading member organization for corporate directors who want to expand their knowledge, grow their network and maximize their potential. For more than 47 years, NACD has helped boards and the business community elevate their performance and create long-term value. Our leadership continues to raise standards of excellence and advance board effectiveness at thousands of member companies.

NACD's value insights, professional development events and resources, such as the NACD Directors Summit™ and the NACD Directorship Certification® program, support boards in navigating complex challenges. With a growing network of more than 24,000 members across more than 20 Chapters, boards are better equipped to make well-informed decisions on the critical, strategic issues facing their businesses today. Learn more at www.nacdonline.org.

